How to recreate Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United in EA FC 26

By Ripan Majumdar
Modified Oct 12, 2025 07:09 GMT
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final 2025 - Source: Getty
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final 2025 - Source: Getty

Manchester United is again under scrutiny, this time under manager Rúben Amorim. Despite some flashes of promise, the club struggles with inconsistency and identity. It’s a far cry from the dominant years under Sir Alex Ferguson, when United were feared across Europe.

During Ferguson's tenure, United won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, and countless domestic cups. His teams were built on discipline, hunger, and adaptability. In EA FC 26, you can bring that legacy back by rebuilding Manchester United in the ways of Sir Alex.

Transfers to recreate Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United

Sir Alex Ferguson was known for reshaping squads without hesitation. He never hesitated to sell players who didn’t fit his long-term vision and was quick to recruit hungry, young talents ready to prove themselves.

To rebuild United like the Scottish legend, the first step is to clear out the current underperformers or players who don’t suit a high-energy 4-4-2 system.

Players to sell from the current Man Utd squad:

Name

Position(s)

Age

Overall

Potential

Value

A. Bayındır

GK

27

75

77

$5.9M

L. Shaw

CB/LB/LM

29

79

79

$17.1M

Casemiro

CDM/CM

33

80

80

$12.4M

M. de Ligt

CB

25

82

84

$40.1M

M. Mount

CAM/CM/RW

26

77

78

$14.8M

H. Maguire

CB

32

80

80

$15.9M

T. Malacia

LB/LM

25

75

77

$7.7M

R. Højlund

ST

22

76

83

$18.3M

J. Sancho

LM/RM/LW

25

80

82

$31.3M

After selling the above players, there would be more transfer budget to sign players that can replace them and suit Sir Alex’s style. Like a solid shot-stopping goalkeeper, young defenders for a high line, a quick left back and left winger to bring pace down the left flank, and lastly a striker to complete his iconic 4-4-2.

Players to buy for recreating Sir Alex’s Man Utd squad:

Name

Position(s)

Age

Overall

Potential

Team & Contract

Value

Diogo Costa

GK

25

84

89

FC Porto (2016–2027)

$58.4M

António Silva

CB

21

78

86

SL Benfica (2022–2027)

$34.8M

Eduardo Quaresma

CB/RB/RM

23

77

84

Sporting CP (2019–2028)

$23M

Balde

LB/LM

21

83

87

FC Barcelona (2021–2028)

$58.4M

Rafael Leão

LW/LM

26

84

85

AC Milan (2019–2028)

$58.4M

M. Rashford

LM/LW/ST

27

80

80

FC Barcelona (Loan until 2026)

$26.6M (Call back from loan)

Rasmus Højlund

ST

22

76

83

Napoli (Loan until 2026)

$18.3M (Call back from loan)

Formation and Tactics to build Sir Alex’s Manchester United in EA FC 26 Career Mode

Ferguson’s iconic 4-4-2 was simple in shape but devastating in execution. It relied on balance, with wingers tracking back, midfielders pressing hard, and strikers working in pairs. This formation gave United control and flexibility across all phases of play.

Player Roles and Instructions:

  • GK: Goalkeeper (Defend)
  • RB: Fullback (Balanced)
  • RCB: Ball-Playing Defender (Defend)
  • LCB: Defender (Defend)
  • LB: Fullback (Balanced)
  • RM: Winger (Balanced)
  • RCM: Playmaker (Attack)
  • LCM: Box-to-Box (Ball-Winning)
  • LM: Inside Forward (Balanced)
  • RST: Target Forward (Balanced)
  • LST: Advanced Forward (Attack)

Custom Tactics:

  • Build Up Style: Balanced
  • Defensive Approach: Balanced
  • Line Height: 60

EA FC 26 Starting XI and Bench for Ferguson’s Manchester United

The rebuilt squad’s balance reflects Ferguson’s philosophy of a solid spine, energetic wingers, and a dynamic front two. Bruno controls tempo like Scholes, Mainoo brings the energy of a young Keane, and the Šeško–Rashford partnership echoes that of Yorke–Cole.

Starting XI:

Position

Name

Overall

Potential

GK

Diogo Costa

84

89

RB

Noussair Mazraoui

80

81

RCB

António Silva

78

86

LCB

Eduardo Quaresma

77

84

LB

Balde

83

87

RM

Bryan Mbeumo

85

86

RCM

Bruno Fernandes

87

87

LCM

Kobbie Mainoo

77

85

LM

Rafael Leão

84

85

RST

Benjamin Šeško

80

88

LST

Marcus Rashford

80

80

A deep bench ensures rotation without losing intensity, another key feature of Ferguson’s squads. Playing young talents with high potential as substitutes or starting in less crucial matches helps rest your starters, while also helping grow these prodigies into world-class players that replace the aging starters in future seasons.

Bench and Reserves:

Position(s)

Name

Overall

Potential

GK

Senne Lammens

78

87

CB

Lisandro Martínez

81

82

CB

Leny Yoro

78

86

RB/LB/RM

Diogo Dalot

79

81

LB/LM

Patrick Dorgu

75

84

CDM/CM

Manuel Ugarte

79

83

CAM/LW/ST

Matheus Cunha

83

85

CAM/RM/RW/CM

Amad Diallo

79

85

ST/CAM

Joshua Zirkzee

77

83

ST

Rasmus Højlund

76

83

Recreating Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United in EA FC 26 is more than just assembling players, as it’s about restoring attitude and discipline. With this rebuild, United can restore their identity as a European powerhouse or the Theatre of Dreams.

Edited by Ripan Majumdar
