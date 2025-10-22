EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build Barcelona FC Past and Present squad

  • home icon
By Ripan Majumdar
Modified Oct 22, 2025 17:34 GMT
EA FC 26 Barcelona Past and Present
EA FC 26 Barcelona Past and Present (Image via EA Sports)

Building a Barcelona Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team combines the club’s legendary history with its modern talents. Players like Ronaldinho, Messi, Cruyff, and Iniesta represent the golden era, while stars such as Alexia Putellas, Balde, and Yamal add the current generation’s energy. This mix creates a well-balanced team capable of playing the signature Barça style of possession football with quick transitions and fluid creativity.

Whether you prefer dominating possession or breaking on the counter, this setup ensures that your squad performs consistently across modes. Below is a detailed look at the best formation, tactics, and player choices for a competitive Past and Present Barcelona team.

Best EA FC 26 formation and tactics for Barcelona Past and Present Squad

The 4-3-3(2) formation is ideal for a Barcelona-style setup, emphasizing control in midfield and wide creativity. It allows for short passing combinations and overlapping fullbacks, mirroring the real-life approach of both historic and modern Barça teams.

Formation: 4-3-3(2)

Build-Up Style: Balanced

Defensive Approach: Balanced

Line Height: 60

Player Roles:

  • LW: Winger (Balanced)
  • ST: False 9 (Build-Up)
  • RW: Inside Forward (Attack)
  • LCM: Playmaker (Roaming)
  • RCM: Playmaker (Attack)
  • CDM: Deep-Lying Playmaker (Build-Up)
  • LB: Fullback (Balanced)
  • LCB: Stopper (Balanced)
  • RCB: Ball-Playing Defender (Build-Up)
  • RB: Attacking Wingback (Balanced)
  • GK: Ball-Playing Keeper (GK)

This balanced approach gives stability in defense and creativity in attack. The False 9 striker role keeps the front line dynamic, allowing midfielders like Iniesta and Putellas to push forward while maintaining control through short, precise passing.

Barcelona Past and Present squad cost in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team

The starting XI of this Past and Present Barcelona team is built around both iconic legends and current stars. However, the overall cost of the following lineup could be over 18 million FC Coins, depending on market fluctuations.



Position





Name





Overall Rating





Card Quality





Price





LW





Ronaldinho





93





Icon





9.4M FC Coins





ST





Johan Cruyff





92





Icon





5.2M FC Coins





RW





Ousmane Dembélé





90





Rare Gold





930,000 FC Coins





LCM





Andreas Iniesta





92





Icon





1.449M FC Coins





RCM





Alexia Putellas





91





Rare Gold





295,000 FC Coins





CDM





Patri Guijarro





88





Rare Gold





71,000 FC Coins





LB





Alejandro Balde





86





Cornerstone





301,000 FC Coins





LCB





Carles Puyol





89





Icon





260,000 FC Coins





RCB





Jules Koundé





87





Rare Gold





102,000 FC Coins





RB





Lucy Bronze





88





Ratings Reload





85,000 FC Coins





GK





Marc-André ter Stegen





89





Rare Gold





7,600 FC Coins



The following substitute bench provides excellent rotation options, allowing flexibility in both attacking and defensive adjustments. Icons like Xavi and Henry can change the flow of a match, while younger players such as Yamal and Pina add depth for future squad growth.



Position





Alt. Position(s)





Name





Overall Rating





Card Quality





Price





ST





LW





Thierry Henry





91





Icon





2.8M FC Coins





CM





CDM/CAM





Xavi





91





Icon





780,000 FC Coins





CM





CAM





Aitana Bonmatí





91





Rare Gold





449,000 FC Coins





RW





RM





Caroline Graham Hansen





90





Rare Gold





320,000 FC Coins





CB









Mapi León





89





Rare Gold





24,000 FC Coins





LM





LW





Raphinha





89





Rare Gold





203,000 FC Coins





CM





CDM/CAM





Pedri





89





Rare Gold





65,000 FC Coins





RB





CB





Lilian Thuram





88





Icon





2.9M FC Coins





RW





RM/CAM/ST





Lionel Messi





88





Cornerstone





1.3M FC Coins





RM





RW





Lamine Yamal





88





Rare Gold





173,000 FC Coins





LW





LM/ST





Claudia Pina





87





Cornerstone





1.150M FC Coins





RB





LB/LM





Ona Batlle





86





Rare Gold





7,400 FC Coins



The Barcelona Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team perfectly blends experience with youth, skill with structure. Though assembling this team can be expensive, it delivers strong chemistry and tactical balance, letting players enjoy the signature Barcelona style.

Read more EA FC 26 related articles:

