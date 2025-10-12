How to recreate Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United in EA FC 26

Manchester United is again under scrutiny, this time under manager Rúben Amorim. Despite some flashes of promise, the club struggles with inconsistency and identity. It’s a far cry from the dominant years under Sir Alex Ferguson, when United were feared across Europe.

During Ferguson's tenure, United won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, and countless domestic cups. His teams were built on discipline, hunger, and adaptability. In EA FC 26, you can bring that legacy back by rebuilding Manchester United in the ways of Sir Alex.

Transfers to recreate Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United

Sir Alex Ferguson was known for reshaping squads without hesitation. He never hesitated to sell players who didn’t fit his long-term vision and was quick to recruit hungry, young talents ready to prove themselves.

To rebuild United like the Scottish legend, the first step is to clear out the current underperformers or players who don’t suit a high-energy 4-4-2 system.

Players to sell from the current Man Utd squad:

Name Position(s) Age Overall Potential Value A. Bayındır GK 27 75 77 $5.9M L. Shaw CB/LB/LM 29 79 79 $17.1M Casemiro CDM/CM 33 80 80 $12.4M M. de Ligt CB 25 82 84 $40.1M M. Mount CAM/CM/RW 26 77 78 $14.8M H. Maguire CB 32 80 80 $15.9M T. Malacia LB/LM 25 75 77 $7.7M R. Højlund ST 22 76 83 $18.3M J. Sancho LM/RM/LW 25 80 82 $31.3M

After selling the above players, there would be more transfer budget to sign players that can replace them and suit Sir Alex’s style. Like a solid shot-stopping goalkeeper, young defenders for a high line, a quick left back and left winger to bring pace down the left flank, and lastly a striker to complete his iconic 4-4-2.

Players to buy for recreating Sir Alex’s Man Utd squad:

Name Position(s) Age Overall Potential Team & Contract Value Diogo Costa GK 25 84 89 FC Porto (2016–2027) $58.4M António Silva CB 21 78 86 SL Benfica (2022–2027) $34.8M Eduardo Quaresma CB/RB/RM 23 77 84 Sporting CP (2019–2028) $23M Balde LB/LM 21 83 87 FC Barcelona (2021–2028) $58.4M Rafael Leão LW/LM 26 84 85 AC Milan (2019–2028) $58.4M M. Rashford LM/LW/ST 27 80 80 FC Barcelona (Loan until 2026) $26.6M (Call back from loan) Rasmus Højlund ST 22 76 83 Napoli (Loan until 2026) $18.3M (Call back from loan)

Formation and Tactics to build Sir Alex’s Manchester United in EA FC 26 Career Mode

Ferguson’s iconic 4-4-2 was simple in shape but devastating in execution. It relied on balance, with wingers tracking back, midfielders pressing hard, and strikers working in pairs. This formation gave United control and flexibility across all phases of play.

Player Roles and Instructions:

GK: Goalkeeper (Defend)

Goalkeeper (Defend) RB: Fullback (Balanced)

Fullback (Balanced) RCB: Ball-Playing Defender (Defend)

Ball-Playing Defender (Defend) LCB: Defender (Defend)

Defender (Defend) LB: Fullback (Balanced)

Fullback (Balanced) RM: Winger (Balanced)

Winger (Balanced) RCM: Playmaker (Attack)

Playmaker (Attack) LCM: Box-to-Box (Ball-Winning)

Box-to-Box (Ball-Winning) LM: Inside Forward (Balanced)

Inside Forward (Balanced) RST: Target Forward (Balanced)

Target Forward (Balanced) LST: Advanced Forward (Attack)

Custom Tactics:

Build Up Style: Balanced

Balanced Defensive Approach : Balanced

: Balanced Line Height: 60

EA FC 26 Starting XI and Bench for Ferguson’s Manchester United

The rebuilt squad’s balance reflects Ferguson’s philosophy of a solid spine, energetic wingers, and a dynamic front two. Bruno controls tempo like Scholes, Mainoo brings the energy of a young Keane, and the Šeško–Rashford partnership echoes that of Yorke–Cole.

Starting XI:

Position Name Overall Potential GK Diogo Costa 84 89 RB Noussair Mazraoui 80 81 RCB António Silva 78 86 LCB Eduardo Quaresma 77 84 LB Balde 83 87 RM Bryan Mbeumo 85 86 RCM Bruno Fernandes 87 87 LCM Kobbie Mainoo 77 85 LM Rafael Leão 84 85 RST Benjamin Šeško 80 88 LST Marcus Rashford 80 80

A deep bench ensures rotation without losing intensity, another key feature of Ferguson’s squads. Playing young talents with high potential as substitutes or starting in less crucial matches helps rest your starters, while also helping grow these prodigies into world-class players that replace the aging starters in future seasons.

Bench and Reserves:

Position(s) Name Overall Potential GK Senne Lammens 78 87 CB Lisandro Martínez 81 82 CB Leny Yoro 78 86 RB/LB/RM Diogo Dalot 79 81 LB/LM Patrick Dorgu 75 84 CDM/CM Manuel Ugarte 79 83 CAM/LW/ST Matheus Cunha 83 85 CAM/RM/RW/CM Amad Diallo 79 85 ST/CAM Joshua Zirkzee 77 83 ST Rasmus Højlund 76 83

Recreating Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United in EA FC 26 is more than just assembling players, as it’s about restoring attitude and discipline. With this rebuild, United can restore their identity as a European powerhouse or the Theatre of Dreams.

