League of Legends star Jankos announces he will not retire, news comes amidst rumors regarding departure from G2 Esports

League of Legends star Jankos has finally confirmed via a YouTube QnA that he will not be retiring from the esports scene any time soon, even if he does end up leaving G2 Esports.

On October 20, 2022, a rumor surfaced regarding the star jungler that shook the entire League of Legends community. Briefly, popular journalist LEC Wooloo claimed that the player would be leaving G2 in the 2023 season.

LEC Wooloo 🇪🇺 @LEC_Wooloo and Jungler Jankos have been allowed to explore their options as they will not be a part of G2 Esports roster next year. [Sources] Bot laner Flakkedand Jungler Jankoshave been allowed to explore their options as they will not be a part of G2 Esports roster next year. [Sources] Bot laner Flakked 🇪🇸 and Jungler Jankos 🇵🇱 have been allowed to explore their options as they will not be a part of G2 Esports roster next year. https://t.co/b3pRPg0FYD

This led to speculation on whether he has decided to retire or whether he will keep playing. As it happens, even though it is not known which team Jankos will join, he has confirmed that he will not retire. Fans can find Jankos' comments on his future in the video provided below.

Jankos is often regarded as the greatest western jungler of all time. He may have fallen a bit, but is still capable enough to compete in any top team that is looking to win trophies.

Full details regarding Jankos and his probable future in League of Legends Season 13

As mentioned previously, Jankos is not looking to retire anytime soon, even if he is removed from the G2 Esports' League of Legends team. At the 19:42 minute mark, Jankos said the following via his YouTube QnA video:

"If G2 were to change the jungler, I would still like to pro-play for another year or 2, maybe 3 because I really enjoy it."

Apart from that, while answering a question on where he sees himself in a few years, he said the following:

"Like I just mentioned, between 2 or 3 years maximum and then I will just transition to a streamer, maybe honestly 1 or 2 years, I'm not sure. "

Hence, it looks like fans will still get to see more of Jankos in the professional European League of Legends scene for the time being. Obviously, there is no reason for him to leave either.

Jankos is arguably one of the grestest ever players in not just Europe, but across the world. He was part of the G2 Esports team that won MSI 2019 and reached the finals of Worlds 2019.

He has achieved a lot in his career, but still aspires to win the coveted League of Legends World Championships. However, apart from being a top player, he has also become quite synonymous with G2 Esports.

Express @ExpressLOL_

So in which team you would like to see him? 🤔

1st thing that came to my mind on stream is SK... 2nd is swap Elyoya and Jankos in MAD... According to Jankos Q&A he will be still playing for 1-3 years and most likely it will be #LEC So in which team you would like to see him? 🤔1st thing that came to my mind on stream is SK... 2nd is swap Elyoya and Jankos in MAD... According to Jankos Q&A he will be still playing for 1-3 years and most likely it will be #LEC ❤So in which team you would like to see him? 🤔1st thing that came to my mind on stream is SK... 2nd is swap Elyoya and Jankos in MAD...

He sort of became the face of the organization alongside Caps, and him not being a part of the team will definitely change things up a lot. His leadership, experience, and personality are but a few things that G2 Esports will miss out on once he leaves.

This is why several fans feel that it may be Jankos who is looking for a move rather than G2 Esports pushing him out. This is because there is no objective gain in letting a player like him leave, unless the team has an unrevealed grand plan.

Thus, it leads to the question on what Jankos might be planning for himself. This is because he will not find a team like G2 Esports anywhere in Europe. It is probably the biggest roster that a player of his caliber could play for and anything else other than Fnatic will probably be a downgrade.

Therefore, many fans started speculating that he would probably retire, the moment LEC Wooloo posted the rumor on Twitter. Fortunately, that does not seem to be the case as is noted from his YouTube QnA.

Probable future for Jankos

As it happens, even though he will not find another League of Legends roster that has the same brand value as G2 Esports, there are a few teams who might be willing to sign him. One of them is SK Gaming, a team that used to be good once, but has lost its footing in recent years.

However, as of the 2023 season of League of Legends LEC, SK Gaming is willing to spend heavily and build a top roster. Apart from that, there is also Team Vitality, which currently has Perkz as the midlaner.

Since Jankos and Perkz have played in the past, it is possible that they might be looking to get back together. Jankos' former G2 Esports teammate, Mikyx has also said that he would be willing to play alongside his earlier jungler colleague.

So, in terms of suitors, there are a lot of options that Jankos could choose from. However, only time will tell about what he intends to do in the coming days.

