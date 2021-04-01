Egg Launcher in Fortnite: Where to find, weapon stats, damage and other details

The Egg Launcher is making a comeback to Fortnite Season 6. The last time this weapon was seen in the game was back in 2018.

The Egg Launcher is a kind of RPG that uses rockets for ammo. The Egg Launcher is a part of the Spring Break Cup, and it will be available over the course of the event in Fortnite Season 6.

Where to find the Egg Launcher in Fortnite?

Egg Launcher stats: pic.twitter.com/NYDSP3oS41 — Mikey | Fortnite News (@MikeDulaimi) April 1, 2021

The Egg Launcher in Fortnite Season 6 isn't an exotic weapon. This means that players will be able to find this weapon as a part of the random loot pool in Fortnite.

The lowest rarity of this weapon will be of uncommon nature, with the highest rarity being Legendary, which will probably be found in loot drops.

Image via Twitter ( @MikeDulaimi )

As the rarity increases, the reload time of the Egg Launcher in Fortnite Season 6 decreases. The reload time for the legendary variant of the weapon stands at 2.6 seconds. The legendary variant of the Egg Launcher in Fortnite Season 6 can cause 77 damage to players as well.

Flowers are blooming, the sun is out and robotic ducks and pastel-suited bunnies are on the Island... wait what?



Spring is here and #SpringBreakout is coming! There are new Items, a Duos Cup, Papercraft and even an in-game reward to earn.



All info: https://t.co/Dn3pScSyZh pic.twitter.com/n3e78onG6c — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 29, 2021

The Egg Launcher in Forntite Season 6 comes alongside the Spring Breakout Cup. This event is one of a kind because fans stand a chance to win cosmetic items for finishing at high ranks in the tournament.

Spring Breakout - Quacktastic Fun Arrives in Fortnite



The Fortnite Spring Breakout event includes eggcellent Outfits, a Duos competition, papercraft and an in-game reward. Read for more details. https://t.co/ek0Yiucrrt pic.twitter.com/JWqwKXEID0 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 29, 2021

The Egg Launcher in Fortnite Season 6 may just be a seasonal item and will likely get vaulted once the event ends. Although rocket launchers are rare in the game, players will probably be able to encounter some explosive scenarios now that the Egg Launcher has been added to the game.

The Egg Launcher is out now, and a new foraged item called Hop Drops, its easter eggs that give hop rock effect for 30 seconds & heal 5 shield each..



Also the Wicked Duck NPC is enabled too (he's at the gas station between Lazy & Colossal) and he sells the egg launcher i think! — moke | fortnite intel (@antonymoukheib2) April 1, 2021

The Egg Launcher in Fortnite Season 6 isn't the only egg-themed item to arrive in the game. Players will now be able to find consumables called Hop Drops on the island. These Hop Drops will have the capacity to enhance the jumping abilities of the player, along with their speed. The Hop Drops and Egg Launcher in Fortnite Season 6 will go live along with the Spring Breakout Cup.