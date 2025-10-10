How to rebuild Manchester United in EA FC 26 as Xavi

Manchester United’s struggles in recent seasons have left fans craving stability, identity, and footballing philosophy. Current manager Rúben Amorim has a patchy campaign so far, leaving Old Trafford eager for a transformative figure. One name linked with this potential revolution is Xavi Hernández, the Barcelona legend and their former manager.

After leading Barcelona to La Liga success with his possession-oriented philosophy, Xavi has earned a reputation for developing young talent and instilling control-based football. Rumours suggest that Manchester United’s hierarchy sees him as the ideal candidate to restore footballing identity to the Theatre of Dreams. But before such a move happens in reality, let’s explore how Xavi might rebuild Manchester United in EA FC 26.

Transfers: Laying the foundations of Xavi’s Manchester United in EA FC 26

Xavi’s philosophy revolves around positional play, technical excellence, and fluid attacking triangles. To implement this, United’s squad requires significant restructuring. Players who don’t fit a possession-heavy, high-press system need to be sold, while new signings must bring tactical intelligence, pace, and technical skill.

Players to sell from the current Man United squad:

Player Position Overall Potential Value André Onana GK 80 80 $15.5M Altay Bayındır GK 75 77 $5.5M Tom Heaton GK 67 67 $120K Tyrell Malacia LB/LM 75 77 $7M Luke Shaw CB/LB/LM 79 79 $16M Harry Maguire CB 80 80 $15M Casemiro CDM/CM 80 80 $11.5M Mason Mount CAM/CM/RW 77 78 $13.5M Jadon Sancho LM/RM/LW 80 82 $29M Marcus Rashford LM/LW/ST 80 80 $24.5M Joshua Zirkzee ST/CAM 77 83 $18.5M

Players to sign for Xavi’s Man United:

Player Position Overall Potential Team Value Pau Torres CB 80 80 Aston Villa $20M Pablo Barrios CM/ CDM 82 87 Atlético de Madrid $50.5M Alejandro Grimaldo LM/LB/LW 84 84 Bayer Leverkusen $45M Marc-André ter Stegen GK 86 86 Barcelona $24M Nico Williams LM/RM/LW 86 89 Athletic Club $103M

Note: You can use the above transfer-listed players in deals to sign the recommended players to build Xavi’s Manchester United.

Formation and Tactics: Building Xavi’s Manchester United identity

Xavi prefers the 4-3-3 (Holding), also known as 4-3-3 (2), which balances possession dominance with attacking flexibility. However, the formation converts to a 4-4-2 with the ball. This formation allows United to maintain control in midfield, press aggressively, and rotate players fluidly.

Player roles and instructions:

Position Role GK Goalkeeper (Balanced) RB Fullback (Balanced) RCB Defender (Defend) LCB Ball-Playing Defender (Defend) LB Fullback (Balanced) CDM Deep-Lying Playmaker (Defend) RCM Half-Winger (Balanced) LCM Box-to-Box (Ball-Winning) RW Inside Forward (Attack) ST Advanced Forward (Attack) LW Winger (Versatile)

Custom Tactics:

Build-Up Style: Counter

Counter Defensive Approach: High

High Line Height: 60

Starting XI and Bench: How Xavi’s Manchester United would lineup

The following lineup mirrors Xavi’s blueprint: intelligent defenders, a double pivot of a holding midfielder, and a box-to-box. Meanwhile, the third midfielder acts like a winger and stretches the formation. Williams provides width while Šeško’s movement opens spaces and Mbeumo tucks in to be the second striker.

The team can dominate possession, recycle the ball, and press effectively, which are the cornerstones of Xavi’s football philosophy.

Starting Lineup:

Position Player Overall Rating GK Marc-André ter Stegen 86 86 RB Noussair Mazraoui 80 81 RCB Matthijs de Ligt 82 84 LCB Pau Torres 80 80 LB Alejandro Grimaldo 84 84 CDM Kobbie Mainoo 77 85 RCM Bruno Fernandes 87 87 LCM Pablo Barrios 82 87 RW Bryan Mbeumo 85 86 ST Benjamin Šeško 80 88 LW Nico Williams 86 89

Depth is critical for squad rotation, tactical adjustments, and nurturing young talents, which is essential for Xavi’s system.

Substitutes and Reserves:

Position Player Overall Potential GK S. Lammens 78 87 LB/LM Diego León 64 85 RB/LB/RM Diogo Dalot 79 81 CB/LB Ayden Heaven 69 84 LB/LM Patrick Dorgu 75 84 CB Lisandro Martínez 81 82 CB Lenny Yoro 78 86 CDM/CM Manuel Ugarte 79 83 CAM/RW/RM/CM Amad Diallo 79 85 CAM/LW/ST Matheus Cunha 83 85 ST Rasmus Højlund 76 83 ST Chido Obi 65 84

Rebuilding Manchester United under Xavi in EA FC 26 is about restoring identity through tactical intelligence, technical precision, and youth development. The combination of a strong starting XI, versatile bench, and promising academy prospects ensures immediate competitiveness while preparing for the future.

