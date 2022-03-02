Where to go first in Elex 2

Elex 2 doesn’t waste your time as it throws you immediately into the science-fantasy world of Magalan, starting in Carakis. Unfortunately, the world is equally unforgiving and can be disorienting.

Elex 2 also doesn’t offer much direction from the story, in addition to nearby enemies that can kill Jax in a matter of seconds. He doesn’t have a large health pool to start, after all.

If you’re a bit overwhelmed, skip the side quests for now and stick to the story missions. These will provide enough exposure to the gameplay and mechanics.

Elex 2: Start by getting familiar with mechanics and story

Just after the second opening cutscene, the first human Jax comes in contact with is Adam. He’s been looking after Jax for the past few days. If you’re new to the world of Elex, speaking with Adam will give you the gist of what’s going on and send you off to your first story objective.

The opening main story quest leads you to Thialg, a Warlord of the Berserkers. He’ll give you some healing potions if you ask and send you off with the quest “Where is Caja?”, which you should complete immediately.

This is because Elex 2 starts you off in an area that, without proper preparation, can end in death. However, earning enough experience for a few levels is incredibly beneficial. It doesn’t hurt to explore nearby ruins, but do keep to the road.

Speak to the local smith on your way to Caja. It’s a perfect opportunity to familiarize yourself with the various available skills. Take weapon smithing as your first skill and use it to craft a better weapon; the damaged lead pipe Jax starts with can be upgraded to a lead pipe.

After meeting with Caja, complete a few more story quests until you’ve earned a couple of levels. It will make facing the challenges of Elex 2 far easier.

Progressing through the story also unlocks other areas, so keep your Destruction in check. Some side quests can’t even be completed until Jax receives permission to access important locations.

Lastly, take the time to explore the nearby areas if the next story mission takes you to a faraway location. Collect resources, defeat enemies, earn experience, join a faction, and finish side quests before moving on to the next one.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Ravi Iyer