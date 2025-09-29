EA FC 26 Ultimate Gauntlet objective: All tasks and rewards

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Ultimate Gauntlet objective in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to participate in the brand new game mode and try to obtain some exciting rewards. The objective set contains various packs, Evolutions and a boosted Cornerstones version of Mohammed Kudus, making it worth the grind on the virtual pitch.

The Gauntlet is a new mode added to Ultimate Team in the latest title, where fans must use three unique squads to obtain as many wins as possible. The EA FC 26 Ultimate Gauntlet objective is the first objective to be released in this mode, with a special version of new Spurs signing Mohammed Kudus being up for grabs.

The EA FC 26 Ultimate Gauntlet objective is now live

The Cornerstones promo is in full swing in the world of Ultimate Team, providing boosted versions to players who are extremely influential for their respective teams, as well as high-profile transfers that happened recently. Mohammed Kudus falls under the latter category, and he now has an 84-rated item that can be unlocked via the EA FC 26 Ultimate Gauntlet objective.

EA Sports has already released multiple Cornerstones players via objectives, including Darlington Nagbe and Arnau Martinez. However, Mohammed Kudus is the best addition so far due to his exceptional stats and the Premier League chemistry links he offers. He is also accompanied by a host of other amazing rewards in this objective set.

The objective (Image via EA Sports)

These are all the tasks and rewards of the EA FC 26 Ultimate Gauntlet objective:

Play 3 : Play three matches in the Ultimate Gauntlet. Earn a 75+ rare gold player pack.

: Play three matches in the Ultimate Gauntlet. Earn a 75+ rare gold player pack. Win 1 : Win one match in a round of the Ultimate Gauntlet. Earn a 78+ x3 players pack.

: Win one match in a round of the Ultimate Gauntlet. Earn a 78+ x3 players pack. Win 2 : Win two matches in a round of the Ultimate Gauntlet. Earn the Whipped Pass+ Evolution.

: Win two matches in a round of the Ultimate Gauntlet. Earn the Whipped Pass+ Evolution. Perfect Round: Win all matches in a round of Ultimate Gauntlet. Earn 84-rated Kudus and a Cornerstones Evolution.

Win all matches in a round of Ultimate Gauntlet. Earn 84-rated Kudus and a Cornerstones Evolution. Win 3 : Win three matches in the Ultimate Gauntlet. Earn a 82+ x2 players pack.

: Win three matches in the Ultimate Gauntlet. Earn a 82+ x2 players pack. Win 5 : Win five matches in the Ultimate Gauntlet. Earn an Attacking Wingback++ Evolution.

: Win five matches in the Ultimate Gauntlet. Earn an Attacking Wingback++ Evolution. Win 6: Win six matches in the Ultimate Gauntlet. Earn an 84+ x2 players pack.

By completing all these tasks, fans will also obtain an 85+ rare player pack.

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The 84-rated Cornerstones version of Mohammed Kudus is certainly the most desirable reward on offer via this objective. While it will not be easy to obtain, as fans will have to win all three matches in one round of the Gauntlet, it is definitely worth the effort as he has the stats required to be an amazing winger under the FC IQ system.

