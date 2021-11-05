EDG vs DAMWON KIA League of Legends Worlds 2021 Finals: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details and more

The finals of League of Legends Worlds 2021 is only a day away from the start.

Edward Gaming (EDG) and DAMWON KIA will lock horns in one of the most important games of their lives to win the title of the best League of Legends team in the world. The hard work, sacrifice and practice over the past year have been for this one moment where everything will be put on the line.

Edward Gaming @EDG_Edward

💪06/11 BREAK IT ALL DOWN



"Not a flower, not a joke;

burn it all down, break it all down."

This video is dedicated to those who relentlessly fight despite all difficulties.

Make/break, let's go EDG!



📺youtu.be/kD5onz3hPi8 [EDG vs DK]💪06/11 BREAK IT ALL DOWN"Not a flower, not a joke;burn it all down, break it all down."This video is dedicated to those who relentlessly fight despite all difficulties.Make/break, let's go EDG! [EDG vs DK]💪06/11 BREAK IT ALL DOWN"Not a flower, not a joke;burn it all down, break it all down."This video is dedicated to those who relentlessly fight despite all difficulties.Make/break, let's go EDG!📺youtu.be/kD5onz3hPi8 https://t.co/7P0M1pm6DV

DAMWON KIA will look to secure their second title, while EDG will look to win their first. The former will be looking to get one step closer to SKT T1's record of three, while the latter will be aiming to get their names inscribed on the mantle of champions.

Preview of EDG vs DAMWON KIA at League of Legends Worlds 2021

ShowMaker and Viper will be the players to watch from their respective teams (Image via League of Legends)

Predictions

Currently, DAMWON KIA is by far the most dominant team in the world. Throughout the entire tournament, they have looked unstoppable. They have lost only two games in the entirety of League of Legends Worlds 2021, which speaks volumes.

EDG, on the other hand, has been quite shaky at times. Despite being champions of the Chinese LPL, they have been quite inconsistent. They often make mistakes that get punished by the opposition quite heavily.

Overall, DAMWON KIA is ahead in terms of drafting as well as performance. The mid jungle duo is key to winning matches, which is currently performing better in the case of DAMWON KIA. EDG needs to perform a lot better than they did against Gen.G to pull off a win.

Therefore, DAMWON KIA should be grabbing a 3-1 victory over EDG.

Head-to-head

EDG and DAWMON KIA have never faced each other in a professional League of Legends tournament.

Streaming details

EDG vs DAMWON KIA will be telecast live on November 6, 2021, on the official Riot Games Twitch channel and the lol esports website.

Previous results

EDG faced Gen.G in the semi-finals of League of Legends Worlds 2021. It was a scrappy match where EDG came out on top with a 3-2 victory.

DAMWON KIA, on the other hand, also had a hard match against T1. However, T1 performed exceptionally well even though DAMWON KIA ultimately got a 3-2 victory.

League of Legends rosters

EDG

Li "Flandre" Xuan-Jun

Zhao "Jiejie" Li-Jie

Lee "Scout" Ye-chan

Park "Viper" Do-hyeon

Tian "Meiko" Ye

DAMWON KIA

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Kim “Khan” Dong-ha

Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu

Heo “ShowMaker” Su

Jang “Ghost” Yong-jun

Cho “BeryL” Geon-hee

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think EDG can spoil DAMWON KIA's party? Yes No 1 votes so far