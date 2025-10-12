  • home icon
How to recreate Arsène Wenger's "invincible" Arsenal in EA FC 26

By Ripan Majumdar
Modified Oct 12, 2025 14:53 GMT
How to Recreate Ars&egrave;ne Wenger&rsquo;s &ldquo;Invincible&rdquo; Arsenal in EA FC 26
How to Recreate Arsène Wenger's "Invincible" Arsenal in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

Arsenal under Mikel Arteta has been one of the most exciting teams in English football with full of pressing, control, and attacking flair. Yet, despite coming close, they’ve still struggled to secure major silverware, with the Premier League and Champions League remaining just out of reach. This contrasts sharply with their past glory under Arsène Wenger, who guided the club to an “Invincible” Premier League season in 2003–04, going unbeaten across 38 games.

Wenger’s Arsenal was known for fast, expressive football built on technical excellence, intelligent movement, and creative balance. Now, in EA FC 26 Career Mode, you can try to rebuild that iconic, unstoppable Wenger squad with modern-day players.

Transfers to recreate Wenger’s “invincible” Arsenal

Wenger always preferred players who were technically gifted, intelligent, and adaptable. To recreate his iconic philosophy, you’ll need to sell a few high-value players who don’t fit his vision and bring in players who can play dynamic, fluid football.

Players to sell from the current Arsenal squad:

Name

Position

Age

Overall Rating

Potential

Value

Christian Nørgaard

CDM CM

31

80

80

$17.7M

Gabriel Jesus

ST CAM

28

80

80

$25.4M

Martin Ødegaard

CM CAM

26

87

89

$115.6M

Leandro Trossard

LW ST LM

30

83

83

$41.3M

Eberechi Eze

CAM LW ST

27

83

84

$49.6M

These players are talented but are aging and don’t have a high potential or don’t fully fit the technical, quick-passing style of Wenger’s iconic squad. Selling them also generates funds to strengthen key positions like left-back, midfield, and attack.

Players to buy for recreating Wenger’s Arsenal squad:

Name

Position

Age

Overall Rating

Potential

Team & Contract

Value

Theo Hernández

LB LM

27

84

84

Al Hilal (2025–2028)

$47.8M

Rúben Neves

CDM CM

28

84

85

Al Hilal (2023–2026)

$47.8M

Cody Gakpo

LM LW

26

84

85

Liverpool (2023–2030)

$58.4M

Julián Álvarez

ST

25

87

90

Atlético Madrid (2024–2030)

$126.3M

These signings reflect Wenger’s style, which was athletic full-backs, technically clean midfielders, and creative forwards. Neves offers strength and vision in midfield, Hernández gives attacking width, Gakpo brings directness and flair, while Álvarez is a goalscorer capable of linking play and finishing in style.

Formation and tactics to build Arsène Wenger’s “invincible” Arsenal

Wenger made the 4-2-2 fluid with interchanging roles and intelligent movement, contrasting with Sir Alex Ferguson’s rigid system at Man Utd. The same shape still works perfectly in EA FC 26 if built around mobility, quick passing, and positional balance.

Player Roles and Instructions:

  • GK: Sweeper Keeper (Balanced)
  • RB: Fullback (Balanced)
  • RCB: Defender (Balanced)
  • LCB: Stopper (Balanced)
  • LB: Attacking Wingback (Support)
  • RM: Winger (Balanced)
  • RCM: Box-to-Box (Balanced)
  • LCM: Holding (Defend)
  • LM: Wide Playmaker (Support)
  • RST: False 9 (Build-Up)
  • LST: Advanced Forward (Attack)

This setup ensures attacking width, smart midfield rotations, and a striker pairing that mimics Henry and Bergkamp’s creative yet lethal partnership.

Custom Tactics:

  • Build-Up Style: Balanced
  • Defensive Approach: High
  • Line Height: 65
The goal is to press high, win the ball early, and maintain short passing transitions. The balanced build-up keeps the team compact and allows fluid movement similar to Wenger’s invincible squad.

Starting lineup and bench for Wenger’s Arsenal

Wenger’s modern Arsenal would still favor attacking full-backs, composed defenders, and a creative midfield trio.

Here is the starting XI for Wenger's rebuild:

Position

Name

Overall Rating

Potential

GK

David Raya

87

87

RB

Jurriën Timber

82

85

RCB

William Saliba

87

89

LCB

Gabriel

88

88

LB

Theo Hernández

84

84

RM

Bukayo Saka

88

90

RCM

Rúben Neves

84

85

LCM

Declan Rice

87

88

LM

Cody Gakpo

84

85

RST

Julián Álvarez

87

90

LST

Viktor Gyökeres

87

88

A deep, versatile bench ensures quality rotation and squad depth, which is something Wenger valued heavily during his unbeaten campaign. The presence of young talents like Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly gives your side long-term potential.

All players on the bench and reserves:

Position(s)

Name

Overall Rating

Potential

GK

Kepa Arrizabalaga

79

79

RB

Benjamin White

83

83

CB

Cristhian Mosquera

77

85

CB/LB/LM

Piero Hincapié

83

85

LB/CB

Riccardo Calafiori

79

84

LB/CM

Myles Lewis-Skelly

78

87

RW/RM

Noni Madueke

80

84

RW/CM/RM

Ethan Nwaneri

76

87

CM/ST

Mikel Merino

83

83

CDM/CM

Martín Zubimendi

83

87

LW/LM

Gabriel Martinelli

81

84

ST/CM/CAM

Kai Havertz

82

84

Recreating Arsène Wenger’s Invincible Arsenal in EA FC 26 isn’t just about winning, but it’s about technical football, creative play, and trusting youth. With a balanced 4-4-2, intelligent signings, and high-tempo tactics, you can rebuild that golden era of North London dominance and even recreate the historic unbeaten campaign once again.

