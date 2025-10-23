EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build Real Madrid Past and Present squad

Real Madrid remains one of the most iconic clubs in world football, with a legacy built on historic legends and modern stars. In EA FC 26 Ultimate Team, players can recreate this dominance by assembling a Past and Present squad featuring some of the best talents to ever represent Los Blancos.

Ad

Whether you want the flair of Zidane and Ronaldo or the modern brilliance of Bellingham and Vinícius Jr., this hybrid lineup delivers a balance of technical control, attacking power, and defensive solidity. Here’s a full guide to building your Real Madrid Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team.

Best EA FC 26 formation and tactics for Real Madrid Past and Present squad

For a team like Real Madrid, the 4-3-3(2) formation works perfectly, allowing creative buildup while keeping attacking width. The formation supports Real Madrid’s fast counter-attacks and technical midfield play.

Ad

Trending

Build-Up Style: Counter

Defensive Approach: High

Line Height: 60

Player Roles and Instructions:

LW: Winger (Balanced)

Winger (Balanced) ST: Advanced Forward (Attack)

Advanced Forward (Attack) RW: Inside Forward (Attack)

Inside Forward (Attack) CAM: Playmaker (Roaming)

Playmaker (Roaming) LCM: Box-to-Box (Balanced)

Box-to-Box (Balanced) RCM: Half Winger (Attack)

Half Winger (Attack) LB: Fullback (Defend)

Fullback (Defend) LCB: Defender (Defend)

Defender (Defend) RCB: Stopper (Balanced)

Stopper (Balanced) RB: Falseback (Balanced)

Falseback (Balanced) GK: Goalkeeper (Defend)

Real Madrid Past and Present squad cost in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team

The Real Madrid Past and Present squad is one of the most expensive builds in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team. The starting XI alone costs a huge sum; adding a strong bench would easily cost around 24.9 million FC Coins.

Ad

Position Name Overall Rating Card Quality Price (FC Coins) LW Vini Jr. 90 TOTW 920,000 ST Ronaldo 94 Icon 14,500,000 RW Gareth Bale 88 Icon 2,600,000 CAM Zinedine Zidane 94 Icon 3,500,000 LCM Toni Kroos 90 Icon 450,000 RCM Jude Bellingham 90 Rare Gold 52,000 LB Roberto Carlos 90 Icon 1,300,000 LCB Fernando Hierro 88 Icon 209,000 RCB Ricardo Carvalho 88 Hero 210,000 RB Trent Alexander-Arnold 87 Cornerstone 189,000 GK Thibaut Courtois 89 Rare Gold 44,200

Ad

The substitutes add both depth and tactical flexibility, giving the option to rotate between eras of Real Madrid’s greatness. The following players have immense quality to impact the match as soon as they enter the pitch.

Position Alt. Position(s) Name Overall Rating Card Quality Price (FC Coins) ST — Ferenc Puskás 92 Icon 1,580,000 ST LM / LW Kylian Mbappé 91 Rare Gold 1,900,000 CB — Fabio Cannavaro 89 Icon 890,000 LB — Marcelo 89 Icon 820,000 CM RB / CDM Federico Valverde 89 Cornerstone 1,400,000 CAM — Kaká 89 Icon 1,130,000 CDM CM Xabi Alonso 87 Icon 155,000 RB RM Achraf Hakimi 89 Rare Gold 147,000 ST — Cristiano Ronaldo 88 Cornerstone 995,000 RM CM / RW David Beckham 87 Icon 405,000 CB — Éder Militão 86 TOTW 427,000 CB — Antonio Rüdiger 86 Rare Gold 19,500

Ad

Building a Real Madrid Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team offers a complete mix of history, skill, and power. From Ronaldo and Zidane to Bellingham and Vini Jr., this squad brings together legends and modern stars in a setup that mirrors Real Madrid’s attacking identity and relentless winning mentality.

Read more EA FC 26-related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ripan Majumdar Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.



Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.



Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.



Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.