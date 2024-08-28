EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile Retro Stars promo cards

Renowned EA Sports officials Antwan and Tak recently hosted a live stream where they talked about the upcoming EA FC Mobile Retro Stars promo. The duo also announced some of the highest-rated cards for the Retro Stars promo. Hours later, EA Sports seconded the announcement by posting on the game's official X handle. The cards feature some of the most iconic footballers from the decades gone by.

Following the weekly reset, the promo will go live on Thursday (August 29, 2024) at 01:00 UTC. The news of such high-rated legends arriving in the game has created a huge buzz amongst gamers globally.

Which legends will feature in the upcoming EA FC Mobile Retro Stars promo?

Based on the announcement, EA Sports will introduce multiple Icons and Heroes cards when the Retro Stars promo goes live.

Here's a look at all the announced EA FC Mobile Retro Stars cards:

101 OVR RW - Jairzinho (Brazil)

101 OVR CAM - Roberto Baggio (Italy)

101 OVR CB - Vincent Kompany (Belgium)

100 OVR ST - Raul Gonzalez (Spain)

100 OVR CM - Dirk Kuyt (Netherlands)

99 OVR ST - Antonio Di Natale (Italy)

99 OVR RW - Luis Figo (Portugal)

98 OVR LW - Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria)

98 OVR CAM - Landon Donovan (USA)

98 OVR CAM - Gianfranco Zola (Italy)

Among the cards listed above, Kompany, Donovan, Kuyt, and Di Natale are the only ones to have a Heroes card variant. Meanwhile, all other legends will have their cards feature as an Icon variant. Using either will help gamers win more Division Rivals matches and reach the FC Champion tier faster.

Furthermore, since all the aforementioned Icons and Heroes cards have 98+ OVRs, they will become hot-selling items in the market. Their rarity will further add to their prices. However, those who possess the Market Pick Tokens can use the feature and get a chance to grab hold of any one of these cards.

Meanwhile, gamers who lack coins can wait for the promo to drop in. Once available, they can acquire many other players from the EA FC Mobile Retro Stars promo chapters and store packs.

