How to recreate Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United in EA FC 26

Manchester United is again under scrutiny, this time under manager Rúben Amorim. Despite some flashes of promise, the club struggles with inconsistency and identity. It’s a far cry from the dominant years under Sir Alex Ferguson, when United were feared across Europe.
During Ferguson's tenure, United won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, and countless domestic cups. His teams were built on discipline, hunger, and adaptability. In EA FC 26, you can bring that legacy back by rebuilding Manchester United in the ways of Sir Alex.
Transfers to recreate Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United
Sir Alex Ferguson was known for reshaping squads without hesitation. He never hesitated to sell players who didn’t fit his long-term vision and was quick to recruit hungry, young talents ready to prove themselves.
To rebuild United like the Scottish legend, the first step is to clear out the current underperformers or players who don’t suit a high-energy 4-4-2 system.
Players to sell from the current Man Utd squad:
After selling the above players, there would be more transfer budget to sign players that can replace them and suit Sir Alex’s style. Like a solid shot-stopping goalkeeper, young defenders for a high line, a quick left back and left winger to bring pace down the left flank, and lastly a striker to complete his iconic 4-4-2.
Players to buy for recreating Sir Alex’s Man Utd squad:
Formation and Tactics to build Sir Alex’s Manchester United in EA FC 26 Career Mode
Ferguson’s iconic 4-4-2 was simple in shape but devastating in execution. It relied on balance, with wingers tracking back, midfielders pressing hard, and strikers working in pairs. This formation gave United control and flexibility across all phases of play.
Player Roles and Instructions:
- GK: Goalkeeper (Defend)
- RB: Fullback (Balanced)
- RCB: Ball-Playing Defender (Defend)
- LCB: Defender (Defend)
- LB: Fullback (Balanced)
- RM: Winger (Balanced)
- RCM: Playmaker (Attack)
- LCM: Box-to-Box (Ball-Winning)
- LM: Inside Forward (Balanced)
- RST: Target Forward (Balanced)
- LST: Advanced Forward (Attack)
Custom Tactics:
- Build Up Style: Balanced
- Defensive Approach: Balanced
- Line Height: 60
EA FC 26 Starting XI and Bench for Ferguson’s Manchester United
The rebuilt squad’s balance reflects Ferguson’s philosophy of a solid spine, energetic wingers, and a dynamic front two. Bruno controls tempo like Scholes, Mainoo brings the energy of a young Keane, and the Šeško–Rashford partnership echoes that of Yorke–Cole.
Starting XI:
A deep bench ensures rotation without losing intensity, another key feature of Ferguson’s squads. Playing young talents with high potential as substitutes or starting in less crucial matches helps rest your starters, while also helping grow these prodigies into world-class players that replace the aging starters in future seasons.
Bench and Reserves:
Recreating Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United in EA FC 26 is more than just assembling players, as it’s about restoring attitude and discipline. With this rebuild, United can restore their identity as a European powerhouse or the Theatre of Dreams.
