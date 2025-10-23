  • home icon
  EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build Real Madrid Past and Present squad

EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build Real Madrid Past and Present squad

By Ripan Majumdar
Modified Oct 23, 2025 09:09 GMT
EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build Real Madrid Past and Present squad
EA FC 26 Ultimate Team Real Madrid Past and Present squad (Image via EA Sports)

Real Madrid remains one of the most iconic clubs in world football, with a legacy built on historic legends and modern stars. In EA FC 26 Ultimate Team, players can recreate this dominance by assembling a Past and Present squad featuring some of the best talents to ever represent Los Blancos.

Whether you want the flair of Zidane and Ronaldo or the modern brilliance of Bellingham and Vinícius Jr., this hybrid lineup delivers a balance of technical control, attacking power, and defensive solidity. Here’s a full guide to building your Real Madrid Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team.

Best EA FC 26 formation and tactics for Real Madrid Past and Present squad

For a team like Real Madrid, the 4-3-3(2) formation works perfectly, allowing creative buildup while keeping attacking width. The formation supports Real Madrid’s fast counter-attacks and technical midfield play.

Build-Up Style: Counter

Defensive Approach: High

Line Height: 60

Player Roles and Instructions:

  • LW: Winger (Balanced)
  • ST: Advanced Forward (Attack)
  • RW: Inside Forward (Attack)
  • CAM: Playmaker (Roaming)
  • LCM: Box-to-Box (Balanced)
  • RCM: Half Winger (Attack)
  • LB: Fullback (Defend)
  • LCB: Defender (Defend)
  • RCB: Stopper (Balanced)
  • RB: Falseback (Balanced)
  • GK: Goalkeeper (Defend)

Real Madrid Past and Present squad cost in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team

The Real Madrid Past and Present squad is one of the most expensive builds in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team. The starting XI alone costs a huge sum; adding a strong bench would easily cost around 24.9 million FC Coins.

Position

Name

Overall Rating

Card Quality

Price (FC Coins)

LW

Vini Jr.

90

TOTW

920,000

ST

Ronaldo

94

Icon

14,500,000

RW

Gareth Bale

88

Icon

2,600,000

CAM

Zinedine Zidane

94

Icon

3,500,000

LCM

Toni Kroos

90

Icon

450,000

RCM

Jude Bellingham

90

Rare Gold

52,000

LB

Roberto Carlos

90

Icon

1,300,000

LCB

Fernando Hierro

88

Icon

209,000

RCB

Ricardo Carvalho

88

Hero

210,000

RB

Trent Alexander-Arnold

87

Cornerstone

189,000

GK

Thibaut Courtois

89

Rare Gold

44,200

The substitutes add both depth and tactical flexibility, giving the option to rotate between eras of Real Madrid’s greatness. The following players have immense quality to impact the match as soon as they enter the pitch.

Position

Alt. Position(s)

Name

Overall Rating

Card Quality

Price (FC Coins)

ST

Ferenc Puskás

92

Icon

1,580,000

ST

LM / LW

Kylian Mbappé

91

Rare Gold

1,900,000

CB

Fabio Cannavaro

89

Icon

890,000

LB

Marcelo

89

Icon

820,000

CM

RB / CDM

Federico Valverde

89

Cornerstone

1,400,000

CAM

Kaká

89

Icon

1,130,000

CDM

CM

Xabi Alonso

87

Icon

155,000

RB

RM

Achraf Hakimi

89

Rare Gold

147,000

ST

Cristiano Ronaldo

88

Cornerstone

995,000

RM

CM / RW

David Beckham

87

Icon

405,000

CB

Éder Militão

86

TOTW

427,000

CB

Antonio Rüdiger

86

Rare Gold

19,500

Building a Real Madrid Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team offers a complete mix of history, skill, and power. From Ronaldo and Zidane to Bellingham and Vini Jr., this squad brings together legends and modern stars in a setup that mirrors Real Madrid’s attacking identity and relentless winning mentality.

Ripan Majumdar

Ripan Majumdar

Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.

Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.

Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.

Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing.

