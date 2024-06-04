"Look, Skaarl!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 699 (Wednesday, June 5, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 699th edition are here. This online puzzle game features five questions. If you are a regular in LoL, unraveling these puzzles can be easy. However, some of the questions are difficult to decipher and require deep knowledge of the champions' lore. Here is the quote puzzle for June 5, 2024:

"Look, Skaarl! It’s dinner time!"

This article features all of June 5, 2024's LoLdle answers.

Rammus, Kled, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 699th edition (June 5, 2024)

Trending

The LoLdle answers for the June 5, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Rammus

: Rammus Quote : Kled

: Kled Ability : Zilean, Bonus : Q

: Zilean, : Q Emoji : Jax

: Jax Splash art: Rell, Bonus: Battle Queen Rell

The first answer to today's LoLdle puzzles is Rammus, hailing from the Shurima region. The quote puzzle alludes to "It’s dinner time," a phrase that perfectly embodies Kled's persona.

Next up is the ability puzzle, which reveals Zilean's use of the Q ability (Time Bomb). As for the emoji puzzle, it displays Jax's iconic symbols. He stands as one of the most favored picks among League of Legends Junglers in the current meta.

Lastly, identifying Rell's Battle Queen splash art shouldn't pose any difficulties.

Read more: League of Legends Arena mode ranking system

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answer

Listed below are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 698 (June 4): Nocturne, Zed, Ivern, Master Yi, Sejuani

Nocturne, Zed, Ivern, Master Yi, Sejuani LoLdle 697 (June 3): K'Sante, Draven, Malzahar, Milio, Nunu & Willump

K'Sante, Draven, Malzahar, Milio, Nunu & Willump LoLdle 696 (June 2): Orianna, Elise, Leona, Ryze, Vel’Koz

Orianna, Elise, Leona, Ryze, Vel’Koz LoLdle 695 (June 1): Neeko, Trundle, Vi, Cassiopeia, Vladimir

Neeko, Trundle, Vi, Cassiopeia, Vladimir LoLdle 694 (May 31): Sett, Warwick, Galio, Malphite, Amumu

Sett, Warwick, Galio, Malphite, Amumu LoLdle 693 (May 30): Zac, Sivir, Janna, Katarina, Singed

Zac, Sivir, Janna, Katarina, Singed LoLdle 692 (May 29): Annie, Illaoi, Sejuani, Draven, Zed

Annie, Illaoi, Sejuani, Draven, Zed LoLdle 691 (May 28): Kassadin, Nunu & Willump, Teemo, Viktor, Lillia

Kassadin, Nunu & Willump, Teemo, Viktor, Lillia LoLdle 690 (May 27): Vex, Vel’Koz, Corki, Quinn, Ekko

Vex, Vel’Koz, Corki, Quinn, Ekko LoLdle 689 (May 26): Ziggs, Cassiopeia, Poppy, Sona, Ryze

Ziggs, Cassiopeia, Poppy, Sona, Ryze LoLdle 688 (May 25): Soraka, Neeko, Kled, Nami, Lissandra

Soraka, Neeko, Kled, Nami, Lissandra LoLdle 687 (May 24): Dr. Mundo, Riven, Kindred, Lux, Jarvan IV

Dr. Mundo, Riven, Kindred, Lux, Jarvan IV LoLdle 686 (May 23): Trundle, Senna, Renekton, Orianna, Fiddlesticks

Trundle, Senna, Renekton, Orianna, Fiddlesticks LoLdle 685 (May 22): Draven, Samira, Twitch, Yuumi, Xayah

Draven, Samira, Twitch, Yuumi, Xayah LoLdle 684 (May 21): Wukong, Yuumi, Aphelios, Shen, Fizz

The answers to the 700th iteration of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on June 6, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback