Elden Ring guide: How to complete Yura's questline

Elden Ring is filled with some really intriguing quests, that by virtue of FromSoftware's unique design choice, can be entirely missable if you're not thoroughly exploring the game's world. One such questline involves an NPC named Bloody Finger Hunter Yura, a Ronin-like character whose sole purpose is to hunt down invaders in the Lands Between.

While Yura's questline is fairly brief, compared to other NPC questlines in Elden Ring, it is one of the most rewarding, in part due to the weapons you get access to as a reward for completing each of its steps. However, much like any other questline in the game, finding and then subsequently completing Yura's questline can be quite confusing.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to find and complete Yura's questline in Elden Ring.

How to find and complete Bloody Finger Hunter Yura's questline in Elden Ring?

Yura's questline involves partaking in Elden Ring's NPC invasion (Image via FromSoftware)

You first find Yura in Limgrave, close to the Seaside Ruins, which is accessible from the south of Dragonburnt Ruins. You can talk to him and he will inform you about Agheel and the Dragon Communion. The next natural step to progress his quest is to defeat Agheel and bring its heart back to Yura, upon which he will direct you to the Chruch of Dragon Communion.

That said, if you skip meeting Yura near Seaside Ruins, you can find him near the Murkwater Cave, where he will show up as a friendly invader and aid you in defeating an NPC invader, Bloody Finger Nerijus. After defeating Nerijus, you can find Yura at the riverbank, north of the location where you fought Nerijus.

After Limgrave, you will next find Yura at the Academy Main Gate, where he will ask for your help to kill another NPC invader, Bloody Finger Ravenmount Assassin. Reaching the Academy Main Gate can be a bit tricky since it requires going through Liurnia, and finding the key to pass through the portal that takes you to the Academy.

That said, once you do reach the Academy Gate, finding Yura is quite easy, as he is right beside the bridge in front of the lift that takes you to the Academy. After talking to Yura, simply head back towards the lift and you will see the invasion sign on the floor. Interact with it and you will be taken to Ravenous Assassin's world.

Once you help Yura in defeating the Assassin, you will proceed to the final step of this questline. You will next find Yura in Leyndell at the Second Church of Marika in the West of Altus Plateau. Talking to Yura here rewards you with the Nagakiba katana, which is a powerful one-handed curved sword, that you can use with a dexterity-arcane build.

Eleonora's Poleblade is a fantastic weapon for bleed builds (Image via FromSoftware)

After handing you the sword, Yura dies, this triggers invasion by Eleonora, Violet Bloody Finger. She's a formidable enemy, with a weapon that can easily stagger and kill you if you get caught in its flurry of attacks. However, if you manage to defeat her, you will be rewarded with one of the best arcane (bleed) weapons in Elden Ring - Eleonora's Poleblade.

