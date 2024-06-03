28 players banned before League of Legends VCS Summer Split 2024 after match-fixing investigations

The League of Legends Vietnam Championship Series, more commonly known as the VCS, has announced the suspension of 28 players with varying ban durations. The VCS initially suspended 32 players on March 15 due to suspicions of match-fixing. This led to the postponement of the Spring Split and a rocky finish that saw GAM Esports win and qualify for MSI 2024.

With this event, the VCS might return to normalcy and have a smooth Summer Split. Read on to learn about the players banned from the VCS.

All banned players in the League of Legends VCS for match-fixing

The League of Legends VCS has suspended 25 players from the original list along with three others from outside the list. A team has also been permanently suspended and debarred from competing in any Riot Games-affiliated tournament. Below is the complete list of disciplinary action laid out by the VCS:

Team Whales

Lê "Glorry" Ngọc Vinh - 24 months suspension

Trần "BeanJ" Văn Chính - 36 months suspension

GAM Esports

Lê "Pyshiro" Viết Huy - 18 months suspension

Team Flash

Lê "Dzung" Minh Dũng (Manager) - 36 months suspension

Đinh "Marcus" Bùi Quốc Cường - 24 months suspension

Nguyễn "Jane" Hoàng Khánh - 15 months suspension

Lương "Puddin" Thành Tài - 6 months suspension

Vikings Esports

Võ "Kairi" Văn Phi - 8 months suspension

Nguyễn "Bunn" Vũ Khang Nguyên - 8 months suspension

Ngô "Kratos" Đức Khánh - 8 months suspension

MGN Blue Esports

Nguyễn "Sorn" Minh Hào - 36 months suspension

Bùi "Froggy" Văn Minh Hải - 36 months suspension

Tiêu "Zodiac" Quốc Lương - 18 months suspension

Võ "Ryuk" Hoàng Lê Khang - 18 months suspension

Cerberus Esports

Trần "Ikigai" Bảo Quang - 24 months suspension

Team Secret

Hoàng "Eddie" Công Nghĩa - 8 months suspension

Quách "Qiang" Khánh Hoàng - 29 months suspension

Rainbow Warriors

Rainbow Warriors will be banned from all Riot-affiliated tournaments, including League of Legends. Their rights to participate, own, and transfer spots in the league have also been revoked.

The following members of the organization have been banned:

Lê "LAT" Anh Tiến (Owner) - 36 months suspension

Nguyễn "Raze" Kỳ Vương (Coach) - Permanent suspension

Nguyễn "HinieeeC" Hoàng Nghĩa (Manager) - Permanent suspension

Nguyễn "Yuki" Anh Kiệt - Permanent suspension

Nguyễn "Spot" Phan Đình Khôi - Permanent suspension

Nguyễn "Artifact" Văn Hậu - 36 months suspension

Nguyễn "Hyo" Trung Hiếu - 12 months suspension

Vũ Quốc "K1ller" Hưng - 18 months suspension

Nguyễn "2T" Trọng Trí - Permanent suspension

SBTC Esports

SBTC Esports were permanently banned from League of Legends and all Riot-affiliated tournaments during the VCS 2023 Summer Split due to match-fixing. Five players from the team and the owner were suspended with the latter being suspended for life. Of these players, three have received further suspensions. The players are:

Trần "NPer" Đình Tuấn - Permanent suspension

Đỗ "DNK" Ngọc Khải - Permanent suspension

Nguyễn "Penguin" Đăng Khoa - Permanent suspension

The temporary bans of the following players were lifted after the League of Legends VCS 2024 match-fixing allegations:

Đỗ "Blazes" Đình Sang - GAM Esports

Lê "Draktharr" Ngọc Toàn - Team Flash

Lương "Gury" Hải Long - Vikings Esports

Nguyễn "Pun" Đăng Khoa - Cerberus Esports

Nguyễn "Richard I" Hoàng Phú - Cerberus Esports

Nguyễn "Slowz" Huy Hùng - Cerberus Esports

Đào "Rigel" Văn Tuấn - MGN Blue Esports

