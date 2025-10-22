EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build Barcelona FC Past and Present squad

Building a Barcelona Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team combines the club’s legendary history with its modern talents. Players like Ronaldinho, Messi, Cruyff, and Iniesta represent the golden era, while stars such as Alexia Putellas, Balde, and Yamal add the current generation’s energy. This mix creates a well-balanced team capable of playing the signature Barça style of possession football with quick transitions and fluid creativity.
Whether you prefer dominating possession or breaking on the counter, this setup ensures that your squad performs consistently across modes. Below is a detailed look at the best formation, tactics, and player choices for a competitive Past and Present Barcelona team.
Best EA FC 26 formation and tactics for Barcelona Past and Present Squad
The 4-3-3(2) formation is ideal for a Barcelona-style setup, emphasizing control in midfield and wide creativity. It allows for short passing combinations and overlapping fullbacks, mirroring the real-life approach of both historic and modern Barça teams.
Formation: 4-3-3(2)
Build-Up Style: Balanced
Defensive Approach: Balanced
Line Height: 60
Player Roles:
- LW: Winger (Balanced)
- ST: False 9 (Build-Up)
- RW: Inside Forward (Attack)
- LCM: Playmaker (Roaming)
- RCM: Playmaker (Attack)
- CDM: Deep-Lying Playmaker (Build-Up)
- LB: Fullback (Balanced)
- LCB: Stopper (Balanced)
- RCB: Ball-Playing Defender (Build-Up)
- RB: Attacking Wingback (Balanced)
- GK: Ball-Playing Keeper (GK)
This balanced approach gives stability in defense and creativity in attack. The False 9 striker role keeps the front line dynamic, allowing midfielders like Iniesta and Putellas to push forward while maintaining control through short, precise passing.
Barcelona Past and Present squad cost in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team
The starting XI of this Past and Present Barcelona team is built around both iconic legends and current stars. However, the overall cost of the following lineup could be over 18 million FC Coins, depending on market fluctuations.
The following substitute bench provides excellent rotation options, allowing flexibility in both attacking and defensive adjustments. Icons like Xavi and Henry can change the flow of a match, while younger players such as Yamal and Pina add depth for future squad growth.
The Barcelona Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team perfectly blends experience with youth, skill with structure. Though assembling this team can be expensive, it delivers strong chemistry and tactical balance, letting players enjoy the signature Barcelona style.
