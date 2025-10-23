EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build AC Milan Past and Present squad

AC Milan, known as Milano FC in EA FC 26 due to licensing restrictions, has a rich history with iconic players from multiple eras. In Ultimate Team, combining past legends with present stars allows players to create a competitive and balanced squad. This guide will show the best formation, tactics, and player choices to maximize your Milano FC squad.
Whether you are a collector of Icon cards or building a competitive team, the Milano FC Past and Present squad offers flexibility with options across all positions. From attacking forwards to reliable defenders, this Ultimate Team squad brings both flair and stability.
EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Best formation and tactics for the AC Milan Past and Present squad
The recommended formation for Milano FC is 4-1-2-1-2(2), which allows strong control in midfield and multiple attacking options. A balanced build-up style ensures smooth transitions from defense to attack, while a high defensive approach presses the opponent aggressively.
Build-Up Style: Balanced
Defensive Approach: High
Line Height: 60
Player Roles and Focus:
- LST: Poacher (Attack
- RST: Advanced Forward (Attack)
- CAM: Playmaker (Build-Up)
- LCM: Box-to-Box (Ball-Winning)
- RCM: Box-to-Box (Balanced)
- CDM: Deep-Lying Playmaker (Defend)
- LB: Fullback (Defend)
- LCB: Defender (Defend)
- RCB: Stopper (Balanced)
- RB: Fullback (Versatile)
- GK: Goalkeeper (Defend)
This setup allows Milano FC to dominate midfield while giving the forwards space to exploit defensive gaps.
AC Milan Past and Present squad cost in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team
The starting 11 for Milano FC combines top Icons and current stars. The cost of assembling this squad varies depending on the card rarity:
The substitutes allow for rotation without significantly weakening the squad, providing options for attacking or defensive adjustments.
To assemble this star-studded team would require over 50M FC coins. As this team is mostly composed of Icons, which always come at a huge price tag.
Milano FC in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team is a balanced mix of legendary Icons and current stars. With the right formation, tactics, and squad selection, you can build a competitive team capable of dominating matches in Ultimate Team mode.
