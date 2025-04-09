Elite Dangerous latest update launches powerful new ship: the Gutamaya Corsair

Elite Dangerous rolled out a new update on April 8, 2025, and with it came a brand-new ship: the Gutamaya Corsair. The vessel has an incredibly sleek new look, with two pre-built designs available for players to purchase in-game. Frontier Developments even created a website to show off the vehicle, similarly to how a car manufacturer would hype up one of their new designs.

Ad

Elite Dangerous is one of the premier space games, especially if you enjoy sandbox exploration. Apart from the release of the Gutamaya Corsair, its latest update also introduced a wealth of bug fixes and a selection of Issue Tracker fixes.

The Gutamaya Corsair is available for purchase in the latest update for Elite Dangerous

The Gutamaya Corsair can now be purchased, thanks to the latest Elite Dangerous update named after the vessel. This is the first new ship of the year in the game.

Ad

Trending

The Gutamaya Corsair is a medium multi-role ship and could be the successor to the Imperial Clipper. Whether at low or high speeds, this vessel handles smoothly, thanks to the Size 7 thrusters — the first medium ship to do so.

Ad

Players can purchase the Gutamaya Corsair at two price points.

The Gutamaya Corsair Standard is available for 16,520 ARX, and the Gutamaya Corsair Stellar is available for 33,000 ARX.

You can find the specs for this new ship below. You can also see some customizations of it on the official game website.

Gutamaya Corsair specs

Multi-Crew Seats: 1+

Landing Pad Requirement: Medium

Top Speed: 288 M/S

Boost Speed: 366 M/S

FSD Range Laden: 12.04 LY

FSD Range Unladen: 13.58 LY

Shields: 264

Armour: 486

Mass: 265 T

Cargo Capacity: 48 T

Height: 16 M

Width: 69.4 M

Length: 86.8 M

Ad

Alongside a large number of bug fixes, there were also quite a few issues that were updated. You can see when these problems were reported by checking out the full patch notes and clicking on the specific Issue ID numbers. Here are the items that have been corrected:

Mandalay and Type-8 max boost speed is no longer tied to engine pip level - Issue ID: 67198

Fixed construction sites created in languages besides English not being visible in other languages besides English - Issue ID: 72916

Fixed core asteroid mining not allowing extraction with Abrasion Blaster & Subsurface Displacement Missiles - Issue ID: 72134

Fixed the mining tutorial lasers not working - Issue ID: 72203

Fixed a LOD issue with the Krait Mk II Polarity paintjob when a shipkit is applied - Issue ID: 71544

Fixed the colour strip on Rattler Blue paint job for Cobra Mk III - Issue ID: 71617

Powerplay decal now displays temporary decal on the main menu until in-game and Power Rank has been confirmed, then the Powerplay rank decal will display as normal - Issue ID: 70634

Adjustments made to Squadron Paintjobs - Issue ID: 70887

Ad

One final feature update in the latest Elite Dangerous patch is that the Brewer corporation completed the operation to correct Lantern Light’s orbit in Lalande 25224. That means players no longer need to exercise strict caution when docking.

The update is now available in-game, as is the brand-new Gutamaya Corsair ship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More