EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build Manchester United Past and Present squad

Building a Manchester United Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team brings together the club’s greatest icons, modern stars, and new-generation heroes. It mixes legends like Beckham, Ronaldo, and Ferdinand with current players such as Bruno Fernandes and Greenwood to recreate different eras of Old Trafford dominance.
This team setup focuses on balance, power, and attacking flair, capturing what has defined Manchester United across decades. With icons and cornerstone cards dominating the lineup, the squad isn’t cheap but delivers an authentic United-style experience in Ultimate Team.
EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Best formation and tactics for Manchester United Past and Present squad
The best setup for this squad is a 4-4-2 formation. It allows a solid defensive structure while providing width and direct attacking options. Even Sir Alex Ferguson utilized this formation, leading the Red Devils to dominate Europe with it.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Build-Up Style: Balanced
Defensive Approach: High
Line Height: 60
Player Roles and Focus:
- GK: Goalkeeper (Defend)
- RB: Fullback (Balanced)
- RCB: Ball-Playing Defender (Defend)
- LCB: Defender (Defend)
- LB: Fullback (Balanced)
- RM: Winger (Balanced)
- RCM: Playmaker (Attack)
- LCM: Box-to-Box (Ball-Winning)
- LM: Inside Forward (Balanced)
- RST: Target Forward (Balanced)
- LST: Advanced Forward (Attack)
This setup ensures strong defensive coverage, creativity through midfield, and clinical finishing from the strikers.
Manchester United Past and Present squad cost in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team
The starting XI features a mix of icons, heroes, and cornerstone players that mirror United’s history and evolution. However, the starting XI would easily cost around 10.3 million FC coins, depending on market fluctuations.
The starting XI is a powerful blend of technical skill, physical dominance, and historical depth. However, such a marvellous lineup would require a quality bench, filled with stars who can replace anyone on the field and won’t lower the team’s quality.
The substitute bench adds roughly 8.2 million FC coins, taking the total estimated cost of the complete Manchester United Past and Present squad to around 18–19 million FC coins. It’s a heavy investment, but it delivers one of the most nostalgic and balanced squads possible in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team.
The Manchester United Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team is a celebration of the club’s football heritage. It’s expensive to build but offers tactical depth, star quality, and versatility that reflect the true identity of Red Devils, combining history, leadership, and attacking flair in one cohesive setup.
Read more EA FC 26-related articles:
- EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build the AC Milan Past and Present squad
- EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build Real Madrid Past and Present squad
- EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build Barcelona FC Past and Present squad
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.