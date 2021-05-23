Elite characters in Free Fire: Everything you need to know

Garena Free Fire has a wide variety of features to offer to its players. Apart from attractive events, engaging gameplay modes, and enticing graphics, the title also offers many characters.

These characters aid players on the virtual battleground. However, they can also be upgraded or 'awakened' to unleash their elite forms.

There are currently two characters in Free Fire that have their Elite versions - Kelly and Hayato. But Andrew "The Fierce," the upgraded version of Andrew, will also make its way into the game very soon.

This article dives into everything that players need to know about the Elite character upgrades in Free Fire.

How to upgrade to Elite characters in Free Fire?

The Elite forms retain the original ability of the character and add a new skillset to it. For example, Elite Hayato (Hayato Firebrand) will retain the initial skill of Hayato (Bushido) and will then add the upgraded skill set.

Hence, to unlock an Elite character, players must first have that character. Fortunately, upgrading to an elite character is free, and players can acquire the characters by simply completing some mission sets.

Mission sets to unlock Kelly "The Swift"

To unlock Kelly's "The Swift," the elite form of Kelly, players need to complete five mission sets consisting of several missions. After completing all the missions, the Awakening skill, look, and outfit of the character will be unlocked.

Here are the abilities of all the Elite characters in Free Fire:

Elite Kelly (Kelly "The Swift")

Kelly "The Swift" in Free Fire

Deadly Velocity is a passive ability that unlocks after four seconds of sprinting.

The first shot on the enemy does 101% damage. The skill, however, only lasts five seconds. Kelly "The Swift's" highest skill level (Level 6) increases the first shot damage on an enemy by 106%.

Elite Hayato (Hayato Firebrand)

Hayato Firebrand in Free Fire

Hayato Firebrand has the passive ability Art of Blades that reduces the frontal damage by 1% for every 10% reduction of maximum HP.

At level 6, the ability reduces frontal damage by 3.5 percent for every 10% loss in the player's overall HP.

Elite Andrew (Andrew "The Fierce")

Awakened Andrew's passive ability is known as the Wolf Pack. The official description of his ability states:

"Armor damage reduction boosted by 8%. An additional 0.15 damage reduction from every teammate carries this skill. "

At level 6, the skill will boost damage reduction to armor by 14 percent.

Players can get this Awakened Andrew by completing daily missions at the Free Fire World Series 2021 event. Although the release date for this awakened skill is not yet confirmed, Garena stated that it might be released during the Free Fire World Series tournament after May 28th.