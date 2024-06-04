Elden Ring guide: How to complete Milicent's questline

Elden Ring features some really memorable and intriguing NPC questlines in the entire FromSoftware souls-like history. While most quests in Elden Ring are as vague as they used to be in the Dark Souls Trilogy and even Demon's Souls, some are a bit straightforward, making them easy to comprehend for veterans and newcomers alike.

However, most of the important and rewarding questlines involve a complicated series of steps that can only be figured out if you're paying very close attention to the NPC dialogue and also item descriptions. One such complicated questline with multiple steps involves the NPC called Milicent.

While the quest starts fairly early, Milicent's questline spans through almost the entirety of Elden Ring's main campaign, concluding at Miquella's Haligtree, right before you get to fight Malenia. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to complete Milicent's questline in Elden Ring.

Trending

How to find and complete Milicent's questline in Elden Ring?

If you head into the teleporter trap that's hidden inside the Dragonburnt Ruins, accessible from the Gatefront Site of Grace, you will end up meeting Milicnet quite early in your Elden Ring journey. However, here she will show up as an invader, with a weapon that features a simpler but equally potent version of Malenia's "Waterfowl Dance."

Gowry's Shack's location in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware)

It's best to avoid Milicent's invader form and instead wait on starting her quest until you reach Caelid, naturally. Upon arriving at Caelid, you can find Milicent as a sick girl, affected by the "scarlet rot" at the Church of the Plague, toward the north of Sellia Gateway.

To start her quest, simply talk to her and hear her ordeal involving the scarlet rot and how it's eating away at her flesh and soul. Next, you meet Gowry at his shack between Sellia Gateway and Sellia, Town of Sorcery. Gowry will agree to help you in healing Milicent but only if you can find him the Unalloyed Gold Needle.

You can find the Unalloyed Gold Needle as a reward after defeating Commander O'Neil, who can be found just north of Sellia, Town of Sorcery. Make sure you're at least Level 50 before taking on O'Neil. After defeating O'Neil and getting the Unalloyed Gold Needle, take it back to Gowry, who asks for a few days to get it ready for Milicent.

Rest at a nearby Site of Grace and return to Gowry to get the Unalloyed Gold Needle back. Take the Needle to Milicent and give it to her. Rest at the Site of Grace to reload the area, which now results in Milicent standing up, indicating the Needle to have worked in stopping the progress of scarlet rot.

Next, you will find Milicent at Altus Plateau, near the Erdtree-Grazing Hill Site of Grace, at which point she will ask for a way to aid you in battle, but she lacks a weapon to do so. Following this step, you next need to acquire the Valkyrie Prosthesis which can be found in the Shaded Castle, north of the Altus Plateau.

Commander O'Niel boss fight location in Caelid (Image via FromSoftware)

After getting the Valkyrie Prosthesis, return to Milicent and give her the key item. Next, you will find Milicent at Dominula, Windmill Village, but only after you defeat the Godskin Noble boss in the area. Talk to her and she will redirect you to her next objective and location - the Mountaintop of the Giants.

Proceed through Elden Ring's main story as usual until you reach Mountaintop of the Giants, and you can find Milicent near the Ancient Snow Valley Ruins Site of Grace. Here, simply talk to her, upon which she then redirects you to her next location.

You will next find Milicent at Miquella's Haligtree, near the Prayer Room Site of Grace, where you need to talk to her again to proceed to the final step of her questline. Progress through Miquella's Haligtree as usual until you reach Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree. Proceed up to the Drainage Channel Site of Grace, and then backtrack.

You will reach a massive pond-like area filled with scarlet rot, which also houses an Ulcerated Tree Spirit. Defeat the Tree Spirit and rest at the Drainage Channel Site of Grace. Upon returning to the area where you killed the Tree Spirit, you will find two summon signs placed by Milicent.

Completing Milicent's quest rewards you with the Rotten Winged Insignia (Image via FromSoftware)

If you challenge Milicent and aid her sisters, you will receive the Valkyrie Prosthesis Talisman, which raises Dexterity. However, if you aid Milicent, you will receive the Rotten Winged Sword Insignia Talisman, which is an excellent addition for Dexterity and Bleed-focused builds in Elden Ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback