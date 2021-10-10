Edward Gaming vs 100 Thieves League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head-to-head results, livestream, and more

The League of Legends Worlds Group stage kicks off with a battle between two regional juggernauts. 100 Thieves (first-place LCS Summer Playoff) and Edward Gaming's (first-place LPL Summer Playoff) clash may be the best match of Day 1 in Group play, aside from DWG vs FPX. Though 100 Thieves placed first in the LCS, Edward Gaming (EDG) is arguably the better team given China and Korea's long history of thrashing North American teams.

100 Thieves will need to be on their A-game to come out on top of EDG and survive their group. They're also placed together with T1, another dominant team from Korea. Making it out of the Group stage may be more complex than ever for 100 Thieves and the other LCS teams, while EDG could cruise to the Knockout stage with their talent and coaching.

Predictions and statistics for 100T vs EDG at League of Legends Worlds

100 Thieves vs Edward Gaming should be a close match, but EDG will take this win in the end. EDG might make a few mistakes and keep control of the League of Legends map early with well-timed ganks and objective control. 100 Thieves need to win the early game if they want a chance because EDG can close out a game in a hurry.

100T has been mocked for years for not winning in esports. NA has been mocked for years for never winning Worlds. What if...100T wins the first Worlds title for NA? I know it's HIGHLY unlikely but consider this #Worlds2021 scenario:

NA has been mocked for years for never winning Worlds.What if...100T wins the first Worlds title for NA?

This League of Legends match could be a shoot-out as both 100T and EDG have two of the game's best ADC's on their rosters. FBI's pinpoint positioning and Viper's ability to farm and snowball could create an explosive game between their teams. League of Legends LCS and LPL champions have yet to face off this year, so they'll have to study up on each other's tactics and strategies for the first time.

I'm gonna miss pretty much all of worlds so my 100t prediction is they go 2-4

Fans can watch 100 Thieves and Edward Gaming clash on the League of Legends Twitch page and esports website at noon EST.

Here's a glance at each team's anticipated starting rosters before Group play begins:

100T

Top - Kim "Ssumday" Chan-ho

Jungle - Can "Closer" Çelik

Mid - Felix "Abbedagge" Braun

ADC - Ian Victor "FBI" Huang

Support - Choi "huhi" Jae-hyun

EDG

Top - Li "Flandre" Xuan-Jun

Jungle - Zhao "Jiejie" Li-Jie

Mid - Lee "Scout" Ye-chan

ADC - Park "Viper" Do-hyeon

Support - Tian "Meiko" Ye (田野)

