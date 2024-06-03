28 players banned before League of Legends VCS Summer Split 2024 after match-fixing investigations

The League of Legends Vietnam Championship Series, more commonly known as the VCS, has announced the suspension of 28 players with varying ban durations. The VCS initially suspended 32 players on March 15 due to suspicions of match-fixing. This led to the postponement of the Spring Split and a rocky finish that saw GAM Esports win and qualify for MSI 2024.
With this event, the VCS might return to normalcy and have a smooth Summer Split. Read on to learn about the players banned from the VCS.
All banned players in the League of Legends VCS for match-fixing
The League of Legends VCS has suspended 25 players from the original list along with three others from outside the list. A team has also been permanently suspended and debarred from competing in any Riot Games-affiliated tournament. Below is the complete list of disciplinary action laid out by the VCS:
Team Whales
- Lê "Glorry" Ngọc Vinh - 24 months suspension
- Trần "BeanJ" Văn Chính - 36 months suspension
GAM Esports
- Lê "Pyshiro" Viết Huy - 18 months suspension
Team Flash
- Lê "Dzung" Minh Dũng (Manager) - 36 months suspension
- Đinh "Marcus" Bùi Quốc Cường - 24 months suspension
- Nguyễn "Jane" Hoàng Khánh - 15 months suspension
- Lương "Puddin" Thành Tài - 6 months suspension
Vikings Esports
- Võ "Kairi" Văn Phi - 8 months suspension
- Nguyễn "Bunn" Vũ Khang Nguyên - 8 months suspension
- Ngô "Kratos" Đức Khánh - 8 months suspension
MGN Blue Esports
- Nguyễn "Sorn" Minh Hào - 36 months suspension
- Bùi "Froggy" Văn Minh Hải - 36 months suspension
- Tiêu "Zodiac" Quốc Lương - 18 months suspension
- Võ "Ryuk" Hoàng Lê Khang - 18 months suspension
Cerberus Esports
- Trần "Ikigai" Bảo Quang - 24 months suspension
Team Secret
- Hoàng "Eddie" Công Nghĩa - 8 months suspension
- Quách "Qiang" Khánh Hoàng - 29 months suspension
Rainbow Warriors
Rainbow Warriors will be banned from all Riot-affiliated tournaments, including League of Legends. Their rights to participate, own, and transfer spots in the league have also been revoked.
The following members of the organization have been banned:
- Lê "LAT" Anh Tiến (Owner) - 36 months suspension
- Nguyễn "Raze" Kỳ Vương (Coach) - Permanent suspension
- Nguyễn "HinieeeC" Hoàng Nghĩa (Manager) - Permanent suspension
- Nguyễn "Yuki" Anh Kiệt - Permanent suspension
- Nguyễn "Spot" Phan Đình Khôi - Permanent suspension
- Nguyễn "Artifact" Văn Hậu - 36 months suspension
- Nguyễn "Hyo" Trung Hiếu - 12 months suspension
- Vũ Quốc "K1ller" Hưng - 18 months suspension
- Nguyễn "2T" Trọng Trí - Permanent suspension
SBTC Esports
SBTC Esports were permanently banned from League of Legends and all Riot-affiliated tournaments during the VCS 2023 Summer Split due to match-fixing. Five players from the team and the owner were suspended with the latter being suspended for life. Of these players, three have received further suspensions. The players are:
- Trần "NPer" Đình Tuấn - Permanent suspension
- Đỗ "DNK" Ngọc Khải - Permanent suspension
- Nguyễn "Penguin" Đăng Khoa - Permanent suspension
The temporary bans of the following players were lifted after the League of Legends VCS 2024 match-fixing allegations:
- Đỗ "Blazes" Đình Sang - GAM Esports
- Lê "Draktharr" Ngọc Toàn - Team Flash
- Lương "Gury" Hải Long - Vikings Esports
- Nguyễn "Pun" Đăng Khoa - Cerberus Esports
- Nguyễn "Richard I" Hoàng Phú - Cerberus Esports
- Nguyễn "Slowz" Huy Hùng - Cerberus Esports
- Đào "Rigel" Văn Tuấn - MGN Blue Esports
