Bandai Namco has revealed the official Elden Ring Nightreign release date and time. FromSoftware's upcoming co-op souls-like game will launch worldwide in a few hours across all platforms. However, the time of the console and PC launch of Elden Ring Nightreign are different, as was announced by Bandai Namco on an official post across various social media platforms.
This article will cover the Elden Ring Nighreign release date and time, among other things.
Elden Ring Nightreign release date and time across all regions
FromSoftware's latest project, Elden Ring Nightreign, is set to release on May 30 or 29, depending on which region you are living in. America will get the game on May 29, while much of the world will be able to jump into the Lands Between on May 30, 2025.
Below you can find a list of when the game will release on consoles and PC across several major time zones.
Elden Ring Nightreign release times on consoles
- PDT: May 29, 9:00 PM
- CDT: May 29, 11:00 PM
- EDT: May 30, 12:00 AM
- COT: May 29, 11:00 PM
- BRT: May 30, 1:00 AM
- BST: May 30, 12:00 AM
- CST: May 30, 12:00 AM
- MSK: May 30, 12:00 AM
- CEST: May 30, 12:00 AM
- EEST: May 30, 12:00 AM
- GST: May 30, 12:00 AM
- ADT: May 30, 12:00 AM
- UTC+7: May 30, 12:00 AM
- UTC+8: May 30, 12:00 AM
- SGT: May 30, 12:00 AM
- AEST: May 30, 12:00 AM
- JST: May 30, 12:00 AM
- KST: May 30, 12:00 AM
- NZST: May 30, 12:00 AM
Elden Ring Nightreign release times on PC
- PDT: May 29, 3:00 PM
- CDT: May 29, 5:00 PM
- EDT: May 29, 6:00 PM
- COT: May 29, 5:00 PM
- BRT: May 29, 7:00 PM
- BST: May 29, 11:00 PM
- CEST: May 30, 12:00 AM
- MSKL: May 30, 1:00 AM
- EST: May 30, 1:00 AM
- GST: May 30, 2:00 AM
- ADT: May 30, 1:00 AM
- SAST: May 30, 12:00 PM
- UTC+7: May 30, 5:00 AM
- UTC+8: May 30, 6:00 AM
- SGT: May 30, 6:00 AM
- JST: May 30, 7:00 AM
- KST: May 30, 7:00 AM
- AEST: May 30, 8:00 AM
- NZST: May 30, 10:00 AM
The console platforms like PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will see Elden Ring Nightreign releasing mostly around midnight regional time, while PC's time will be different across various regions. You will be able to pre-order Elden Ring Nightreign before the game launches to be eligible for a bonus reward.
