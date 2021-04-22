Unless players choose the Devastator class in Outriders, armor mods are going to play a huge role in-game, when it comes to mitigating damage and shaking off attacks from enemies.

While Outriders has numerous mods to choose from, the modding system is very unique as players can equip all Weapons mods for all characters, whereas armor mods have a segration between; armor mods for all classes and specified armor mods for each class.

This can be confusing at first, however, as time progresses, modding will become second nature to players.

Top 5 Must-Have Armor Mods for Each Class in Outriders

Before contuing along with the guide, note that there's an easy way to share mods between characters on one account.

Rather than dismantle legendary gear to find good mods over and over again; players can simply store modded items in the stash from one character and dismantle them on the character that needs the mod added to the library.

Okay, with that little tip out of the way, it's time to talk about some of the top five armor mods for each class in Outriders.

Note: Some mods only affect certain skills, while others are more generalized in nature.

#1 - Devastator Armor Mods

As mentioned before, Devastators are true tanks in Outriders. Their primary role is to take a beating and keep fighting off foes, allowing teammates to recuperate and get back into the fray. The recommended armor mods for Devastator are:

Primal Weakness - Primal Charge (Running Melee Strike) : Permanently reduce the Resistance of all affected enemies.

Life of the Party - Incoming damage is reduced by 5% for each enemy in Close Range. Stacks up to 8 times

Not Impressed - Reduces the damage taken from Elites by 20%

Perseverance Fist - Whenever your health drops below 30% increase melee damage by 300

Restoration - Impale: Increases the Health Regeneration bonus for players near impaled enemies.

#2 - Technomancer Armor Mods

Technomancers can be considered long-range support specialists in Outriders, who possess the best healing abilities. The class also utilizes a wide range of deadly contraptions to deal with foes. The recommended armor mods for Technomancer are:

Rocket Man - Tool of Destruction : Players can shoot 3 additional rockets.

Better parts - Blighted Turret : Increases the turret’s duration by 50%.

: Increases the turret’s duration by 50%. Cannonade - Pain Launcher: Increases the number of rockets launched by 10.

Sharp Eye - Killing enemies while aiming down sights grants players bonus Firepower for 20 seconds. Stacks up to 3 times.

Critial Analysis - Blighted Rounds: Increases Critical Damage by 30%.

#3 - Pyromancer Armor Mods

The Pyromancer class in Outriders excels at setting things ablaze and causing havoc on the battlefield. Making enemies burn is this class's main role during an engagement. The recommended armor mods for Pyromancer are:

Flame Grasper - Feed the Flames : Enables the absorption of two additional targets.

Power from the Ashes - Killing shots on enemies afflicted with "Ash" increases Anomaly Power for 20 seconds. Stacks up to 4 times.

Power Assimilation - Boost Anomaly Power for each Elite present on the battlefield.

Volcanic Armor - F.A.S.E.R Beam : Reduces incoming Anomaly Damage by 25% and Weapon Damage by 25% when the skill is

: Reduces incoming Anomaly Damage by 25% and Weapon Damage by 25% when the skill is Armor Melting - Volcanic Rounds: Decreases the target’s Armor by 20% for 10 seconds.

#4 - Trickster Armor Mods

Trickster is a close range class in Outriders, that's fast and can easily hit targets and run away before being engaged. Appearing out of now where, to strike behind enemy lines. The recommended armor mods for Trickster are:

Phantom Dash - During combat, the defaultult roll is replaced with Phantom Dash which enables players to quickly pass through enemies.

Diffuse - Sprinting increases Armor and Resistance.

Brawl - Boosts Melee skill damage by 100%.

Pain Transfer - Time Rift: Damage dealt to one affected enemy will be transferred to another affected enemy.

Aggressive Teleportation - Reverting time creates an explosion around the player.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer. Depending upon the playstyle and build, these mods may not benefit the player.