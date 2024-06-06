  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • "Enjoy the taste of steel": League of Legends LoLdle answers 701 (Friday, June 7, 2024)

"Enjoy the taste of steel": League of Legends LoLdle answers 701 (Friday, June 7, 2024)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jun 06, 2024 21:55 GMT
all loldle answers for June 7, 2024
The LoLdle answers for June 7, 2024 are here (Image via Riot Games)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 701st edition are now available. If you are an avid LoL gamer, cracking the puzzles this title offers might be easy for you. LoLdle offers five riddles, and some of them might be difficult to solve unless you're familiar with League of Legends characters and their lore.

With that in mind, here is the quote puzzle for June 7, 2024:

"Enjoy the taste of steel."

Elise, Talon, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 701st edition (June 7, 2024)

also-read-trending Trending

The LoLdle answers for the game's June 7, 2024 edition are as follows:

  • Classic: Elise
  • Quote: Talon
  • Ability: Xerath, Bonus: E
  • Emoji: Annie
  • Splash art: Corki, Bonus: Urfrider Corki

The answer to June 7's LoLdle Classic question is Elise, a Noxian resident and typically used in the Jungle role. The Quote puzzle mentions the "taste of steel," which is connected to Talon.

Meanwhile, the answer to Xerath's ability puzzle lies in his E ability: Shocking Orb. The emoji puzzle features various symbols associated with Annie, one of the strongest Midlane champions in LoL's current meta.

Last but not least, it should be quite easy to identify Corki's Urfrider splash art.

Read more: LoL patch 14.12 preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answer

youtube-cover

Listed below are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 700 (June 6): Hecarim, Yone, Warwick, Zac, Yuumi
  • LoLdle 699 (June 5): Rammus, Kled, Zilean, Jax, Rell
  • LoLdle 698 (June 4): Nocturne, Zed, Ivern, Master Yi, Sejuani
  • LoLdle 697 (June 3): K'Sante, Draven, Malzahar, Milio, Nunu & Willump
  • LoLdle 696 (June 2): Orianna, Elise, Leona, Ryze, Vel’Koz
  • LoLdle 695 (June 1): Neeko, Trundle, Vi, Cassiopeia, Vladimir
  • LoLdle 694 (May 31): Sett, Warwick, Galio, Malphite, Amumu
  • LoLdle 693 (May 30): Zac, Sivir, Janna, Katarina, Singed
  • LoLdle 692 (May 29): Annie, Illaoi, Sejuani, Draven, Zed
  • LoLdle 691 (May 28): Kassadin, Nunu & Willump, Teemo, Viktor, Lillia
  • LoLdle 690 (May 27): Vex, Vel’Koz, Corki, Quinn, Ekko
  • LoLdle 689 (May 26): Ziggs, Cassiopeia, Poppy, Sona, Ryze
  • LoLdle 688 (May 25): Soraka, Neeko, Kled, Nami, Lissandra
  • LoLdle 687 (May 24): Dr. Mundo, Riven, Kindred, Lux, Jarvan IV
  • LoLdle 686 (May 23): Trundle, Senna, Renekton, Orianna, Fiddlesticks
  • LoLdle 685 (May 22): Draven, Samira, Twitch, Yuumi, Xayah
  • LoLdle 684 (May 21): Wukong, Yuumi, Aphelios, Shen, Fizz

The answers to the 702nd iteration of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on June 8, 2024.

Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी