The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 698th edition are here. There are a total of five questions featured in this online puzzle game. Although answering them should be simple for avid LoL players, some questions can truly test their knowledge. Here is the quote puzzle for June 4, 2024:

"Embrace the shadow… or die in darkness!"

This article offers all the LoLdle answers for June 4, 2024.

Nocturne, Zed, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 698th edition (June 4, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the June 4, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Nocturne

: Nocturne Quote : Zed

: Zed Ability : Ivern, Bonus : Q

: Ivern, : Q Emoji : Master Yi

: Master Yi Splash art: Sejuani, Bonus: Firecracker Sejuani

Nocturne is the first answer to today's LoLdle puzzles. He belongs to the Runeterra region and is one of the most favorite Jungle picks among LoL players.

Furthermore, the quote puzzle mentions "Embrace the shadow," which greatly resonates with Zed's characteristics. Moving on, the ability puzzle showcases Ivern's Q ability (Rootcaller).

The emoji puzzle features Master Yi's icons, while deciphering Sejuani's Firecracker splash art should be straightforward.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answer

Listed below are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 697 (June 3): K'Sante, Draven, Malzahar, Milio, Nunu & Willump

K'Sante, Draven, Malzahar, Milio, Nunu & Willump LoLdle 696 (June 2): Orianna, Elise, Leona, Ryze, Vel’Koz

Orianna, Elise, Leona, Ryze, Vel’Koz LoLdle 695 (June 1): Neeko, Trundle, Vi, Cassiopeia, Vladimir

Neeko, Trundle, Vi, Cassiopeia, Vladimir LoLdle 694 (May 31): Sett, Warwick, Galio, Malphite, Amumu

Sett, Warwick, Galio, Malphite, Amumu LoLdle 693 (May 30): Zac, Sivir, Janna, Katarina, Singed

Zac, Sivir, Janna, Katarina, Singed LoLdle 692 (May 29): Annie, Illaoi, Sejuani, Draven, Zed

Annie, Illaoi, Sejuani, Draven, Zed LoLdle 691 (May 28): Kassadin, Nunu & Willump, Teemo, Viktor, Lillia

Kassadin, Nunu & Willump, Teemo, Viktor, Lillia LoLdle 690 (May 27): Vex, Vel’Koz, Corki, Quinn, Ekko

Vex, Vel’Koz, Corki, Quinn, Ekko LoLdle 689 (May 26): Ziggs, Cassiopeia, Poppy, Sona, Ryze

Ziggs, Cassiopeia, Poppy, Sona, Ryze LoLdle 688 (May 25): Soraka, Neeko, Kled, Nami, Lissandra

Soraka, Neeko, Kled, Nami, Lissandra LoLdle 687 (May 24): Dr. Mundo, Riven, Kindred, Lux, Jarvan IV

Dr. Mundo, Riven, Kindred, Lux, Jarvan IV LoLdle 686 (May 23): Trundle, Senna, Renekton, Orianna, Fiddlesticks

Trundle, Senna, Renekton, Orianna, Fiddlesticks LoLdle 685 (May 22): Draven, Samira, Twitch, Yuumi, Xayah

Draven, Samira, Twitch, Yuumi, Xayah LoLdle 684 (May 21): Wukong, Yuumi, Aphelios, Shen, Fizz

Wukong, Yuumi, Aphelios, Shen, Fizz LoLdle 683 (May 20): Zyra, Leona, Shen, Fizz, Heimerdinger

Zyra, Leona, Shen, Fizz, Heimerdinger LoLdle 682 (May 19): Volibear, Malzahar, Katarina, Renata Glasc, Nasus

Volibear, Malzahar, Katarina, Renata Glasc, Nasus LoLdle 681 (May 18): LeBlanc, Shaco, Lillia, Nautilus, Bel'Veth

LeBlanc, Shaco, Lillia, Nautilus, Bel'Veth LoLdle 680 (May 17): Corki, Kha'Zix, Master Yi, Azir, Nami

The answers to the 699th iteration of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on June 5, 2024.

