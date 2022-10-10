Enock Mwepu in FIFA 23 - What will happen to his in-game card post retirement?

Enock Mwepu is one of the most promising youngsters present in FIFA 23, and the young African footballer is on the books of Brighton & Hove Albion. There was sad news earlier in the day when it was announced that he would be retiring from football at 24.

It was announced that Mwepu has a rare heart condition that might make the situation extremely fatal if he continues to play at the professional stage. The decision was confirmed by multiple sources earlier on October 10, and has sent shockwaves through the community.

The early retirement now raises complications regarding his card's status in FIFA 23. Like many professional footballers, he is also present in the game. Since the announcement, the community has been asking about the card's fate in the latest title.

While EA Sports hasn't made an official announcement, some guesses can be made about what awaits the card in the near future, based on prior established pattern.

EA Sports likely to remove Enock Mwepu's FIFA 23 card from all modes

There have been prior instances where footballers' cards were removed from FIFA games. After Emiliano Sala's unfortunate accident, his in-game counterpart was removed from the franchise's 19th entry. The same action was followed after the arrest of Manchester United star Mason Greenwood in FIFA 22.

At the moment, the Zambian international's card is still available in all the modes. He was awarded a 76-rated CM card with some bright spots reflecting his real-life talent. The 82 Pace is more than decent for a card of his position.

The 72 Passing and 75 Shooting would be better, but that's natural for any youngster who gets better with time. Mwepu's card can also be played as a CDM or CAM in the game, reflecting his versatility.

EA Sports will likely remove the card very soon from FIFA 23 altogether. Those with him in their team will retain their copies in the Ultimate Team mode. However, these will be turned into untradable versions, so that they can't be sold on the market.

It would also mean that the card will be completely removed from all the packs and will no longer be available. Any objectives or future events that could have rewarded the card in FIFA 23 will also be modified. However, EA Sports might release a special-edition Mwepu card to celebrate his achievements in his short career.

Mwepu is also likely to be removed from career mode and offline matches. At the same time, players will still be able to enjoy the other licensed players from Brighton and take them for a spin in career mode. For the talented youngster, it's a real shame, but it seems a positive decision in hindsight.

The footballing community has prematurely lost several members over the years due to accidents, illnesses, and more. Nobody would have expected this to happen, but sadly, it has.

Players who have the card can enjoy the services for the time being. The situation will be quite disappointing for all community members as Mpewu started the season brightly and was becoming a top talent in the game.

