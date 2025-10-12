How to recreate Arsène Wenger’s “invincible” Arsenal in EA FC 26

Arsenal under Mikel Arteta has been one of the most exciting teams in English football with full of pressing, control, and attacking flair. Yet, despite coming close, they’ve still struggled to secure major silverware, with the Premier League and Champions League remaining just out of reach. This contrasts sharply with their past glory under Arsène Wenger, who guided the club to an “Invincible” Premier League season in 2003–04, going unbeaten across 38 games.

Wenger’s Arsenal was known for fast, expressive football built on technical excellence, intelligent movement, and creative balance. Now, in EA FC 26 Career Mode, you can try to rebuild that iconic, unstoppable Wenger squad with modern-day players.

Transfers to recreate Wenger’s “invincible” Arsenal

Wenger always preferred players who were technically gifted, intelligent, and adaptable. To recreate his iconic philosophy, you’ll need to sell a few high-value players who don’t fit his vision and bring in players who can play dynamic, fluid football.

Players to sell from the current Arsenal squad:

Name Position Age Overall Rating Potential Value Christian Nørgaard CDM CM 31 80 80 $17.7M Gabriel Jesus ST CAM 28 80 80 $25.4M Martin Ødegaard CM CAM 26 87 89 $115.6M Leandro Trossard LW ST LM 30 83 83 $41.3M Eberechi Eze CAM LW ST 27 83 84 $49.6M

These players are talented but are aging and don’t have a high potential or don’t fully fit the technical, quick-passing style of Wenger’s iconic squad. Selling them also generates funds to strengthen key positions like left-back, midfield, and attack.

Players to buy for recreating Wenger’s Arsenal squad:

Name Position Age Overall Rating Potential Team & Contract Value Theo Hernández LB LM 27 84 84 Al Hilal (2025–2028) $47.8M Rúben Neves CDM CM 28 84 85 Al Hilal (2023–2026) $47.8M Cody Gakpo LM LW 26 84 85 Liverpool (2023–2030) $58.4M Julián Álvarez ST 25 87 90 Atlético Madrid (2024–2030) $126.3M

These signings reflect Wenger’s style, which was athletic full-backs, technically clean midfielders, and creative forwards. Neves offers strength and vision in midfield, Hernández gives attacking width, Gakpo brings directness and flair, while Álvarez is a goalscorer capable of linking play and finishing in style.

Formation and tactics to build Arsène Wenger’s “invincible” Arsenal

Wenger made the 4-2-2 fluid with interchanging roles and intelligent movement, contrasting with Sir Alex Ferguson’s rigid system at Man Utd. The same shape still works perfectly in EA FC 26 if built around mobility, quick passing, and positional balance.

Player Roles and Instructions:

GK: Sweeper Keeper (Balanced)

Sweeper Keeper (Balanced) RB: Fullback (Balanced)

Fullback (Balanced) RCB: Defender (Balanced)

Defender (Balanced) LCB: Stopper (Balanced)

Stopper (Balanced) LB: Attacking Wingback (Support)

Attacking Wingback (Support) RM: Winger (Balanced)

Winger (Balanced) RCM: Box-to-Box (Balanced)

Box-to-Box (Balanced) LCM: Holding (Defend)

Holding (Defend) LM: Wide Playmaker (Support)

Wide Playmaker (Support) RST: False 9 (Build-Up)

False 9 (Build-Up) LST: Advanced Forward (Attack)

This setup ensures attacking width, smart midfield rotations, and a striker pairing that mimics Henry and Bergkamp’s creative yet lethal partnership.

Custom Tactics:

Build-Up Style: Balanced

Balanced Defensive Approach: High

High Line Height: 65

The goal is to press high, win the ball early, and maintain short passing transitions. The balanced build-up keeps the team compact and allows fluid movement similar to Wenger’s invincible squad.

Starting lineup and bench for Wenger’s Arsenal

Wenger’s modern Arsenal would still favor attacking full-backs, composed defenders, and a creative midfield trio.

Here is the starting XI for Wenger's rebuild:

Position Name Overall Rating Potential GK David Raya 87 87 RB Jurriën Timber 82 85 RCB William Saliba 87 89 LCB Gabriel 88 88 LB Theo Hernández 84 84 RM Bukayo Saka 88 90 RCM Rúben Neves 84 85 LCM Declan Rice 87 88 LM Cody Gakpo 84 85 RST Julián Álvarez 87 90 LST Viktor Gyökeres 87 88

A deep, versatile bench ensures quality rotation and squad depth, which is something Wenger valued heavily during his unbeaten campaign. The presence of young talents like Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly gives your side long-term potential.

All players on the bench and reserves:

Position(s) Name Overall Rating Potential GK Kepa Arrizabalaga 79 79 RB Benjamin White 83 83 CB Cristhian Mosquera 77 85 CB/LB/LM Piero Hincapié 83 85 LB/CB Riccardo Calafiori 79 84 LB/CM Myles Lewis-Skelly 78 87 RW/RM Noni Madueke 80 84 RW/CM/RM Ethan Nwaneri 76 87 CM/ST Mikel Merino 83 83 CDM/CM Martín Zubimendi 83 87 LW/LM Gabriel Martinelli 81 84 ST/CM/CAM Kai Havertz 82 84

Recreating Arsène Wenger’s Invincible Arsenal in EA FC 26 isn’t just about winning, but it’s about technical football, creative play, and trusting youth. With a balanced 4-4-2, intelligent signings, and high-tempo tactics, you can rebuild that golden era of North London dominance and even recreate the historic unbeaten campaign once again.

