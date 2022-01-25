Emiru impresses older man with her NFT knowledge at a bar

During a recent livestream, Emiru recounted her experience interacting with an older man at a bar. She explained how while the man was talking to her, he got extremely impressed when she revealed one detail about herself.

"He was like, 'Oh my god!' He was impressed! I impressed this 40-year-old dude."

The streamer was accompanied by fellow OTK members Mizkif and ConnorEatsPants, who found the situation hilarious.

Emiru impresses stranger at bar with NFT knowledge

The popular streamer spoke about her recent visit to a bar with Mizkif and ConnorEatsPants. She engaged in an interaction with an older man trying to flirt with her. The conversation soon turned towards NFTs and stocks, which have become a raging craze right now.

The older man asked the Twitch streamer:

"Do you do stocks? Do you care about crypto?"

Emiru then showed him her phone, where she opened up her Robinhood Crypto app, making it clear that she was heavily invested in cryptocurrency.

Naturally, the man was blown away and asked her if he could add himself on her Instagram.

"He's like 'Can I put my Instagram in your phone?' and I was like 'Sure', and so he puts in his Instagram, and like, follows himself."

However, Connor decided to make things awkward by loudly announcing that the man had followed his account from her Instagram. Overall, the incident was rather funny for fans to hear, however awkward it may have been for the newest OTK member.

Mizkif also spoke about this incident on his livestream

The incident struck a chord with all the streamers present since Mizkif also spoke about it on his livestream. He talked about how all three had interesting encounters at the bar.

The internet sensation got compliments for his beard, while Connor exchanged numbers with the same guy who had the interaction with Emiru.

However, he put special emphasis on the fact that the Twitch cosplay streamer got hit on by a crypto enthusiast:

"He then tried to show Emiru NFTs and how much money he has in cryptocurrency, which I guess is the new way to try to hit on a girl. She retaliated by showing her crypto wallet or her Robinhood or something, and the guy was like 'Oh, no', so that was weird."

It seems like all the streamers had quite a blast at the bar, with lots of content to share with their fans on their respective livestreams.

Edited by Ravi Iyer