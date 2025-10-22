  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 26 Sergio Busquets End of an Era SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA FC 26 Sergio Busquets End of an Era SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Oct 22, 2025 18:33 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Sergio Busquets End of an Era SBC in Ultimate Team, celebrating the legendary career of the Spanish midfield maestro. He is widely regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders of all time, and with him recently announcing his retirement from the sport, this item does justice to his abilities on the virtual pitch.

Ad

The Inter Miami superstar was part of the legendary midfield trio along with Xavi and Andres Iniesta that dominated the sport for FC Barcelona and Spain. His partners have since retired and received Icon status in Ultimate Team, and the EA FC 26 Sergio Busquets End of an Era SBC will provide him with stats that rival their Icon versions.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Sergio Busquets End of an Era SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Similar to the previously released Christian Pulisic SBC, the EA FC 26 Sergio Busquets End of an Era SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Task 1: MLS

  • MLS players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Irene Paredes: 88
  • Ada Hegerberg: 87
  • Millie Bright: 87
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Maanum: 84
  • Isco: 84
  • Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
  • De Paul: 84
  • Pedro Goncalves: 83
  • Gimenez: 83

Task 2: Top Form

  • TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Irene Paredes: 88
  • Ada Hegerberg: 87
  • Millie Bright: 87
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Maanum: 84
  • Isco: 84
  • Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
  • Manuel Locatelli: 84
  • Pedro Goncalves: 83
  • Esmee Brugts (TOTW): 83

Task 3: Spain

  • Laliga players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Ad
  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Irene Paredes: 88
  • Ada Hegerberg: 87
  • Millie Bright: 87
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Maanum: 84
  • Isco: 84
  • Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
  • Manuel Locatelli: 84
  • Pedro Goncalves: 83
  • Gimenez: 83

Task 4: 87-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

  • Endler: 88
  • Irene Paredes: 88
  • Robert Lewandowski: 88
  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Gabriel: 88
  • Ella Toone: 85
  • Giugliano: 85
  • Girelli: 85
  • Milinkovic-Savic: 84
  • Maanum: 84
  • Manuel Locatelli: 84

Task 5: 87-rated squad

  • TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

  • Endler: 88
  • Irene Paredes: 88
  • Robert Lewandowski: 88
  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Gabriel: 88
  • Ella Toone: 85
  • Giugliano: 85
  • Girelli: 85
  • Milinkovic-Savic: 84
  • Maanum: 84
  • Danilho Doekhi (TOTW): 84
Ad

The SBC requires two TOTW players, which will make it even more expensive.

EA FC 26 Sergio Busquets End of an Era SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is just under 400,000 coins. While this is a very high price at this stage of the game cycle, the item itself is worth unlocking. Not only has he received a massive boost to his stats and has the PlayStyles required to be a top-tier midfielder under the FC IQ system, he even offers Icon chemistry. This will make him extremely useful for squad-building.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications