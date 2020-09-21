Epic Games Store Creators Choice: List of all games on sale with prices

Epic Games Store is an online digital videogame marketplace for PC and macOS games. The store provides free games to its users almost every week.

Epic Games Store might not be famous as Steam, but it has been gaining a lot of traction over the past few months.

There’s just a few days left to save big on the Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition.



Epic Games is currently running a Creators Choice Sale, which includes a total of 113 games. The sale will end on September 24, 2020.

You have around three days to purchase some of the best games available on Epic Games Store at lowest prices. Here are the prices of all the 113 games available on sale:

Epic Games: List of all games on sale with prices

Tip: If you want to check the price of a particular game, click CTRL + F on your keyboard and type the name of the game you are looking for.

Untitled Goose Game ( Price: 5.99 USD ) World War Z Game of the year edition ( Price: 8.49 USD ) Detroit Become Human ( Price: 19.99 USD) Among Trees ( Price: 5.99 USD ) Before We Leave ( Price: 5.99 USD ) Disco Elysium ( Price: 8.99 USD ) Satisfactory ( Price: 8.99 USD ) SUPERHOT: Mind Control Delete ( Price: 0.82 USD ) Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek ( Price: 3.14 USD ) Hellpoint ( Price: 10.34 USD ) Metro Exodus ( Price: 6.99 USD ) Saints Row The Third Remastered ( Price: 10.49 USD ) Outer Wilds ( Price: 6.49 USD ) Rune II ( Price: 7.25 USD ) The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Edition ( Price: 11.39 USD) Journey To The Savage Planet ( Price: 6.59 USD ) Phoenix Point ( Price: 19.99 USD) Superliminal ( Price: 5.59 USD) The Escapist 2 ( Price: 2.09 USD ) Total Reliable Delivery Service ( Price: 4.79 USD ) Outward ( Price: 16.99 USD ) Slime Rancher ( Price: 2.79 USD ) Superhot ( Price: 3.19 USD) The Jackbox Party Pack ( Price: 4.39 USD ) The Jackbox Party Pack 2 ( Price: 4.39 USD ) The Jackbox Party Pack 3 ( Price: 5.19 USD ) The Jackbox Party Pack 4 ( Price: 5.19 USD ) The Jackbox Party Pack 5 ( Price: 5.84 USD ) The Jackbox Party Pack 6 ( Price: 6.29 USD ) Ashen ( Price: 5.99 USD) Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered ( Price: 3.49 USD ) Shenmue III ( Price: 9.99 USD ) Journey ( Price: 3.89 USD ) Overcooked ( Price: 1.74 USD ) Beyond: Two Souls ( Price: 9.59 USD) Ply Bridge 2 ( Price: 3.99 USD ) Huntdown ( Price: 5.59 USD ) Metro 2033 Redux ( Price: 2.24 USD) Metro: Last Light Redux ( Price: 2.24 USD ) The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition ( Price: 7.69 USD ) Hello Neighbor ( Price: 2.24 USD ) Mutant Year Zero: Road To Eden ( Price: 5.59 USD ) My Time at Portia ( Price: 3.99 USD ) John Wick Hex ( Price: 6.39 USD) Heavy Rain ( Price: 9.59 USD) Trover Saves The Universe ( Price: 6.49 USD) Corruption 2029 ( Price: 5.99 USD) Griftlands ( Price: 6.79 USD) Enter The Gungeon ( Price: 3.49 USD ) Shadow Tactics ( Price: 1.64 USD) Foregone ( Price: 9.89 USD) The Wolf Among Us ( Price: 4.19 USD ) What Remains of Edith Finch ( Price: 3.99 USD ) Atomicrops ( Price: 4.79 USD ) Operencia: The Stolen Sun ( Price: 4.49 USD) Inside ( Price: 2.63 USD ) Drawful 2 ( Price:02.74 USD ) ABZU ( Price: 2.39 USD) Genesis Alpha One ( Price: 3.59 USD) Observation ( Price: 4.99 USD) Alan Wake ( Price: 2.39 USD ) The Escapists ( Price: 1.74 USD ) Dangerous Driving ( Price: 5.49 USD) Wattam ( Price: 3.99 USD) AER Memories of Old ( Price: 0.99 USD) Sherlock Holmes Crime and Punishments ( Price: 3.91 USD) Thimbleweed Park ( Price: 3.83 USD ) Pathway ( Price: 3.52 USD ) Faeria ( Price: 3.49 USD) Limbo ( Price: 0.79 USD ) Gone Home ( Price: 2.99 USD ) Into The Breach ( Price: 2.99 USD ) The Talos Principle ( Price: 5.99 USD ) Donut County ( Price: 2.99 USD) Faster Than Light ( Price: 1.24 USD) Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition ( Price: 3.24 USD ) Ruiner ( Price: 3.49 USD) Kingdom New Lands ( Price: 1.79 USD ) Human Resource Machine ( Price: 2.99 USD ) Bad North ( Price: 3.59 USD) 7 Billion Humans ( Price: 2.99 USD) Axiom Verge ( Price: 3.99 USD) Alan Wake's American Nightmare ( Price: 1.59 USD) Yaga ( Price: 6.99 USD ) Dread Nautical ( Price: 3.99 USD ) Next Up Hero ( Price: 1.88 USD ) Jotun Valhalla Edition ( Price: 1.49 USD ) Cardpocalypse ( Price: 5.99 USD ) Gorogoa ( Price: 2.99 USD ) Stories Untold ( Price: 2.99 USD ) Little Inferno ( Price: 2.03 USD ) Close to the sun ( Price: 11.99 USD ) Last Day on June ( Price: 1.99 USD ) Sundered Eldritch Edition ( Price: 1.74 USD ) Mutazione ( Price: 4.89 USD ) Yooka-Laylee and the impossible lair ( Price: 4.04 USD) Levelhead ( Price: 5.59 USD ) Crashlands ( Price: 4.79 USD ) The Messenger ( Price: 3.49 USD ) Ape Out ( Price: 2.99 USD ) Layers of Fear ( Price: 1.99 USD) Tacoma ( Price: 3.49 USD ) Horace ( Price: 3.59 USD ) Kine ( Price: 4.79 USD ) Flower ( Price: 1.49 USD ) Figment ( Price: 1.39 USD ) Anodyne 2: Return to Dust ( Price: 5.24 USD ) Minit ( Price: 2.49 USD ) Tormentor X Punisher ( Price: 1.19 USD) Everything ( Price: 1.79 USD ) InnerSpace ( Price: 1. 74 USD ) Wheels of Aurelia ( Price: 1.37 USD ) GoNNER ( Price: 1.49 USD )

More games might be available on the Epic Games Store in the near future.

