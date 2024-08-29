EA FC Mobile Retro Stars promo guide: All chapters explained

Following the weekly reset, EA Sports introduced the EA FC Mobile Retro Stars earlier today (August 29, 2024) at 01:00 am UTC. As the name suggests, the Retro Stars promo celebrates the theme of Arcade gaming and offers great rewards including high OVR cards, Universal Tokens, and Coins. Much to the delight of users worldwide, the promo will be available for the next few weeks.

Similar to any major promos, Retro Stars has brought along plenty of new features like new chapters, a pass, and more. This article acts as a guide to help you learn more about the latest chapter in the title.

What are the different chapters in the EA FC Mobile Retro Stars promo?

As promised by EA Sports, the developers have introduced the EA FC Mobile Retro Stars promo. It has three chapters containing missions that, upon completion, offer stunning rewards. Here's a look at all the chapters available in the Retro Stars promo:

Intro

Retro Arcade

Retro Rewards

Intro

Intro chapter in Retro Stars promo (Image via EA Sports)

The Intro chapter in the EA FC Mobile Retro Stars promo is similar to the Main chapter in the Hall of Legends promo. It acts as a hub, redirecting you to different chapters in the promo, Retro Pass, Exchange Center, Division Rivals, Challenge mode, and Quests.

The Intro chapter also provides rewards. Here's a look at them:

Week 1: 2,000,000 Coins

2,000,000 Coins Week 2: 1000x Gems

1000x Gems Week 3: A random 94-99 OVR Retro Stars card

A random 94-99 OVR Retro Stars card Week 4: Javier Mascherano's universal rank-up card

Javier Mascherano's universal rank-up card Daily Match: 20x Retro Stars Tickets and 10,000x Coins

Retro Arcade

Arcade Challenge in Retro Arcade chapter (Image via EA Sports)

The Retro Arcade chapter offers multiple All-Clear rewards (including the 99 OVR LW Hristo Stoichkov card) and requires you to the Arcade Challenge in various levels (up to four levels). However, to play the Arcade Challenge (matches and skill games) you will have to select one club of your choice amongst the six available:

Manchester City

Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain

Juventus

Ajax

By spending Retro Stars Tokens, you can level up and play the matches and skill games in the Arcade Challenge. Once all the four levels are complete, you can claim the following All-Clear Rewards:

Continue Reward - Rewards unlock after completing the four levels in the Arcade Challenge (irrespective of the number of tries)

- Rewards unlock after completing the four levels in the Arcade Challenge (irrespective of the number of tries) In One Go Reward - Rewards unlock after completing the four levels in the Arcade Challenge in one go

- Rewards unlock after completing the four levels in the Arcade Challenge in one go Main Reward - 99 OVR LW Hristo Stoichkov

Also Read: EA Sports announces free universal rank-up card for EA FC Mobile users as compensation gift.

Retro Rewards

Premium rewards in the Retro Rewards chapter (Image via EA Sports)

Retro Rewards is the final chapter in the EA FC Mobile Retro Stars promo. In this chapter, you must spend your Retro Stars tokens to get the premium rewards or try the Redeem Machine.

While the premium rewards of Week 2, 3, and 4 will be unlocked later on, here's a look at the premium rewards of Week 1 along with the required Retro Stars Tickets:

A random 97-100 OVR Retro Stars card (1400 Retro Stars Tickets)

91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano (700 Retro Stars Tickets)

TOTS Flashback Kit (600 Retro Stars Tickets)

Captain Power Emote (400 Retro Stars Tickets)

LNY24 Premium Logo (400 Retro Stars Tickets)

1000x Gems (200 Retro Stars Tickets)

2x random 75-84 OVR cards (150 Retro Stars Tickets)

1,500,000x Coins (60 Retro Stars Tickets)

50x Training Transfer Points (100 Retro Stars Tickets)

Super Reward - Random 98-100 OVR Retro Stars card (unlocks after obtaining all premium rewards in all four weeks)

You can also use the Redeem Machine to get rewards like Universal rank-up cards, Gems, coins, and Retro Stars cards. While one draw in the Redeem Machine costs 200 Retro Stars Tickets, 10 Draws costs 1800 Retro Stars Tickets.

