EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build Real Madrid Past and Present squad

Real Madrid remains one of the most iconic clubs in world football, with a legacy built on historic legends and modern stars. In EA FC 26 Ultimate Team, players can recreate this dominance by assembling a Past and Present squad featuring some of the best talents to ever represent Los Blancos.
Whether you want the flair of Zidane and Ronaldo or the modern brilliance of Bellingham and Vinícius Jr., this hybrid lineup delivers a balance of technical control, attacking power, and defensive solidity. Here’s a full guide to building your Real Madrid Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team.
Best EA FC 26 formation and tactics for Real Madrid Past and Present squad
For a team like Real Madrid, the 4-3-3(2) formation works perfectly, allowing creative buildup while keeping attacking width. The formation supports Real Madrid’s fast counter-attacks and technical midfield play.
Build-Up Style: Counter
Defensive Approach: High
Line Height: 60
Player Roles and Instructions:
- LW: Winger (Balanced)
- ST: Advanced Forward (Attack)
- RW: Inside Forward (Attack)
- CAM: Playmaker (Roaming)
- LCM: Box-to-Box (Balanced)
- RCM: Half Winger (Attack)
- LB: Fullback (Defend)
- LCB: Defender (Defend)
- RCB: Stopper (Balanced)
- RB: Falseback (Balanced)
- GK: Goalkeeper (Defend)
Real Madrid Past and Present squad cost in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team
The Real Madrid Past and Present squad is one of the most expensive builds in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team. The starting XI alone costs a huge sum; adding a strong bench would easily cost around 24.9 million FC Coins.
The substitutes add both depth and tactical flexibility, giving the option to rotate between eras of Real Madrid’s greatness. The following players have immense quality to impact the match as soon as they enter the pitch.
Building a Real Madrid Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team offers a complete mix of history, skill, and power. From Ronaldo and Zidane to Bellingham and Vini Jr., this squad brings together legends and modern stars in a setup that mirrors Real Madrid’s attacking identity and relentless winning mentality.
