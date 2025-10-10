How to rebuild Manchester United in EA FC 26 as Xavi

By Ripan Majumdar
Modified Oct 10, 2025 11:54 GMT
How to rebuild Manchester United in EA FC 26 as Xavi
How to rebuild Manchester United in EA FC 26 as Xavi (Image via EA Sports)

Manchester United’s struggles in recent seasons have left fans craving stability, identity, and footballing philosophy. Current manager Rúben Amorim has a patchy campaign so far, leaving Old Trafford eager for a transformative figure. One name linked with this potential revolution is Xavi Hernández, the Barcelona legend and their former manager.

Ad

After leading Barcelona to La Liga success with his possession-oriented philosophy, Xavi has earned a reputation for developing young talent and instilling control-based football. Rumours suggest that Manchester United’s hierarchy sees him as the ideal candidate to restore footballing identity to the Theatre of Dreams. But before such a move happens in reality, let’s explore how Xavi might rebuild Manchester United in EA FC 26.

Transfers: Laying the foundations of Xavi’s Manchester United in EA FC 26

Xavi’s philosophy revolves around positional play, technical excellence, and fluid attacking triangles. To implement this, United’s squad requires significant restructuring. Players who don’t fit a possession-heavy, high-press system need to be sold, while new signings must bring tactical intelligence, pace, and technical skill.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Players to sell from the current Man United squad:

Player

Position

Overall

Potential

Value

André Onana

GK

80

80

$15.5M

Altay Bayındır

GK

75

77

$5.5M

Tom Heaton

GK

67

67

$120K

Tyrell Malacia

LB/LM

75

77

$7M

Luke Shaw

CB/LB/LM

79

79

$16M

Harry Maguire

CB

80

80

$15M

Casemiro

CDM/CM

80

80

$11.5M

Mason Mount

CAM/CM/RW

77

78

$13.5M

Jadon Sancho

LM/RM/LW

80

82

$29M

Marcus Rashford

LM/LW/ST

80

80

$24.5M

Joshua Zirkzee

ST/CAM

77

83

$18.5M

Ad

Players to sign for Xavi’s Man United:

Player

Position

Overall

Potential

Team

Value

Pau Torres

CB

80

80

Aston Villa

$20M

Pablo Barrios

CM/ CDM

82

87

Atlético de Madrid

$50.5M

Alejandro Grimaldo

LM/LB/LW

84

84

Bayer Leverkusen

$45M

Marc-André ter Stegen

GK

86

86

Barcelona

$24M

Nico Williams

LM/RM/LW

86

89

Athletic Club

$103M

Ad

Note: You can use the above transfer-listed players in deals to sign the recommended players to build Xavi’s Manchester United.

Formation and Tactics: Building Xavi’s Manchester United identity

Xavi prefers the 4-3-3 (Holding), also known as 4-3-3 (2), which balances possession dominance with attacking flexibility. However, the formation converts to a 4-4-2 with the ball. This formation allows United to maintain control in midfield, press aggressively, and rotate players fluidly.

Ad

Player roles and instructions:

Position

Role

GK

Goalkeeper (Balanced)

RB

Fullback (Balanced)

RCB

Defender (Defend)

LCB

Ball-Playing Defender (Defend)

LB

Fullback (Balanced)

CDM

Deep-Lying Playmaker (Defend)

RCM

Half-Winger (Balanced)

LCM

Box-to-Box (Ball-Winning)

RW

Inside Forward (Attack)

ST

Advanced Forward (Attack)

LW

Winger (Versatile)

Ad

Custom Tactics:

  • Build-Up Style: Counter
  • Defensive Approach: High
  • Line Height: 60

Starting XI and Bench: How Xavi’s Manchester United would lineup

The following lineup mirrors Xavi’s blueprint: intelligent defenders, a double pivot of a holding midfielder, and a box-to-box. Meanwhile, the third midfielder acts like a winger and stretches the formation. Williams provides width while Šeško’s movement opens spaces and Mbeumo tucks in to be the second striker.

Ad

The team can dominate possession, recycle the ball, and press effectively, which are the cornerstones of Xavi’s football philosophy.

Starting Lineup:

Position

Player

Overall

Rating

GK

Marc-André ter Stegen

86

86

RB

Noussair Mazraoui

80

81

RCB

Matthijs de Ligt

82

84

LCB

Pau Torres

80

80

LB

Alejandro Grimaldo

84

84

CDM

Kobbie Mainoo

77

85

RCM

Bruno Fernandes

87

87

LCM

Pablo Barrios

82

87

RW

Bryan Mbeumo

85

86

ST

Benjamin Šeško

80

88

LW

Nico Williams

86

89

Ad

Depth is critical for squad rotation, tactical adjustments, and nurturing young talents, which is essential for Xavi’s system.

Substitutes and Reserves:

Position

Player

Overall

Potential

GK

S. Lammens

78

87

LB/LM

Diego León

64

85

RB/LB/RM

Diogo Dalot

79

81

CB/LB

Ayden Heaven

69

84

LB/LM

Patrick Dorgu

75

84

CB

Lisandro Martínez

81

82

CB

Lenny Yoro

78

86

CDM/CM

Manuel Ugarte

79

83

CAM/RW/RM/CM

Amad Diallo

79

85

CAM/LW/ST

Matheus Cunha

83

85

ST

Rasmus Højlund

76

83

ST

Chido Obi

65

84

Ad

Rebuilding Manchester United under Xavi in EA FC 26 is about restoring identity through tactical intelligence, technical precision, and youth development. The combination of a strong starting XI, versatile bench, and promising academy prospects ensures immediate competitiveness while preparing for the future.

Read more EA FC 26-related articles:

About the author
Ripan Majumdar

Ripan Majumdar

Twitter icon

Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.

Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.

Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.

Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ripan Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications