EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build AC Milan Past and Present squad

By Ripan Majumdar
Modified Oct 23, 2025 13:54 GMT
EA FC 26 AC Milan Past and Present squad
EA FC 26 AC Milan Past and Present squad (Image via EA Sports)

AC Milan, known as Milano FC in EA FC 26 due to licensing restrictions, has a rich history with iconic players from multiple eras. In Ultimate Team, combining past legends with present stars allows players to create a competitive and balanced squad. This guide will show the best formation, tactics, and player choices to maximize your Milano FC squad.

Whether you are a collector of Icon cards or building a competitive team, the Milano FC Past and Present squad offers flexibility with options across all positions. From attacking forwards to reliable defenders, this Ultimate Team squad brings both flair and stability.

EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Best formation and tactics for the AC Milan Past and Present squad

The recommended formation for Milano FC is 4-1-2-1-2(2), which allows strong control in midfield and multiple attacking options. A balanced build-up style ensures smooth transitions from defense to attack, while a high defensive approach presses the opponent aggressively.

Build-Up Style: Balanced

Defensive Approach: High

Line Height: 60

Player Roles and Focus:

  • LST: Poacher (Attack
  • RST: Advanced Forward (Attack)
  • CAM: Playmaker (Build-Up)
  • LCM: Box-to-Box (Ball-Winning)
  • RCM: Box-to-Box (Balanced)
  • CDM: Deep-Lying Playmaker (Defend)
  • LB: Fullback (Defend)
  • LCB: Defender (Defend)
  • RCB: Stopper (Balanced)
  • RB: Fullback (Versatile)
  • GK: Goalkeeper (Defend)

This setup allows Milano FC to dominate midfield while giving the forwards space to exploit defensive gaps.

AC Milan Past and Present squad cost in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team

The starting 11 for Milano FC combines top Icons and current stars. The cost of assembling this squad varies depending on the card rarity:

Position

Player

Rating

Card Type

Price (FC Coins)

LST

Marco van Basten

90

Icon

375,000

RST

Ronaldo

94

Icon

13,500,000

CAM

Kaka

89

Icon

1,140,000

LCM

Ruud Gullit

90

Icon

4,650,000

RCM

Sandro Tonali

86

Rare Gold

8,000

CDM

Andrea Pirlo

99

Icon

299,000

LB

Paolo Maldini

92

Icon

4,600,000

LCB

Marcel Desailly

88

Icon

935,000

RCB

Franco Baresi

91

Icon

231,000

RB

Gianluca Zambrotta

86

Icon

395,000

GK

Gianluigi Donnarumma

89

Rare Gold

41,250

The substitutes allow for rotation without significantly weakening the squad, providing options for attacking or defensive adjustments.

Position

Alt. Position(s)

Name

Overall Rating

Card Quality

Price (FC Coins)

LW

LM/CAM

Ronaldinho

93

Icon

7,840,000

CAM

-

Roberto Baggio

91

Icon

349,000

ST

-

Zlatan Ibrahimović

91

Icon

3,600,000

RB

-

Cafu

91

Icon

1,360,000

CB

-

Jaap Stam

87

Hero

1,950,000

CDM

CB/CM

Frank Rijkaard

87

Icon

362,000

CM

CDM/CAM

Tijjani Reijnders

87

Cornerstone

740,000

CB

-

Alessandro Nesta

89

Icon

229,000

LW

RW/ST

Paulo Futre

88

Hero

335,000

ST

RM/CAM/RW

Christian Pulisic

86

TOTW

152,000

CM

CDM/CAM

Luka Modrić

85

TOTW

22,500

LW

LM

Rafael Leão

84

Rare Gold

19,000

To assemble this star-studded team would require over 50M FC coins. As this team is mostly composed of Icons, which always come at a huge price tag.

Milano FC in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team is a balanced mix of legendary Icons and current stars. With the right formation, tactics, and squad selection, you can build a competitive team capable of dominating matches in Ultimate Team mode.

