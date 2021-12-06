Emiru addresses claims of mental health issues

Emiru is now one of the most popular Twitch cosplay streamers in the world. She also joins the likes of Pokimane and Valkyrae in talking about the importance of mental health on livestreams. In fact, she has also been a part of several mental health streams conducted by the organization she was earlier associated with, Cloud9.

🕚🕐🕓👇 Your mental health is important and many in the LGBTQ community lack the support that they need. Let's change that.Our own @emiru @C9EmZ , & @C9Vienna unite this Thursday (5/27) for a series of charity streams going toward the @TrevorProject 🕚🕐🕓👇 Your mental health is important and many in the LGBTQ community lack the support that they need. Let's change that.Our own @emiru, @C9EmZ, & @C9Vienna unite this Thursday (5/27) for a series of charity streams going toward the @TrevorProject!🕚🕐🕓👇 https://t.co/MjuqxwxfQx

During a recent stream, Emiru addressed fans' claims of her own struggles with mental health. She revealed that many viewers had previously asked her about her well-being after exhibiting several concerning symptoms. However, she dismissed the idea of suffering from any.

Emiru explains the Kirbies and pets in her possession are not linked to mental illness

During a recent livestream, Emiru talked about mental health while explaining why she had so many Kirbies and pets.

"So, I know I seemed like I kind of might have some mental issues when I first started getting noticed on Twitch a little, and people noticed that I have about 60 Kirbies and I have 10 rabbits."

She explained that while she does exhibit some patterns at times, they are not necessarily correlated.

"So sometimes some patterns emerge, but they don't necessarily have any correlation."

She also joked good-humoredly about mental illness earlier, when she was asked by popular streamer CodeMiko how she managed to play the same game over and over again.

"It's mental illness, Miko."

Emiru has recently been in the news a lot owing to the Maya-Mizkif controversy

Emiru recently rose to the limelight ever since she started collaborating with One True King (OTK) and began appearing on Mizkif's streams frequently. Soon after, the streamer moved into the OTK creator's house. This development caught the attention of many, including QTCinderella. She stated that it was terribly inappropriate for Emiru to move in soon after Mizkif parted ways with his former partner Maya Higa.

Maya Higa and Mizkif ended their two-year long relationship earlier this year (Image via YouTube/Maya Higa, Mizkif)

This prompted Maya Higa to speak about the issue, and Mizkif himself reacted to QT's comments as well. As a result, the entire incident blew out of proportion with other streamers like Ludwig also getting involved. However, the controversy died down shortly after, with each party apologizing for their actions. Emiru, however, remained silent throughout the entire controversy.

