Enlisted crosses 490k live watching milestone on Twitch, can be downloaded on PC and consoles

Despite being on its open beta stage, Enlisted, the World War II-based MMO almost crossed the 500k viewer mark on Twitch. It is a brand new game available on PC, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox X/S.
Fans have shown a positive reaction towards the game and indicated that Enlisted could very well be the next big thing.
Enlisted almost crosses the 500k viewer mark on Twitch
Among other things, players have commended the game's graphics.
Despite the beautiful graphics, the game isn't hefty on the system either. It has managed to garner some traction as well. Popular streamer Timothy John Betar, also known as TimTheTatman, was seen streaming Enlisted yesterday.
Players have gone on to commend the game for its immersive experience. Some went on to say that the weapons and the sounds were so good that they felt they were in the middle of the battle itself.
However, Enlisted isn't available on PS4 for now, so fans have been requesting the release of the title on that platform as well. Given that the game is still in the beta stages, players have spoken out about a few bugs.
It's assumed that the developers will fix these bugs before the game comes out of the beta testing stages.
Overall, Enlisted as a game is showing a lot of promise already. The fans love watching streamers play the game and love playing the game as well. However, only time will tell if the game will stick around for good.
Many games have shown promise in beta, but they've failed to hit the mark once they've been released.
Outriders is a prime example of this. The game did show a lot of promise before it was officially released, but once it went live, players discovered that the game was full of bugs and glitches. Although the developers were prompt to fix the issues, the bugs prevented Outriders from getting the reception it truly deserved.
From the looks of it, Enlisted won't see a fate similar to that of Outriders, but technology can be highly unpredictable.