Elden Ring multiplayer mod: How to play the game on co-op mode

Elden Ring is one of the best soulslike games to have gone live in a while. Although initially released as a single-player title, it was soon given a much-needed multiplayer mode. Despite being appreciated by the players, it had several limitations that hindered gameplay. That's when players started creating mods that allowed a seamless co-op mode.

Mods allow players to experience crossovers that can never come true. For example, there's a mod that turns players into giant lobsters in the game. While these mods add a humorous element to the title, certain other mods increase the accessibility of the game. With that said, here's how to use the multiplayer mod in Elden Ring.

How to use the multiplayer mod in Elden Ring

The mod in question is known as the Seamless co-op and is available on the website known as Nexus Mods. If you're interested in trying out the mod, you can download it from this link here.

Based on the information available on the website, this mod has no known dependencies. Thus, you can install and use it without having to worry about anything else. To install this Elden Ring mod, here's what you need to do:

First, you must download the mod from the website by following the link mentioned above.

After that, extract the files into the folder where you've installed the game.

In the extracted files, there should be a file known as cooppassword.ini.

Open the file with Notepad, and set the session password.

To play with your friends, make sure they also have the same password.

When using this mod, you'll have to launch the game through the launch_elden_ring_seamlesscoop.exe file.

It's a fairly simple mod to use, and it does come with certain benefits. For example, if you're playing Elden Ring with your friends through the official co-op mode, you'll be returned to your session if you die.

However, if you do so through this mod, you'll just respawn at a campsite. You won't be kicked out of the session unless its owner decides to kick you out.

Can you get banned for using the seamless co-op mod?

Thankfully, you won't get banned for using this Elden Ring mod. When you launch the game through the launcher specified above, it will bypass the official matchmaking servers. However, you will need to ensure that the friends you want to play with have a copy of the mod.

If you wish to play the game normally, all you need to do is launch the game through the default executable file. You don't have to change any additional settings. This mod is only available for PC and will not work on other platforms like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Poll : 0 votes