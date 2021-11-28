Genshin Impact leak suggests Enkanomiya will be the next new region in Inazuma

Enkanomiya is expected to arrive in Genshin Impact version 2.4 as a new region in Inazuma. It was first mentioned in the Moon-Bathed Deep World Quest in Watatsumi island, in which Paimon and traveler collected the key to the region.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Beta testers have been asked to complete The "Heart of Watatsumi" World Quest by Wednesday.

This is the final section of "The Moon-Bathed Deep" World Quest Series.



The World Quest series is related to Enkanomiya.

Amidst the rumors of The Chasm and Sumeru, the leaks of Enkanomiya's arrival were undoubtedly a surprise.

Enkanomiya will be the underground region in Genshin Impact

Interestingly, beta testers for Genshin Impact 2.4 were asked to complete the Moon-Bathed Deep quest. This implies that the upcoming update will introduce content related to the Enkanomiya region.

Several leaks have revealed more information about the region, including its atmosphere and sub areas.

Enkanomiya region will have an alternating time cycle between Evernight and Whitenight. The environment and mechanisms will appear based on these cycles. UBatcha has claimed that players will switch between the two cycles manually as there is no evidence of it changing automatically.





UBatcha has claimed that players will switch between the two cycles manually as there is no evidence of it changing automatically.



Enkanomiya will feature an alternating time cycle between Evernight and Whitenight that reveals different appearances of environments and mechanisms. There are a total of 9 subareas in Enkanomiya.



※ Subject to change.



Switching between the 2 cycles is Manual and there are multiple places around the map where you can activate the mechanism to freely switch between the 2.

Furthermore, Enkanomiya will have a total of nine sub areas. However, it is unknown if these areas will contain chests.















Most importantly, Enkanomiya will have a world boss and Shenhe will use the materials dropped by it for leveling up.





Enkanomiya in 2.4 will have a new world boss





As per leaks, the world boss comprises a pair of Cryo and Electro monsters.

New Genshin Impact world boss in Enkanomiya region (Image via Discord/Wangsheng Funeral Parlor)

Enkanomiya will have a separate world map layer

Genshin Impact players who have played the 1.6 patch must remember the Archipelago region. Similarly, Enkanomiya will have a separate world map layer and its atmosphere resembles the domains.

Unlike the Archipelago region, Enkanomiya will be permanent in Genshin Impact.





It now shows "Mondstadt / Liyue / Inazuma / Enkanomiya / Serenitea Pot" in that order. This doesn't change how the normal Teyvat map works though.







It's similar to the 1.6 archipelago in the sense that it's a separate world map layer and it has an atmosphere close to that found in domains.

UBatcha further added that in version 2.4, players can look forward to a new menu on the right side of the screen that says Enkanomiya. As a result, the five available options will be:

Mondstadt

Liyue

Inazuma

Enkanomiya

Serenia Pot

The 2.4 update for Genshin Impact seems to be loaded with a ton of new content that includes events, characters, and Enkanomiya. Alongside Shenhe and Yun Jin, two re-run banners might arrive in the patch as well.

The information mentioned above is based on leaks. Readers must take it with a grain of salt.

Edited by Srijan Sen