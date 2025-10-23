EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Guide to build Manchester United Past and Present squad

  • home icon
By Ripan Majumdar
Modified Oct 23, 2025 18:37 GMT
EA FC 26 Manchester United Past and Present
EA FC 26 Manchester United Past and Present (Image via EA Sports)

Building a Manchester United Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team brings together the club’s greatest icons, modern stars, and new-generation heroes. It mixes legends like Beckham, Ronaldo, and Ferdinand with current players such as Bruno Fernandes and Greenwood to recreate different eras of Old Trafford dominance.

This team setup focuses on balance, power, and attacking flair, capturing what has defined Manchester United across decades. With icons and cornerstone cards dominating the lineup, the squad isn’t cheap but delivers an authentic United-style experience in Ultimate Team.

EA FC 26 Ultimate Team: Best formation and tactics for Manchester United Past and Present squad

The best setup for this squad is a 4-4-2 formation. It allows a solid defensive structure while providing width and direct attacking options. Even Sir Alex Ferguson utilized this formation, leading the Red Devils to dominate Europe with it.

Build-Up Style: Balanced

Defensive Approach: High

Line Height: 60

Player Roles and Focus:

  • GK: Goalkeeper (Defend)
  • RB: Fullback (Balanced)
  • RCB: Ball-Playing Defender (Defend)
  • LCB: Defender (Defend)
  • LB: Fullback (Balanced)
  • RM: Winger (Balanced)
  • RCM: Playmaker (Attack)
  • LCM: Box-to-Box (Ball-Winning)
  • LM: Inside Forward (Balanced)
  • RST: Target Forward (Balanced)
  • LST: Advanced Forward (Attack)

This setup ensures strong defensive coverage, creativity through midfield, and clinical finishing from the strikers.

Manchester United Past and Present squad cost in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team

The starting XI features a mix of icons, heroes, and cornerstone players that mirror United’s history and evolution. However, the starting XI would easily cost around 10.3 million FC coins, depending on market fluctuations.

Position

Player

Rating

Card Type

Price (FC Coins)

GK

Edwin van der Sar

88

Icon

491,000

RB

Ona Batlle

86

Rare Gold

7,500

RCB

Laurent Blanc

88

Icon

764,000

LCB

Rio Ferdinand

88

Icon

2,900,000

LB

Alex Greenwood

84

Rare Gold

1,400

RM

David Beckham

88

Icon

375,000

RCM

Bruno Fernandes

88

Cornerstone

435,000

LCM

Bastian Schweinsteiger

88

Icon

227,000

LM

Park Ji Sung

86

Hero

83,000

RST

Cristiano Ronaldo

88

Cornerstone

990,000

LST

Zlatan Ibrahimović

91

Icon

4,000,000

The starting XI is a powerful blend of technical skill, physical dominance, and historical depth. However, such a marvellous lineup would require a quality bench, filled with stars who can replace anyone on the field and won’t lower the team’s quality.

Position

Alt. Position(s)

Name

Overall Rating

Card Quality

Price (FC Coins)

CAM

Bobby Charlton

92

Icon

1,630,000

RW

CAM, LW

George Best

90

Icon

1,650,000

ST

Eric Cantona

89

Icon

998,000

CM

CAM

Paul Scholes

88

Icon

130,000

CB

Nemanja Vidić

87

Icon

419,000

CB

Jaap Stam

87

Hero

1,950,000

RM

CAM, RW

Lauren James

87

Ratings Reload

560,000

ST

CAM

Wayne Rooney

88

Icon

648,000

CM

CAM

Scott McTominay

87

Ratings Reload

85,000

CM

CDM

Roy Keane

86

Icon

93,000

LB

LM, LW

Fridolina Rolfö

84

Rare Gold

1,300

CB

RB

Maya Le Tissier

84

Rare Gold

1,300

The substitute bench adds roughly 8.2 million FC coins, taking the total estimated cost of the complete Manchester United Past and Present squad to around 18–19 million FC coins. It’s a heavy investment, but it delivers one of the most nostalgic and balanced squads possible in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team.

The Manchester United Past and Present squad in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team is a celebration of the club’s football heritage. It’s expensive to build but offers tactical depth, star quality, and versatility that reflect the true identity of Red Devils, combining history, leadership, and attacking flair in one cohesive setup.

Ripan Majumdar

Ripan Majumdar

Twitter icon

Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.

Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.

Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.

Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing.

Know More

