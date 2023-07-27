Elden Ring server downtime today (July 27): Maintenance schedule for all regions revealed

The Elden Ring servers will be temporarily made unavailable today, July 27, 2023, as the RPG will be going through scheduled maintenance followed by a patch and a hotfix. FromSoftware will be introducing a lot of fixes for the title as the maintenance will be looking to adjust gameplay along with tackling some of the performance issues that the servers have been facing with PvP and the Colloseum in recent weeks.

It will be a temporary downtime of close to three hours, however, access to the multiplayer mode can remain unavailable for a longer period based on how well maintenance is going.

Below are the details that players should keep in mind for Elden Ring’s July 27 server downtime and maintenance schedule as shared by FromSoftware in a recent tweet.

When are the Elden Ring servers going offline today (July 27)?

The Elden Ring servers will be made offline for all player on July 27, 2023, at the following regional timings:

0:00 AM PDT

09:00 AM CEST

04:00 PM JST

Server maintenance will be for all regions and platforms, hence irrespective of where the players are enjoying the game, they will not be allowed to gain access to RPG on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

Elden Ring July 27 maintenance schedule: When are servers coming back up?

The Elden Ring servers are expected to remain offline for about 3 hours, and FromSoftware has stated that they can see multiplayer functionality going live again on July 27, 2023, at the following regional timings:

03:00 AM PDT

12:00 PM CEST

07:00 PM JST

However, maintenance can last longer this, based on how well the patch and hotfix process is going for the game. If there are a few things going wrong then players might have to wait for an extended period of time for the servers to go back up again.

What to expect from Elden Ring’s July 27 server maintenance?

FromSoftware will be tackling gameplay adjustments, bugs, and weapon balance during this downtime, hence, players can expect to see a lot of weapon and spell nerfs and buffs once the servers go back online late today.