Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact: Possible release date, location, map picture and more

Enkanomiya is an upcoming location that will be associated with Inazuma in Genshin Impact 2.4.

Assuming it will arrive at the start of Genshin Impact 2.4, that would mean its potential release date is 5 January 2021. Although it's been described as an underwater area in the past, it will merely be another pocket dimension. Thus, there are no swimming mechanics for players to learn.

Still, it will be a brand new location with unique enemies and features for players to witness. It's still the early stages of the leaks, so there won't be an ultra in-depth analysis.

Genshin Impact leaks: Enkanomiya details

In the Genshin Impact quest series, The Moon-Bathed Deep, Tsuyuko states that its entrance is:

"The deep pool directly across from the Sangonomiya Shrine is the entrance to Enkanomiya."

Despite the notion that one enters Enkanomiya through water, the above screenshots don't give the illusion of the player being submerged underwater. Instead, it's a different setting altogether.

daily shenhe @dailyshenhe_ // leaks



full picture of shenhe in enkanomiya! // leaksfull picture of shenhe in enkanomiya! https://t.co/Dh5lg9o8sp

Much of Enkanomiya's architecture is a shade of blue or gray. Many of these new Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks also include Yun Jin or Shenhe in the screenshots. There isn't much else to say about the specific locational photos, as most of them are scenic by nature.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Beta testers have been asked to complete The "Heart of Watatsumi" World Quest by Wednesday.

This is the final section of "The Moon-Bathed Deep" World Quest Series.



The World Quest series is related to Enkanomiya 🤔 Beta testers have been asked to complete The "Heart of Watatsumi" World Quest by Wednesday. This is the final section of "The Moon-Bathed Deep" World Quest Series.The World Quest series is related to Enkanomiya 🤔

It would also seem as though the players must complete The Moon-Bathed Deep quest series to access Enkanomiya. This is reasonable as the quest series involves the player opening the entrance to the location. Tsuyuko also teases the idea of the player meeting her there again.

"Well then, when the time comes to go down to Enkanomiya..."

Leaked map plus location names

The leaked map for Enkanomiya (Image via Genshin Impact)

The above map was leaked early on in the Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks. This variation doesn't include the location names or Teleport Waypoints. Some leaks state that there are nine sub-areas in total in Enkanomiya, although this map doesn't make it readily apparent.

This leaked map includes the Teleport Waypoints for Enkanomiya. Judging by the close proximity of several of them, Genshin Impact fans can speculate this location will have a vertical map design.

It also lacks domains and a statue of the seven. Still, all of these extra Teleport Waypoints have more Primogems for the player to collect.

This leak includes the supposed names for Enkanomiya's nine sub-areas. Names often change between beta and final release, but it provides an early look nonetheless.

The Teleport Waypoints also line up with the previous leak.

Other Enkanomiya crumbs

Project Celestia @projectcelestia



Enkanomiya will feature an alternating time cycle between Evernight and Whitenight that reveals different appearances of environments and mechanisms. There are a total of 9 subareas in Enkanomiya.



※ Subject to change.



#ProjectCelestia [2.4 BETA] EnkanomiyaEnkanomiya will feature an alternating time cycle between Evernight and Whitenight that reveals different appearances of environments and mechanisms. There are a total of 9 subareas in Enkanomiya.※ Subject to change. [2.4 BETA] EnkanomiyaEnkanomiya will feature an alternating time cycle between Evernight and Whitenight that reveals different appearances of environments and mechanisms. There are a total of 9 subareas in Enkanomiya.※ Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia

Enkanomiya will supposedly feature a unique time cycle known as Evernight and Whitenight. The recent leaks don't go too deep into the specifics, and only reveal different aspects of the environment.

Enkanomiya isn't just a new location with new scenery; it will also have a brand new boss. This boss is known as Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap and the Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap. They're fighting together and will drop an ascension material for Shenhe.

𝕽𝖎𝖆 🔶🔸💞 @RiAsterism //leaks...



Azhdaha lore crumbs?



the vishaps in enkanomiya share the same ancestry with geovishaps in liyue, and dragons used to rule the entire tevyat🤔



i've attatched my rough translation below //leaks... Azhdaha lore crumbs?the vishaps in enkanomiya share the same ancestry with geovishaps in liyue, and dragons used to rule the entire tevyat🤔i've attatched my rough translation below https://t.co/8swYwQApUO

There are also some lore leaks related to the new bosses. It doesn't explicitly state if the Hydro Dragon has already manifested in a human form or not. Interestingly enough, the map leak with the location names includes a place called "Vishap Research Lab."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

So far, no human inhabitants have been seen in the Enkanomiya leaks, so it isn't known who would be running this research lab at present.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul