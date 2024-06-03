  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • 28 players banned before League of Legends VCS Summer Split 2024 after match-fixing investigations

28 players banned before League of Legends VCS Summer Split 2024 after match-fixing investigations

By N Siddarth
Modified Jun 03, 2024 18:24 GMT
VCS 2024 match-fixing investigations leads to 28 bans (Image via Riot Games)
The VCS 2024 match-fixing investigations have led to 28 bans (Image via Riot Games)

The League of Legends Vietnam Championship Series, more commonly known as the VCS, has announced the suspension of 28 players with varying ban durations. The VCS initially suspended 32 players on March 15 due to suspicions of match-fixing. This led to the postponement of the Spring Split and a rocky finish that saw GAM Esports win and qualify for MSI 2024.

With this event, the VCS might return to normalcy and have a smooth Summer Split. Read on to learn about the players banned from the VCS.

All banned players in the League of Legends VCS for match-fixing

The League of Legends VCS has suspended 25 players from the original list along with three others from outside the list. A team has also been permanently suspended and debarred from competing in any Riot Games-affiliated tournament. Below is the complete list of disciplinary action laid out by the VCS:

also-read-trending Trending

Team Whales

  • "Glorry" Ngọc Vinh - 24 months suspension
  • Trần "BeanJ" Văn Chính - 36 months suspension

GAM Esports

  • Lê "Pyshiro" Viết Huy - 18 months suspension

Team Flash

  • "Dzung" Minh Dũng (Manager) - 36 months suspension
  • Đinh "Marcus" Bùi Quốc Cường - 24 months suspension
  • Nguyễn "Jane" Hoàng Khánh - 15 months suspension
  • Lương "Puddin" Thành Tài - 6 months suspension

Vikings Esports

  • "Kairi" Văn Phi - 8 months suspension
  • Nguyễn "Bunn" Vũ Khang Nguyên - 8 months suspension
  • Ngô "Kratos" Đức Khánh - 8 months suspension

MGN Blue Esports

  • Nguyễn "Sorn" Minh Hào - 36 months suspension
  • Bùi "Froggy" Văn Minh Hải - 36 months suspension
  • Tiêu "Zodiac" Quốc Lương - 18 months suspension
  • "Ryuk" Hoàng Lê Khang - 18 months suspension

Cerberus Esports

  • Trần "Ikigai" Bảo Quang - 24 months suspension

Team Secret

  • Hoàng "Eddie" Công Nghĩa - 8 months suspension
  • Quách "Qiang" Khánh Hoàng - 29 months suspension

Rainbow Warriors

Rainbow Warriors will be banned from all Riot-affiliated tournaments, including League of Legends. Their rights to participate, own, and transfer spots in the league have also been revoked.

The following members of the organization have been banned:

  • "LAT" Anh Tiến (Owner) - 36 months suspension
  • Nguyễn "Raze" Kỳ Vương (Coach) - Permanent suspension
  • Nguyễn "HinieeeC" Hoàng Nghĩa (Manager) - Permanent suspension
  • Nguyễn "Yuki" Anh Kiệt - Permanent suspension
  • Nguyễn "Spot" Phan Đình Khôi - Permanent suspension
  • Nguyễn "Artifact" Văn Hậu - 36 months suspension
  • Nguyễn "Hyo" Trung Hiếu - 12 months suspension
  • Vũ Quốc "K1ller" Hưng - 18 months suspension
  • Nguyễn "2T" Trọng Trí - Permanent suspension

SBTC Esports

SBTC Esports were permanently banned from League of Legends and all Riot-affiliated tournaments during the VCS 2023 Summer Split due to match-fixing. Five players from the team and the owner were suspended with the latter being suspended for life. Of these players, three have received further suspensions. The players are:

  • Trần "NPer" Đình Tuấn - Permanent suspension
  • Đỗ "DNK" Ngọc Khải - Permanent suspension
  • Nguyễn "Penguin" Đăng Khoa - Permanent suspension
Punishment decisions by the VCS and Riot Games byu/MyUserName_HQ inleagueoflegends

The temporary bans of the following players were lifted after the League of Legends VCS 2024 match-fixing allegations:

  • Đỗ "Blazes" Đình Sang - GAM Esports
  • "Draktharr" Ngọc Toàn - Team Flash
  • Lương "Gury" Hải Long - Vikings Esports
  • Nguyễn "Pun" Đăng Khoa - Cerberus Esports
  • Nguyễn "Richard I" Hoàng Phú - Cerberus Esports
  • Nguyễn "Slowz" Huy Hùng - Cerberus Esports
  • Đào "Rigel" Văn Tuấn - MGN Blue Esports

Check out our other League of Legends articles:

Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी