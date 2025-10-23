EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build AC Milan Past and Present squad

AC Milan, known as Milano FC in EA FC 26 due to licensing restrictions, has a rich history with iconic players from multiple eras. In Ultimate Team, combining past legends with present stars allows players to create a competitive and balanced squad. This guide will show the best formation, tactics, and player choices to maximize your Milano FC squad.

Whether you are a collector of Icon cards or building a competitive team, the Milano FC Past and Present squad offers flexibility with options across all positions. From attacking forwards to reliable defenders, this Ultimate Team squad brings both flair and stability.

EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Best formation and tactics for the AC Milan Past and Present squad

The recommended formation for Milano FC is 4-1-2-1-2(2), which allows strong control in midfield and multiple attacking options. A balanced build-up style ensures smooth transitions from defense to attack, while a high defensive approach presses the opponent aggressively.

Build-Up Style: Balanced

Defensive Approach: High

Line Height: 60

Player Roles and Focus:

LST: Poacher (Attack

Poacher (Attack RST: Advanced Forward (Attack)

Advanced Forward (Attack) CAM: Playmaker (Build-Up)

Playmaker (Build-Up) LCM: Box-to-Box (Ball-Winning)

Box-to-Box (Ball-Winning) RCM: Box-to-Box (Balanced)

Box-to-Box (Balanced) CDM: Deep-Lying Playmaker (Defend)

Deep-Lying Playmaker (Defend) LB: Fullback (Defend)

Fullback (Defend) LCB: Defender (Defend)

Defender (Defend) RCB: Stopper (Balanced)

Stopper (Balanced) RB: Fullback (Versatile)

Fullback (Versatile) GK: Goalkeeper (Defend)

This setup allows Milano FC to dominate midfield while giving the forwards space to exploit defensive gaps.

AC Milan Past and Present squad cost in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team

The starting 11 for Milano FC combines top Icons and current stars. The cost of assembling this squad varies depending on the card rarity:

Position Player Rating Card Type Price (FC Coins) LST Marco van Basten 90 Icon 375,000 RST Ronaldo 94 Icon 13,500,000 CAM Kaka 89 Icon 1,140,000 LCM Ruud Gullit 90 Icon 4,650,000 RCM Sandro Tonali 86 Rare Gold 8,000 CDM Andrea Pirlo 99 Icon 299,000 LB Paolo Maldini 92 Icon 4,600,000 LCB Marcel Desailly 88 Icon 935,000 RCB Franco Baresi 91 Icon 231,000 RB Gianluca Zambrotta 86 Icon 395,000 GK Gianluigi Donnarumma 89 Rare Gold 41,250

The substitutes allow for rotation without significantly weakening the squad, providing options for attacking or defensive adjustments.

Position Alt. Position(s) Name Overall Rating Card Quality Price (FC Coins) LW LM/CAM Ronaldinho 93 Icon 7,840,000 CAM - Roberto Baggio 91 Icon 349,000 ST - Zlatan Ibrahimović 91 Icon 3,600,000 RB - Cafu 91 Icon 1,360,000 CB - Jaap Stam 87 Hero 1,950,000 CDM CB/CM Frank Rijkaard 87 Icon 362,000 CM CDM/CAM Tijjani Reijnders 87 Cornerstone 740,000 CB - Alessandro Nesta 89 Icon 229,000 LW RW/ST Paulo Futre 88 Hero 335,000 ST RM/CAM/RW Christian Pulisic 86 TOTW 152,000 CM CDM/CAM Luka Modrić 85 TOTW 22,500 LW LM Rafael Leão 84 Rare Gold 19,000

To assemble this star-studded team would require over 50M FC coins. As this team is mostly composed of Icons, which always come at a huge price tag.

Milano FC in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team is a balanced mix of legendary Icons and current stars. With the right formation, tactics, and squad selection, you can build a competitive team capable of dominating matches in Ultimate Team mode.

