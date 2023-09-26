Following years of success, EA Sports brought an end to FIFA Mobile and is all set to launch the rebranded EA FC Mobile for mobile football gamers across the globe. While the trailer has already created a huge buzz in the gaming community, the latest tweet from the developers providing details on the Skill Points feature in the game has further fueled players' enthusiasm.

Everything that EA FC Mobile players need to know about Skill Points

EA FC Mobile players will receive a Skill Point once they rank up their in-game profile. These Skill Points are used to positively impact gameplay by improving specific attributes of the footballers chosen in the lineup and the substitute bench.

For every position on the field, there will be two different Skills: Normal and Advanced. Using Skill Point on a particular Skill will increase its level by one. While the Normal Skills can hit a maximum of level 3, the Advanced Skills can only be increased by one level.

The Advanced Skills will unlock on level 3 and will provide an enhanced boost (to the selected Skill) in attributes, more than Normal Skills.

Details of Skill Points in the game (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at how the different skills will work in EA FC Mobile:

Up to 74 Base OVR players : +1 increase in select attributes for Normal Skills and +2 for Advanced Skills.

: +1 increase in select attributes for Normal Skills and +2 for Advanced Skills. 74 to 84 Base OVR players : +3 increase in select attributes for Normal Skills and +6 for Advanced Skills.

: +3 increase in select attributes for Normal Skills and +6 for Advanced Skills. 85+ Base OVR players: +5 increase in select attributes for Normal Skills and +10 for Advanced Skills.

Impact on Alternate Level

In the new season, increasing the level of a player's Skills will also increase their Alternate Level. Alternate levels also decrease the OVR penalty on a card placed in a different position than what's indicated on its Player Item.

EA Sports has added two Alternate Levels:

Reach Level 1 by leveling a normal Skill to Level 2

Reach Level 2 by leveling an advanced Skill.

How to use the Skill Points feature in EA FC Mobile

Skill Points are easy to use in EA FC Mobile. These can be used after ranking a particular card by tapping on the Skill Points button. Alternatively, you can save up their Skill Points to make use of them afterward according to their own strategy.

Snippet showing Skill Points Distribution (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at the step-by-step procedure to use skill points:

Step 1: Access the Skill Points menu by viewing the details of the selected played card.

Step 2: Tap on the switch symbol (present in the top left corner) to switch from the 3D model view to the Player Item view. This will enable you to view the Skill Points amount.

Step 3: Tap on the available Skill Points to distribute them.

Players across the globe can play Division Rivals or the Welcome to EA FC Mobile event to rank up and use Skill Points in the first few days after the game's launch.