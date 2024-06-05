"A broken mask": League of Legends LoLdle answers 700 (Thursday, June 6, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 700th edition are here. This web-based puzzle game presents players with five riddles. If you are a frequent player in LoL, solving them might be a walk in the park. However, some questions demand more than just a surface understanding of the champions' lore to be answered.
Here is the quote puzzle for June 6, 2024:
"A broken mask meets a dishonored blade."
This article features all of June 6, 2024's LoLdle answers.
Hecarim, Yone, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 700th edition (June 6, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the game's June 6, 2024 edition are as follows:
- Classic: Hecarim
- Quote: Yone
- Ability: Warwick, Bonus: W
- Emoji: Zac
- Splash art: Yuumi, Bonus: Bewitching Yuumi
The first solution for today's LoLdle puzzles is Hecarim, who comes from the area of Shadow Isles. The quote puzzle references "a broken mask," which fits perfectly with Yone's story.
Warwick's W ability (Blood Hunt) is the answer to the ability puzzle. Meanwhile, Zac's emblematic symbols are what the emoji puzzle showcases. Zac is one of the most favored picks among League of Legends top laners.
Finally, it should be easy to recognize Yuumi's Bewitching splash art.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answer
Listed below are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 699 (June 5): Rammus, Kled, Zilean, Jax, Rell
- LoLdle 698 (June 4): Nocturne, Zed, Ivern, Master Yi, Sejuani
- LoLdle 697 (June 3): K'Sante, Draven, Malzahar, Milio, Nunu & Willump
- LoLdle 696 (June 2): Orianna, Elise, Leona, Ryze, Vel’Koz
- LoLdle 695 (June 1): Neeko, Trundle, Vi, Cassiopeia, Vladimir
- LoLdle 694 (May 31): Sett, Warwick, Galio, Malphite, Amumu
- LoLdle 693 (May 30): Zac, Sivir, Janna, Katarina, Singed
- LoLdle 692 (May 29): Annie, Illaoi, Sejuani, Draven, Zed
- LoLdle 691 (May 28): Kassadin, Nunu & Willump, Teemo, Viktor, Lillia
- LoLdle 690 (May 27): Vex, Vel’Koz, Corki, Quinn, Ekko
- LoLdle 689 (May 26): Ziggs, Cassiopeia, Poppy, Sona, Ryze
- LoLdle 688 (May 25): Soraka, Neeko, Kled, Nami, Lissandra
- LoLdle 687 (May 24): Dr. Mundo, Riven, Kindred, Lux, Jarvan IV
- LoLdle 686 (May 23): Trundle, Senna, Renekton, Orianna, Fiddlesticks
- LoLdle 685 (May 22): Draven, Samira, Twitch, Yuumi, Xayah
- LoLdle 684 (May 21): Wukong, Yuumi, Aphelios, Shen, Fizz
The answers to the 701st iteration of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on June 7, 2024.
