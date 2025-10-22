EA FC 26 Sergio Busquets End of an Era SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Sergio Busquets End of an Era SBC in Ultimate Team, celebrating the legendary career of the Spanish midfield maestro. He is widely regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders of all time, and with him recently announcing his retirement from the sport, this item does justice to his abilities on the virtual pitch.
The Inter Miami superstar was part of the legendary midfield trio along with Xavi and Andres Iniesta that dominated the sport for FC Barcelona and Spain. His partners have since retired and received Icon status in Ultimate Team, and the EA FC 26 Sergio Busquets End of an Era SBC will provide him with stats that rival their Icon versions.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Sergio Busquets End of an Era SBC
Similar to the previously released Christian Pulisic SBC, the EA FC 26 Sergio Busquets End of an Era SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:
Task 1: MLS
- MLS players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Ada Hegerberg: 87
- Millie Bright: 87
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Maanum: 84
- Isco: 84
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
- De Paul: 84
- Pedro Goncalves: 83
- Gimenez: 83
Task 2: Top Form
- TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Ada Hegerberg: 87
- Millie Bright: 87
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Maanum: 84
- Isco: 84
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
- Manuel Locatelli: 84
- Pedro Goncalves: 83
- Esmee Brugts (TOTW): 83
Task 3: Spain
- Laliga players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Ada Hegerberg: 87
- Millie Bright: 87
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Maanum: 84
- Isco: 84
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
- Manuel Locatelli: 84
- Pedro Goncalves: 83
- Gimenez: 83
Task 4: 87-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Endler: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Gabriel: 88
- Ella Toone: 85
- Giugliano: 85
- Girelli: 85
- Milinkovic-Savic: 84
- Maanum: 84
- Manuel Locatelli: 84
Task 5: 87-rated squad
- TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Endler: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Gabriel: 88
- Ella Toone: 85
- Giugliano: 85
- Girelli: 85
- Milinkovic-Savic: 84
- Maanum: 84
- Danilho Doekhi (TOTW): 84
The SBC requires two TOTW players, which will make it even more expensive.
EA FC 26 Sergio Busquets End of an Era SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is just under 400,000 coins. While this is a very high price at this stage of the game cycle, the item itself is worth unlocking. Not only has he received a massive boost to his stats and has the PlayStyles required to be a top-tier midfielder under the FC IQ system, he even offers Icon chemistry. This will make him extremely useful for squad-building.
