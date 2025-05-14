Enhanced Ahzrak in Doom The Dark Ages: How to defeat, tips and tricks

The Enhanced Ahzrak in Doom The Dark Ages is a main story boss that you will face near the ending section of the game. The key to defeating this boss will be using your shield to parry his attacks. You will face the Enhanced Ahzrak in Doom The Dark Ages during Chapter 21 of the game, and again during the finale as one of the main bosses.

This article will go over a few strategies that you can use to defeat the Enhanced Ahzrak in Doom The Dark Ages.

Tips and tricks to defeat Enhanced Ahzrak in Doom The Dark Ages

Enhanced Ahzrak boss fight (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Bethesda)

The Enhanced Ahzrak is one of the main story bosses whom you will face during Stage 21 of Doom The Dark Ages. While he is not that agile compared to some of the enemies you have faced till now, his hits are strong, and he can take you down easily, depending on the difficulty you are playing the game on.

During Stage 21, Prince Ahzrak will challenge the Slayer, beginning this boss fight against him. Let's take a look at a few steps that you can follow to defeat Enhanced Ahzrak in Doom The Dark Ages.

Phase 1

Ahzrak will swing his spear at you, marked by a blue glow. You can parry these using your shield

Watch out for the attack where Ahzrak will stomp the ground. Move away when he does this else you will take damage from Spike protruding from the ground.

Getting a few shots with your mace/ weapons will leave him stunned, marked by a glowing purple circle.

He will perform a 5-hit melee combo that you can parry. Once you successfully avoid the hits, attack him as soon as a golden circle appears around him.

Using the shotgun at times can work against you due to its limited range. So make sure to have ammo for one of your long-ranged weapons, as parrying Ahzrak's attacks will push you back, giving you very little time to counterattack and stun him.

Phase 2

Phase 2 of the fight will be quite similar to the first phase. The only difference is that Ahzrak's attacks will hit you harder. There will also be pillars all around the arena that you can destroy by throwing your shield. If you are low, these will drop various resources such as Health and Armor Packs.

Phase 3

The Third Phase will start with Ahzrak throwing his clones at you. You can easily parry them with your shield.

After the clones are depleted, Enhanced Ahzrak will fly in and start throwing spikes in your direction. You can parry the blue ones to avoid damage.

Similar to Phase 2, there will be pillars that you can destroy by throwing your shield.

Parry the blue attacks and use your Mace to replenish your resources during the fight.

After you deplete his HP bar, Enhanced Ahzrak in Doom The Dark Ages will be defeated and the Slayer will come on top of the battle.

