Egg Launcher in Fortnite: Where to find, weapon stats, damage and other details

The Egg Launcher is making a comeback to Fortnite Season 6. The last time this weapon was seen in the game was back in 2018.
The Egg Launcher is a kind of RPG that uses rockets for ammo. The Egg Launcher is a part of the Spring Break Cup, and it will be available over the course of the event in Fortnite Season 6.
Where to find the Egg Launcher in Fortnite?
The Egg Launcher in Fortnite Season 6 isn't an exotic weapon. This means that players will be able to find this weapon as a part of the random loot pool in Fortnite.
The lowest rarity of this weapon will be of uncommon nature, with the highest rarity being Legendary, which will probably be found in loot drops.
As the rarity increases, the reload time of the Egg Launcher in Fortnite Season 6 decreases. The reload time for the legendary variant of the weapon stands at 2.6 seconds. The legendary variant of the Egg Launcher in Fortnite Season 6 can cause 77 damage to players as well.
The Egg Launcher in Forntite Season 6 comes alongside the Spring Breakout Cup. This event is one of a kind because fans stand a chance to win cosmetic items for finishing at high ranks in the tournament.
The Egg Launcher in Fortnite Season 6 may just be a seasonal item and will likely get vaulted once the event ends. Although rocket launchers are rare in the game, players will probably be able to encounter some explosive scenarios now that the Egg Launcher has been added to the game.
The Egg Launcher in Fortnite Season 6 isn't the only egg-themed item to arrive in the game. Players will now be able to find consumables called Hop Drops on the island. These Hop Drops will have the capacity to enhance the jumping abilities of the player, along with their speed. The Hop Drops and Egg Launcher in Fortnite Season 6 will go live along with the Spring Breakout Cup.