The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 698th edition are here. There are a total of five questions featured in this online puzzle game. Although answering them should be simple for avid LoL players, some questions can truly test their knowledge. Here is the quote puzzle for June 4, 2024:
"Embrace the shadow… or die in darkness!"
This article offers all the LoLdle answers for June 4, 2024.
Nocturne, Zed, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 698th edition (June 4, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the June 4, 2024 edition are as follows:
- Classic: Nocturne
- Quote: Zed
- Ability: Ivern, Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Master Yi
- Splash art: Sejuani, Bonus: Firecracker Sejuani
Nocturne is the first answer to today's LoLdle puzzles. He belongs to the Runeterra region and is one of the most favorite Jungle picks among LoL players.
Furthermore, the quote puzzle mentions "Embrace the shadow," which greatly resonates with Zed's characteristics. Moving on, the ability puzzle showcases Ivern's Q ability (Rootcaller).
The emoji puzzle features Master Yi's icons, while deciphering Sejuani's Firecracker splash art should be straightforward.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answer
Listed below are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 697 (June 3): K'Sante, Draven, Malzahar, Milio, Nunu & Willump
- LoLdle 696 (June 2): Orianna, Elise, Leona, Ryze, Vel’Koz
- LoLdle 695 (June 1): Neeko, Trundle, Vi, Cassiopeia, Vladimir
- LoLdle 694 (May 31): Sett, Warwick, Galio, Malphite, Amumu
- LoLdle 693 (May 30): Zac, Sivir, Janna, Katarina, Singed
- LoLdle 692 (May 29): Annie, Illaoi, Sejuani, Draven, Zed
- LoLdle 691 (May 28): Kassadin, Nunu & Willump, Teemo, Viktor, Lillia
- LoLdle 690 (May 27): Vex, Vel’Koz, Corki, Quinn, Ekko
- LoLdle 689 (May 26): Ziggs, Cassiopeia, Poppy, Sona, Ryze
- LoLdle 688 (May 25): Soraka, Neeko, Kled, Nami, Lissandra
- LoLdle 687 (May 24): Dr. Mundo, Riven, Kindred, Lux, Jarvan IV
- LoLdle 686 (May 23): Trundle, Senna, Renekton, Orianna, Fiddlesticks
- LoLdle 685 (May 22): Draven, Samira, Twitch, Yuumi, Xayah
- LoLdle 684 (May 21): Wukong, Yuumi, Aphelios, Shen, Fizz
- LoLdle 683 (May 20): Zyra, Leona, Shen, Fizz, Heimerdinger
- LoLdle 682 (May 19): Volibear, Malzahar, Katarina, Renata Glasc, Nasus
- LoLdle 681 (May 18): LeBlanc, Shaco, Lillia, Nautilus, Bel'Veth
- LoLdle 680 (May 17): Corki, Kha'Zix, Master Yi, Azir, Nami
The answers to the 699th iteration of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on June 5, 2024.
