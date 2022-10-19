Dota 2 The International (TI) is one of the largest tournaments in the esports scene and is hosted by Valve, the game's publisher. SunTec Singapore will host the TI11 main event, and the finals will be played at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Sixteen selected teams will participate in two distinct brackets - Upper and Lower. All selected teams from the Group Stage are confirmed for the main event and will go against each other starting October 20.

Evil Geniuses (EG) was at the top of Group A and dominated the Group Stage with a spectacular display of skill. Thunder Awaken (TA) has been a consistent force in Group B and managed to secure the third position and a slot in the upper bracket.

EG vs TA: Who will go down to the Dota 2 TI11 lower brackets?

EG had a great round of matches in the Group Stage as they took down most of the teams flawlessly and avoided any draws. The team secured 14 match victories and suffered only 4 losses.

EG has been involved in Dota 2 for a long time and understands the importance of fighting for objectives. The North American team’s ability to remain calm and collected even when their picks and builds are hard countered helps them to stay focused on the ultimate victory.

TA is a formidable opponent without a doubt but lacks the timeless experience that EG has acquired since the inception of Dota 2 esports. Regardless, TA has performed relatively well in the Group Stage and tried uncommon tactics to deal with opponents.

The South American team's performance seems to lack consistency against different teams across the board while prioritizing winning team fights rather than taking map control.

TA previously secured 10 match victories and 8 losses in the Group Stage, which further highlights the requirement for improvement.

Taking one team's side with complete surety is challenging when it comes down to the best performers in the tournament. TA will undoubtedly give it their best and try to secure at least 1 match in the best of three, but EG is looking statistically bolder and more prepared to snatch victory.

Head-to-Head

EG and TA are no strangers when it comes to fighting it out in TI. Both the teams have previously fought against one another in the TI10 event, where EG secured a flawless 2-0 victory against TA.

Dota 2 TI11 Roster

EG

Artour “Arteezy” Babaev

Abed “Abed” Yusop

Egor “Nightfall” Grigorenko

Andreas “Cr1t-” Nielsen

Tal “Fly” Aizik (IGL)

TA

Crhistian “Pakazs” Savina

Gonzalo “Darkmago” Herrera

Rafael “Sacred” Yonatan

Farith “Matthew” Puente (IGL)

Jose “Pandaboo” Padilla

Livestream details

Fans can tune into Dota 2 TI's official channels on YouTube and Twitch to watch the main event being streamed live. The Upper Bracker Round 1 match between EG and TA is scheduled for October 20 at 10 am SGT/ 7.30 am IST/ 4 am CEST.

The timing and schedule are expected to remain the same without further changes. We will update the post with the latest timings should any changes occur.

