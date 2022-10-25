"End of an era": Emotions overflow in League of Legends community as Jankos announces departure from G2 Esports

Jankos, the highly decorated jungler from G2 Esports, announced his departure from the League of Legends roster on Saturday, October 22, 2022. As such, the announcement led to several fans getting emotional as he has created a legacy that will be very hard to replicate.

It is safe to say that Jankos is the greatest European jungler of all time. He has taken Europe to such heights that nobody would have ever imagined, and during his time at G2 Esports, he made sure that the region as a whole is inscribed in the pages of history through the MSI 2019 trophy and Worlds 2019 finals appearance.

Express @ExpressLOL_ @G2Jankos End of an era. Hope to see you in LEC in next year :3 @G2Jankos End of an era. Hope to see you in LEC in next year :3

Apart from that, during the five years of his stay, Jankos' name became synonymous with G2 Esports as he rose to become the face of the organization. Hence, fans' emotions are justified as the memories that Jankos created will be almost impossible to match.

League of Legends fans want Jankos to remain at the LEC for the 2023 season

As mentioned previously, Jankos has decided to leave G2 Esports, leading to several League of Legends fans getting extremely emotional. This is mainly because he meant a lot to the fans, not just because of his skill but also because of his personality.

Ashley Kang @AshleyKang @G2Jankos You don't need any luck from me; just looking forward to the next step in your journey in 2023 @G2Jankos You don't need any luck from me; just looking forward to the next step in your journey in 2023 ❤️🙏

G2Targamas @Targamas @G2Jankos Was an honor and a pleasure to play with you this year, I wish you all the best for the future @G2Jankos Was an honor and a pleasure to play with you this year, I wish you all the best for the future ❤️

Hence, it would be hard for several fans to accept G2 Esports without Jankos. However, while fans did get emotional, they also started speculating on what he might be doing in the upcoming season.

A major section of the fanbase wants Jankos to stay in League of Legends' LEC because if he leaves for someplace like the USA, it will be a loss for the region. Jankos is still one of the best junglers in Europe, and if he leaves, it will weaken the region significantly.

海生です(I'm Kai) @Nordickaiser @G2Jankos Any team that doesn't jump on this opportunity shouldn't be allowed to be in the LEC @G2Jankos Any team that doesn't jump on this opportunity shouldn't be allowed to be in the LEC

Broxah @BroxahLoL



Broxah @BroxahLoL

We've played against each other so many times, and it has always been one of my favorite matchups. Nothing but respect from here, good luck sir! Seeing @G2Jankos play for a different team will feel strange, but at the same time I'm really excited to see where he's going to play.

Jankos has already clarified that he will not retire, which puts many question marks on his possible destination. One thing is for sure, if Jankos does decide to stay in Europe, he will not be running out of suitors.

Several teams, such as Vitality, Fnatic, SK Gaming, and the MAD Lions, might be looking to bring in new junglers. Since Jankos is now available in the market, he might become the first pick for all of them.

It will ultimately come down to what Jankos decides and how the tryouts progress with the other teams. In any case, wherever he does end up, he will add a lot of quality and depth to it.

Medic @MedicCasts



Medic @MedicCasts

Would be a massive loss to see him leave. Can only hope that @G2Jankos finds a new team here in EU. The greatest European jungler ever, and one of the best players to ever play in the LEC.

Even after so many years, Jankos has consistently adapted to the changing jungle meta in League of Legends. In fact, this is a role that continues to evolve, and Jankos has not just learned it but continues to remain good at it.

Jankos can play both as a facilitator and a carry jungler, which makes him very flexible for the team. So, it will be easy for any team to fit him in and build the rest of the roster around Jankos.

In any case, Jankos's future will probably remain a mystery for a while as teams often start moving after mid-November. Jankos has currently moved to South Korea to practice in the League of Legends' solo queue, as he announced on his official Twitter account.

Marcin Jankowski @G2Jankos Arrived safely to Seoul. Streams will resume in around a week from Korean soloQ 🫡 Arrived safely to Seoul. Streams will resume in around a week from Korean soloQ 🫡

Hence, fans must also remain patient since this might just be the calm before the storm.

