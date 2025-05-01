Elite Dangerous' Panther Clipper Mk II coming to life after years of memes and speculation around the classic ship

April 30’s Frontier Unlocked stream revealed that Elite Dangerous is bringing the iconic, meme-worthy Panther Clipper Mk II ship to the game, finally! A ship that fans have been begging for, searching for, and hoping for, is finally arriving in the game. During this most recent stream, Chris Gregory (Art Director) and Arthur Tolmie (Host) revealed that later this year, the massive ship is coming to the game.

Hot on the heels of the sleek, gorgeous Gutamaya Corsair, Elite Dangerous’ Panther Clipper Mk II is a whole different type of ship. Fans have been looking for hints that this ship might come to the game for years, and their dream is finally becoming a reality.

The iconic Panther Clipper Mk II confirmed coming to Elite Dangerous this summer

The Panther Clipper Mk II is, in fact, actually coming to Elite Dangerous sometime in Summer 2025, according to the game’s developers. This ship has been a request and meme from long-time players for the entire 10 years of the game’s lifetime. This is because it was originally designed and used in Frontier: Elite II, the 1993 space trading/combat simulator from GameTek and Konami.

Just look at those engine clusters! (Image via Frontier Developments)

Known for its massive size and cargo capacity, the Panther Clipper (now Panther Clipper Mk II) is going to become a very real ship that players will be able to use in-game. With a flashy new design, it’s still, no doubt, going to be a colossal ship that players will want in their retinue, for the heaviest of deliveries across the stars.

This ship is also the first large SCO-capable (Frame Shift Drive) ship in the game, making it important for other reasons. This means it can use supercruise and hyperspace jumps, as well as supercruise overcharge, making travel significantly faster. The original version of the ship was incredibly slow, but that’s what happens when you’re the biggest space freighter around.

It was also capable of using planetary bombardment-class weapons, and powerful shields that could safely ignore small craft fire. It will be interesting to see if the ship plays out later this summer when it comes to the game.

It’s likely going to be just a bit smaller than the original, so it can actually rest on a landing pad. The design is gorgeous, though, and Elite Dangerous players have something major to look forward to.

The Panther Clipper Mk II is coming to Arx Early Access in Summer 2025. The actual release date is currently unknown, but the developers will reveal that in a later Frontier Unlocked livestream sometime this year to this hit space game.

