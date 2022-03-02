Elex II: How to upgrade the jetpack

Elex II has been released worldwide across all major platforms, and while the game retains some of the elements from the first title, there are unique additions that have been made to the sequel.

At its first stage, the jetpack isn't particularly mighty. However, it will help players traverse the game's terrain with their characters. While this may not be something that helps players in battle, it's a useful option for exploring the land.

While upgrading the jetpack is not entirely straightforward, the process isn't very complex. It's also worth completing the upgrades as these benefits will help the player as they progress deeper into Elex II.

Upgrading the jetpack in Elex II has specific requirements

Jetpack upgrade bench in the game (Image via Elex II)

The most accessible place to upgrade the jetpack is the player's main base of operations. The jetpack bench can be found in every major settlement, but the most convenient one is in the building across the Bastion teleprompter. Players can find the required bench in the master bedroom of the location.

There are other specific prerequisites that players need before they can upgrade their jetpacks. One of them is to have a large number of ability points. These points can be collected as players level up in the game.

Another essential requirement is that players must have a minimum of 25 intelligence.

Once these prerequisites are fulfilled, the jetpack can be upgraded quite easily from the bench. Elex II provides players with multiple choices when it comes to upgrades, allowing players to design a jetpack that gives them certain advantages.

Upgradeable parts of the jetpack in Elex II

There are six upgradable parts of the jetpack, and some of them require a particular component to enable the modifications.

Maneuvering Boosters: Players can move while flying and not just rise straight up.

Players can move while flying and not just rise straight up. Sprint Boosters: Players can fly faster.

Players can fly faster. Floating: Players can hover over an area and use melee and ranged attacks.

Players can hover over an area and use melee and ranged attacks. Additional Tank: Increases the fuel capacity of the jetpack.

Increases the fuel capacity of the jetpack. Retrorockets: Protect players from fatal damage if their jetpack is out of fuel.

Protect players from fatal damage if their jetpack is out of fuel. Fuel Capacity: Increases the capacity of each tank.

The jetpack can prove invaluable to players as a traversal tool, and investing in upgrades can be completely worth it.

Edited by Danyal Arabi