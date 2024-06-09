Elden Ring guide: How to complete Latenna's questline

Elden Ring, much like any other FromSoftware title, features a plethora of optional questlines that are quite easy to miss, even on repeat playthroughs of the game. While these quests usually don't matter to Elden Ring's grander overarching narrative, they do give you a better understanding of the world you've been exploring and also its many inhabitants.

One such extremely missable side quest involves an NPC named Latenna, who asks the Tarnished to carry her spirit to one of the most dangerous and well-hidden regions of the Lands Between, the Consecrated Snowfields. While the quest is quite brief, with very few steps, getting access to it is quite a complicated process.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to access and subsequently complete Latenna's questline in Elden Ring.

How to start and complete Latenna's questline in Elden Ring?

Latenna's questline starts fairly early, depending on when you arrive at Lake of Liurnia. Funnily enough, if you want, you can completely skip Limgrave and even Stormveil and make your way to Liurnia. While it's not at all recommended given that Liurnia is significantly harder than Limgrave, it's still something that's possible in Elden Ring.

Latenna can be found pretty early in the game, even before you encounter Godrick or even Margit. (Image via FromSoftware)

Once you arrive at Liurnia, make your way towards the north-eastern direction, where you will eventually reach the Albinauric Village, recognizable with the presence of giant crabs and also shallow yellowish water, signifying the presence of Poisonbloom.

Proceed into the Albinauric Village and you will eventually come across a Site of Grace. After the Site of Grace, head towards the west where you will come across a Perfumer Knight. Once you defeat the Perfumer, you will eventually reach the end of the plateau. Look on the right and you will find a pot hidden among the shrubs.

Hit the pot once or better roll into it to avoid accidentally damaging it. Doing so will reveal a disguised NPC named Albus, who, same as Boc the Seamster is turned into an object by an unknown assailant. Albus will ask you to take the first half of the Haligtree Secret Medallion, after which he perishes.

Once you have the first half of the Medallion, simply head to the south of Liurnia's shore towards the Lakeside Crystal Cave. Clear the Crystal Cave and instead of exiting via the teleporter, head out via the new opening that appears in the boss arena. You will eventually arrive at the Slumbering Wolf Shack.

At the Shack, you will find Latenna, the Albinauric woman who seems to be mourning the death of her companion wolf. Talk to Latenna and she will task you with taking her spirit to the Consecrated Snowfields, and give you her Spirit Ashes, which you can also use as NPC summon during combat.

After you have Lattena's spirit summon in possession, progress through the main story normally until you reach the Mountaintop of the Giants. At the Mountaintops, head toward the southwestern side of the region, where you will eventually reach Castle Sol, an optional legacy dungeon.

Progress through Castle Sol and defeat the boss at the end of the dungeon - Commander Niall. Once Commander Niall is defeated, head up the stairs near the boss arena and you will get the second half of the Haligtree Secret Medallion, which takes you to the most hidden region of Elden Ring - the Consecrated Snowfields.

Use the secret medallion at the Grand Lift of Rold to reach the Consecrated Snowfields. Once you arrive at the Consecrated Snowfields, head to the extreme north end of the region, where you will find the Apostate Derelict, where you will also find a giant Albinauric woman's lifeless body on a throne.

Completing Latenna's questline rewards you with the Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone. (Image via FromSoftware)

Move close to the Albinauric woman and summon Latenna, which initiates a small interaction between the two Albinaurics. Eventually Latenna thanks you for taking her to the Consecrated Snowfields, and rewards your efforts with a Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone, one of the rarest upgrade materials in Elden Ring.

