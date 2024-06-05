"A broken mask": League of Legends LoLdle answers 700 (Thursday, June 6, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 700th edition are here. This web-based puzzle game presents players with five riddles. If you are a frequent player in LoL, solving them might be a walk in the park. However, some questions demand more than just a surface understanding of the champions' lore to be answered.

Here is the quote puzzle for June 6, 2024:

"A broken mask meets a dishonored blade."

This article features all of June 6, 2024's LoLdle answers.

Hecarim, Yone, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 700th edition (June 6, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the game's June 6, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Hecarim

: Hecarim Quote : Yone

: Yone Ability : Warwick, Bonus : W

: Warwick, : W Emoji : Zac

: Zac Splash art: Yuumi, Bonus: Bewitching Yuumi

The first solution for today's LoLdle puzzles is Hecarim, who comes from the area of Shadow Isles. The quote puzzle references "a broken mask," which fits perfectly with Yone's story.

Warwick's W ability (Blood Hunt) is the answer to the ability puzzle. Meanwhile, Zac's emblematic symbols are what the emoji puzzle showcases. Zac is one of the most favored picks among League of Legends top laners.

Finally, it should be easy to recognize Yuumi's Bewitching splash art.

Read more: League of Legends patch 14.12 preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answer

Listed below are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 699 (June 5): Rammus, Kled, Zilean, Jax, Rell

Rammus, Kled, Zilean, Jax, Rell LoLdle 698 (June 4): Nocturne, Zed, Ivern, Master Yi, Sejuani

Nocturne, Zed, Ivern, Master Yi, Sejuani LoLdle 697 (June 3): K'Sante, Draven, Malzahar, Milio, Nunu & Willump

K'Sante, Draven, Malzahar, Milio, Nunu & Willump LoLdle 696 (June 2): Orianna, Elise, Leona, Ryze, Vel’Koz

Orianna, Elise, Leona, Ryze, Vel’Koz LoLdle 695 (June 1): Neeko, Trundle, Vi, Cassiopeia, Vladimir

Neeko, Trundle, Vi, Cassiopeia, Vladimir LoLdle 694 (May 31): Sett, Warwick, Galio, Malphite, Amumu

Sett, Warwick, Galio, Malphite, Amumu LoLdle 693 (May 30): Zac, Sivir, Janna, Katarina, Singed

Zac, Sivir, Janna, Katarina, Singed LoLdle 692 (May 29): Annie, Illaoi, Sejuani, Draven, Zed

Annie, Illaoi, Sejuani, Draven, Zed LoLdle 691 (May 28): Kassadin, Nunu & Willump, Teemo, Viktor, Lillia

Kassadin, Nunu & Willump, Teemo, Viktor, Lillia LoLdle 690 (May 27): Vex, Vel’Koz, Corki, Quinn, Ekko

Vex, Vel’Koz, Corki, Quinn, Ekko LoLdle 689 (May 26): Ziggs, Cassiopeia, Poppy, Sona, Ryze

Ziggs, Cassiopeia, Poppy, Sona, Ryze LoLdle 688 (May 25): Soraka, Neeko, Kled, Nami, Lissandra

Soraka, Neeko, Kled, Nami, Lissandra LoLdle 687 (May 24): Dr. Mundo, Riven, Kindred, Lux, Jarvan IV

Dr. Mundo, Riven, Kindred, Lux, Jarvan IV LoLdle 686 (May 23): Trundle, Senna, Renekton, Orianna, Fiddlesticks

Trundle, Senna, Renekton, Orianna, Fiddlesticks LoLdle 685 (May 22): Draven, Samira, Twitch, Yuumi, Xayah

Draven, Samira, Twitch, Yuumi, Xayah LoLdle 684 (May 21): Wukong, Yuumi, Aphelios, Shen, Fizz

The answers to the 701st iteration of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on June 7, 2024.

