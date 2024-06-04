"Look, Skaarl!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 699 (Wednesday, June 5, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 699th edition are here. This online puzzle game features five questions. If you are a regular in LoL, unraveling these puzzles can be easy. However, some of the questions are difficult to decipher and require deep knowledge of the champions' lore. Here is the quote puzzle for June 5, 2024:
"Look, Skaarl! It’s dinner time!"
This article features all of June 5, 2024's LoLdle answers.
Rammus, Kled, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 699th edition (June 5, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the June 5, 2024 edition are as follows:
- Classic: Rammus
- Quote: Kled
- Ability: Zilean, Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Jax
- Splash art: Rell, Bonus: Battle Queen Rell
The first answer to today's LoLdle puzzles is Rammus, hailing from the Shurima region. The quote puzzle alludes to "It’s dinner time," a phrase that perfectly embodies Kled's persona.
Next up is the ability puzzle, which reveals Zilean's use of the Q ability (Time Bomb). As for the emoji puzzle, it displays Jax's iconic symbols. He stands as one of the most favored picks among League of Legends Junglers in the current meta.
Lastly, identifying Rell's Battle Queen splash art shouldn't pose any difficulties.
Read more: League of Legends Arena mode ranking system
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answer
Listed below are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 698 (June 4): Nocturne, Zed, Ivern, Master Yi, Sejuani
- LoLdle 697 (June 3): K'Sante, Draven, Malzahar, Milio, Nunu & Willump
- LoLdle 696 (June 2): Orianna, Elise, Leona, Ryze, Vel’Koz
- LoLdle 695 (June 1): Neeko, Trundle, Vi, Cassiopeia, Vladimir
- LoLdle 694 (May 31): Sett, Warwick, Galio, Malphite, Amumu
- LoLdle 693 (May 30): Zac, Sivir, Janna, Katarina, Singed
- LoLdle 692 (May 29): Annie, Illaoi, Sejuani, Draven, Zed
- LoLdle 691 (May 28): Kassadin, Nunu & Willump, Teemo, Viktor, Lillia
- LoLdle 690 (May 27): Vex, Vel’Koz, Corki, Quinn, Ekko
- LoLdle 689 (May 26): Ziggs, Cassiopeia, Poppy, Sona, Ryze
- LoLdle 688 (May 25): Soraka, Neeko, Kled, Nami, Lissandra
- LoLdle 687 (May 24): Dr. Mundo, Riven, Kindred, Lux, Jarvan IV
- LoLdle 686 (May 23): Trundle, Senna, Renekton, Orianna, Fiddlesticks
- LoLdle 685 (May 22): Draven, Samira, Twitch, Yuumi, Xayah
- LoLdle 684 (May 21): Wukong, Yuumi, Aphelios, Shen, Fizz
The answers to the 700th iteration of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on June 6, 2024.
Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!