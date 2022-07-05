Elden Ring Remembrance guide: The location of every Walking Mausoleum

Elden Ring’s The Lands Between is filled with secrets, important landmarks, and locations that will allow the Tarnished to get much stronger as they progress through the game.

One such important point on the map is the Walking Mausoleums, which allow players to duplicate Remembrances. Remembrances are in-game items that players receive after they beat one of the major bosses in the game.

These items allow players to get their hands on the weapons and spells that the particular boss uses, thereby allowing the Tarnished to replicate some of their movesets.

As every boss has two specific items that players can buy and one Remembrance can net them only one of them, being able to duplicate it allows the Tarnished to get their hands on both the boss weapons once they cash it in at the Finger Maiden.

Moreover, if the weapon is not to their liking, players can always crush the Remembrance for extra Runes that can help their characters level up further.

Hence, today’s guide will cover the Walking Mausoleums in Elden Ring, and where the Tarnished will be able to find them in The Lands Between.

Finding all the Walking Mausoleums in Elden Ring

There are a total of seven Mausoleums in Elden Ring, and they can be found at the following locations in The Lands Between:

1) Weeping peninsula

Weeping Peninsula Mausoleum (Image via FromSoftware)

Players come across the first Walking Mausoleum very early on in the game, and it can be found in the Weeping Peninsula. As players drop into Limgrave when the game starts, they can travel towards south by crossing a bridge to a new location. There, in the middle of the Weeping Peninsula, will be a big open field, where they will find the Mausoleum.

2) Liurnia of the Lakes

Liurnia of the Lakes Mausoleum (Image via FromSoftware)

The next Mausoleum is in the Liurnia of the Lakes, and it can be found to the north of the waterbody right behind the crystal dragon layer. It’s very close to the Academy of Raya Lucaria, and it’s quite hard to miss if players keep making their way towards the north of the region.

3) Bellum Highway

Bellum Highway Mausoleum (Image via FromSoftware)

Two Mausoleums are located here in very close proximity. The Elden Ring Tarnished will need to head north of the Ruined Labyrinth, where they will find one of them walking on a small waterbody, with the second one present atop a hillside.

4) Deeproot Depths

Deeproot Depths Mausoleum (Image via FromSoftware)

The Deeproot Depths Mausoleum is present very deep in the area. Deeptroot Depths is one of the optional areas in The Lands Between, and players will be able to reach it only after they have defeated Radahn and made their way to Nokron, the Eternal City.

5) Mountaintops of the Giants

Mountaintops of the Giants Mausoleum (Image via FromSoftware)

The first Walking Mausoleum that players encounter in the Mountaintops of the Giants is near the main gate of Castle Sol. Castle Sol is another important legacy dungeon in the RPG; hence, the Mausoleum is something that will be very hard to miss there.

6) Haligtree

Haligtree Mausoleum (Image via FromSoftware)

The final Mausoleum can be found in the Consecrated Snowfield, which is located towards the west of Castle Sol. After making their way to the Apostate Derelict, the Elden Ring Tarnished need to make their way further up the river, where they will find it right in front of a Church of Marika. The Mausoleum shoots spell projectiles that inflict an incredible amount of damage, so players are advised to be careful while approaching it.

There are more Remembrances than Mausoleums in Elden Ring

It’s important to note that players will not be able to get their hands on all the boss weapons and spells in one playthrough. While there are seven Mausoleums in the game, the number of Remembrances is 15.

Hence, multiple playthroughs will be required if the Tarnished want to get their hands on every single boss-specific item in Elden Ring.

