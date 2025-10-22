EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build Barcelona FC Past and Present squad

Building a Barcelona Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team combines the club’s legendary history with its modern talents. Players like Ronaldinho, Messi, Cruyff, and Iniesta represent the golden era, while stars such as Alexia Putellas, Balde, and Yamal add the current generation’s energy. This mix creates a well-balanced team capable of playing the signature Barça style of possession football with quick transitions and fluid creativity.

Whether you prefer dominating possession or breaking on the counter, this setup ensures that your squad performs consistently across modes. Below is a detailed look at the best formation, tactics, and player choices for a competitive Past and Present Barcelona team.

Best EA FC 26 formation and tactics for Barcelona Past and Present Squad

The 4-3-3(2) formation is ideal for a Barcelona-style setup, emphasizing control in midfield and wide creativity. It allows for short passing combinations and overlapping fullbacks, mirroring the real-life approach of both historic and modern Barça teams.

Formation: 4-3-3(2)

Build-Up Style: Balanced

Defensive Approach: Balanced

Line Height: 60

Player Roles:

LW: Winger (Balanced)

Winger (Balanced) ST: False 9 (Build-Up)

False 9 (Build-Up) RW: Inside Forward (Attack)

Inside Forward (Attack) LCM: Playmaker (Roaming)

Playmaker (Roaming) RCM: Playmaker (Attack)

Playmaker (Attack) CDM : Deep-Lying Playmaker (Build-Up)

: Deep-Lying Playmaker (Build-Up) LB : Fullback (Balanced)

: Fullback (Balanced) LCB : Stopper (Balanced)

: Stopper (Balanced) RCB : Ball-Playing Defender (Build-Up)

: Ball-Playing Defender (Build-Up) RB : Attacking Wingback (Balanced)

: Attacking Wingback (Balanced) GK: Ball-Playing Keeper (GK)

This balanced approach gives stability in defense and creativity in attack. The False 9 striker role keeps the front line dynamic, allowing midfielders like Iniesta and Putellas to push forward while maintaining control through short, precise passing.

Barcelona Past and Present squad cost in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team

The starting XI of this Past and Present Barcelona team is built around both iconic legends and current stars. However, the overall cost of the following lineup could be over 18 million FC Coins, depending on market fluctuations.





Position







Name







Overall Rating







Card Quality







Price







LW







Ronaldinho







93







Icon







9.4M FC Coins







ST







Johan Cruyff







92







Icon







5.2M FC Coins







RW







Ousmane Dembélé







90







Rare Gold







930,000 FC Coins







LCM







Andreas Iniesta







92







Icon







1.449M FC Coins







RCM







Alexia Putellas







91







Rare Gold







295,000 FC Coins







CDM







Patri Guijarro







88







Rare Gold







71,000 FC Coins







LB







Alejandro Balde







86







Cornerstone







301,000 FC Coins







LCB







Carles Puyol







89







Icon







260,000 FC Coins







RCB







Jules Koundé







87







Rare Gold







102,000 FC Coins







RB







Lucy Bronze







88







Ratings Reload







85,000 FC Coins







GK







Marc-André ter Stegen







89







Rare Gold







7,600 FC Coins





The following substitute bench provides excellent rotation options, allowing flexibility in both attacking and defensive adjustments. Icons like Xavi and Henry can change the flow of a match, while younger players such as Yamal and Pina add depth for future squad growth.





Position







Alt. Position(s)







Name







Overall Rating







Card Quality







Price







ST







LW







Thierry Henry







91







Icon







2.8M FC Coins







CM







CDM/CAM







Xavi







91







Icon







780,000 FC Coins







CM







CAM







Aitana Bonmatí







91







Rare Gold







449,000 FC Coins







RW







RM







Caroline Graham Hansen







90







Rare Gold







320,000 FC Coins







CB







—







Mapi León







89







Rare Gold







24,000 FC Coins







LM







LW







Raphinha







89







Rare Gold







203,000 FC Coins







CM







CDM/CAM







Pedri







89







Rare Gold







65,000 FC Coins







RB







CB







Lilian Thuram







88







Icon







2.9M FC Coins







RW







RM/CAM/ST







Lionel Messi







88







Cornerstone







1.3M FC Coins







RM







RW







Lamine Yamal







88







Rare Gold







173,000 FC Coins







LW







LM/ST







Claudia Pina







87







Cornerstone







1.150M FC Coins







RB







LB/LM







Ona Batlle







86







Rare Gold







7,400 FC Coins





The Barcelona Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team perfectly blends experience with youth, skill with structure. Though assembling this team can be expensive, it delivers strong chemistry and tactical balance, letting players enjoy the signature Barcelona style.

