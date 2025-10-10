How to rebuild Manchester United in EA FC 26 as Xavi

Manchester United’s struggles in recent seasons have left fans craving stability, identity, and footballing philosophy. Current manager Rúben Amorim has a patchy campaign so far, leaving Old Trafford eager for a transformative figure. One name linked with this potential revolution is Xavi Hernández, the Barcelona legend and their former manager.
After leading Barcelona to La Liga success with his possession-oriented philosophy, Xavi has earned a reputation for developing young talent and instilling control-based football. Rumours suggest that Manchester United’s hierarchy sees him as the ideal candidate to restore footballing identity to the Theatre of Dreams. But before such a move happens in reality, let’s explore how Xavi might rebuild Manchester United in EA FC 26.
Transfers: Laying the foundations of Xavi’s Manchester United in EA FC 26
Xavi’s philosophy revolves around positional play, technical excellence, and fluid attacking triangles. To implement this, United’s squad requires significant restructuring. Players who don’t fit a possession-heavy, high-press system need to be sold, while new signings must bring tactical intelligence, pace, and technical skill.
Players to sell from the current Man United squad:
Players to sign for Xavi’s Man United:
Note: You can use the above transfer-listed players in deals to sign the recommended players to build Xavi’s Manchester United.
Formation and Tactics: Building Xavi’s Manchester United identity
Xavi prefers the 4-3-3 (Holding), also known as 4-3-3 (2), which balances possession dominance with attacking flexibility. However, the formation converts to a 4-4-2 with the ball. This formation allows United to maintain control in midfield, press aggressively, and rotate players fluidly.
Player roles and instructions:
Custom Tactics:
- Build-Up Style: Counter
- Defensive Approach: High
- Line Height: 60
Starting XI and Bench: How Xavi’s Manchester United would lineup
The following lineup mirrors Xavi’s blueprint: intelligent defenders, a double pivot of a holding midfielder, and a box-to-box. Meanwhile, the third midfielder acts like a winger and stretches the formation. Williams provides width while Šeško’s movement opens spaces and Mbeumo tucks in to be the second striker.
The team can dominate possession, recycle the ball, and press effectively, which are the cornerstones of Xavi’s football philosophy.
Starting Lineup:
Depth is critical for squad rotation, tactical adjustments, and nurturing young talents, which is essential for Xavi’s system.
Substitutes and Reserves:
Rebuilding Manchester United under Xavi in EA FC 26 is about restoring identity through tactical intelligence, technical precision, and youth development. The combination of a strong starting XI, versatile bench, and promising academy prospects ensures immediate competitiveness while preparing for the future.
