EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build Manchester United Past and Present squad

Building a Manchester United Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team brings together the club’s greatest icons, modern stars, and new-generation heroes. It mixes legends like Beckham, Ronaldo, and Ferdinand with current players such as Bruno Fernandes and Greenwood to recreate different eras of Old Trafford dominance.

This team setup focuses on balance, power, and attacking flair, capturing what has defined Manchester United across decades. With icons and cornerstone cards dominating the lineup, the squad isn’t cheap but delivers an authentic United-style experience in Ultimate Team.

EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Best formation and tactics for Manchester United Past and Present squad

The best setup for this squad is a 4-4-2 formation. It allows a solid defensive structure while providing width and direct attacking options. Even Sir Alex Ferguson utilized this formation, leading the Red Devils to dominate Europe with it.

Build-Up Style: Balanced

Defensive Approach: High

Line Height: 60

Player Roles and Focus:

GK: Goalkeeper (Defend)

Goalkeeper (Defend) RB: Fullback (Balanced)

Fullback (Balanced) RCB: Ball-Playing Defender (Defend)

Ball-Playing Defender (Defend) LCB: Defender (Defend)

Defender (Defend) LB: Fullback (Balanced)

Fullback (Balanced) RM: Winger (Balanced)

Winger (Balanced) RCM: Playmaker (Attack)

Playmaker (Attack) LCM: Box-to-Box (Ball-Winning)

Box-to-Box (Ball-Winning) LM: Inside Forward (Balanced)

Inside Forward (Balanced) RST: Target Forward (Balanced)

Target Forward (Balanced) LST: Advanced Forward (Attack)

This setup ensures strong defensive coverage, creativity through midfield, and clinical finishing from the strikers.

Manchester United Past and Present squad cost in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team

The starting XI features a mix of icons, heroes, and cornerstone players that mirror United’s history and evolution. However, the starting XI would easily cost around 10.3 million FC coins, depending on market fluctuations.

Position Player Rating Card Type Price (FC Coins) GK Edwin van der Sar 88 Icon 491,000 RB Ona Batlle 86 Rare Gold 7,500 RCB Laurent Blanc 88 Icon 764,000 LCB Rio Ferdinand 88 Icon 2,900,000 LB Alex Greenwood 84 Rare Gold 1,400 RM David Beckham 88 Icon 375,000 RCM Bruno Fernandes 88 Cornerstone 435,000 LCM Bastian Schweinsteiger 88 Icon 227,000 LM Park Ji Sung 86 Hero 83,000 RST Cristiano Ronaldo 88 Cornerstone 990,000 LST Zlatan Ibrahimović 91 Icon 4,000,000

The starting XI is a powerful blend of technical skill, physical dominance, and historical depth. However, such a marvellous lineup would require a quality bench, filled with stars who can replace anyone on the field and won’t lower the team’s quality.

Position Alt. Position(s) Name Overall Rating Card Quality Price (FC Coins) CAM — Bobby Charlton 92 Icon 1,630,000 RW CAM, LW George Best 90 Icon 1,650,000 ST — Eric Cantona 89 Icon 998,000 CM CAM Paul Scholes 88 Icon 130,000 CB — Nemanja Vidić 87 Icon 419,000 CB — Jaap Stam 87 Hero 1,950,000 RM CAM, RW Lauren James 87 Ratings Reload 560,000 ST CAM Wayne Rooney 88 Icon 648,000 CM CAM Scott McTominay 87 Ratings Reload 85,000 CM CDM Roy Keane 86 Icon 93,000 LB LM, LW Fridolina Rolfö 84 Rare Gold 1,300 CB RB Maya Le Tissier 84 Rare Gold 1,300

The substitute bench adds roughly 8.2 million FC coins, taking the total estimated cost of the complete Manchester United Past and Present squad to around 18–19 million FC coins. It’s a heavy investment, but it delivers one of the most nostalgic and balanced squads possible in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team.

The Manchester United Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team is a celebration of the club’s football heritage. It’s expensive to build but offers tactical depth, star quality, and versatility that reflect the true identity of Red Devils, combining history, leadership, and attacking flair in one cohesive setup.

