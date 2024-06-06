"Enjoy the taste of steel": League of Legends LoLdle answers 701 (Friday, June 7, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 701st edition are now available. If you are an avid LoL gamer, cracking the puzzles this title offers might be easy for you. LoLdle offers five riddles, and some of them might be difficult to solve unless you're familiar with League of Legends characters and their lore.

With that in mind, here is the quote puzzle for June 7, 2024:

"Enjoy the taste of steel."

Elise, Talon, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 701st edition (June 7, 2024)

Trending

The LoLdle answers for the game's June 7, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Elise

: Elise Quote : Talon

: Talon Ability : Xerath, Bonus : E

: Xerath, : E Emoji : Annie

: Annie Splash art: Corki, Bonus: Urfrider Corki

The answer to June 7's LoLdle Classic question is Elise, a Noxian resident and typically used in the Jungle role. The Quote puzzle mentions the "taste of steel," which is connected to Talon.

Meanwhile, the answer to Xerath's ability puzzle lies in his E ability: Shocking Orb. The emoji puzzle features various symbols associated with Annie, one of the strongest Midlane champions in LoL's current meta.

Last but not least, it should be quite easy to identify Corki's Urfrider splash art.

Read more: LoL patch 14.12 preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answer

Listed below are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 700 (June 6): Hecarim, Yone, Warwick, Zac, Yuumi

Hecarim, Yone, Warwick, Zac, Yuumi LoLdle 699 (June 5): Rammus, Kled, Zilean, Jax, Rell

Rammus, Kled, Zilean, Jax, Rell LoLdle 698 (June 4): Nocturne, Zed, Ivern, Master Yi, Sejuani

Nocturne, Zed, Ivern, Master Yi, Sejuani LoLdle 697 (June 3): K'Sante, Draven, Malzahar, Milio, Nunu & Willump

K'Sante, Draven, Malzahar, Milio, Nunu & Willump LoLdle 696 (June 2): Orianna, Elise, Leona, Ryze, Vel’Koz

Orianna, Elise, Leona, Ryze, Vel’Koz LoLdle 695 (June 1): Neeko, Trundle, Vi, Cassiopeia, Vladimir

Neeko, Trundle, Vi, Cassiopeia, Vladimir LoLdle 694 (May 31): Sett, Warwick, Galio, Malphite, Amumu

Sett, Warwick, Galio, Malphite, Amumu LoLdle 693 (May 30): Zac, Sivir, Janna, Katarina, Singed

Zac, Sivir, Janna, Katarina, Singed LoLdle 692 (May 29): Annie, Illaoi, Sejuani, Draven, Zed

Annie, Illaoi, Sejuani, Draven, Zed LoLdle 691 (May 28): Kassadin, Nunu & Willump, Teemo, Viktor, Lillia

Kassadin, Nunu & Willump, Teemo, Viktor, Lillia LoLdle 690 (May 27): Vex, Vel’Koz, Corki, Quinn, Ekko

Vex, Vel’Koz, Corki, Quinn, Ekko LoLdle 689 (May 26): Ziggs, Cassiopeia, Poppy, Sona, Ryze

Ziggs, Cassiopeia, Poppy, Sona, Ryze LoLdle 688 (May 25): Soraka, Neeko, Kled, Nami, Lissandra

Soraka, Neeko, Kled, Nami, Lissandra LoLdle 687 (May 24): Dr. Mundo, Riven, Kindred, Lux, Jarvan IV

Dr. Mundo, Riven, Kindred, Lux, Jarvan IV LoLdle 686 (May 23): Trundle, Senna, Renekton, Orianna, Fiddlesticks

Trundle, Senna, Renekton, Orianna, Fiddlesticks LoLdle 685 (May 22): Draven, Samira, Twitch, Yuumi, Xayah

Draven, Samira, Twitch, Yuumi, Xayah LoLdle 684 (May 21): Wukong, Yuumi, Aphelios, Shen, Fizz

The answers to the 702nd iteration of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on June 8, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback