Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2022: 5 best open-world game deals

Several open-world games are part of the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2022. Both new and old releases are on offer at amazing discounts. However, some deals stand out from the rest due to the quality of the titles and the discounted amount.

This article lists five of the best deals on open-world games during the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Dying Light 2, and 3 other great open-world game deals in the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2022

1) The Witcher 3 Complete Edition (80% discount)

This might sound like a strange addition, given that The Witcher 3 is about to complete its eighth year on the market. However, it remains one of the best open-world games of all time, thanks to its brilliant gameplay and stunning narrative.

The game's Complete Edition comes with all the expansions and bonus content released since its launch. One can get it in the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2022 at a massive 80% discount.

Moreover, PC players will be able to enjoy the next-gen patch, which was released on December 14, 2022. There are plenty of problems with the patch on PC, but CD Projekt Red has been busy solving most of the issues.

2) Assassin's Creed Valhalla (67% discount)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is a recent entry on both Epic and Steam. The PC version was exclusive to Ubisoft's store until now. The game is also a part of the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2022, where its base version has a 67% discount.

Valhalla has a love-hate relationship with the core fans of the franchise. Unlike the earlier Assassin's Creed games, Valhalla, like Odyssey and Origins, is more of an RPG than a stealth-based title. However, the open-world aspect of the game is more pronounced, as players have the utmost freedom to expand the vast open worlds. There are plenty of quests to complete, enemies to slay, and fun to have.

3) Cyberpunk 2077 (50% discount)

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the greatest redemption stories in the world of video games. It had a disastrous launch after a long delay in development, and CD Project Red even had to save itself from lawsuits from aggrieved parties.

However, the game has improved massively over time. CD Projekt Red brought not only new content but also fixed many of the problems it had at launch.

Cyberpunk 2077 will get a new DLC titled Phantom Liberty sometime in 2023. Players can get the game during the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2022 for a 50% discount.

4) Dying Light 2 (50% discount)

With the first Dying Light game, Techland showed that only some zombie games have to be shooters. Dying Light 2 builds on the same formula but as an open-world game. Players must explore ravaged lands, complete different quests, and survive several enemies. However, things in this game are much more challenging, as zombies aren't the only threat.

Dying Light 2 currently has a 50% discount in the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2022. This is the base version, but players can spend more and get the deluxe edition. New content has been released in the game, and Techland has promised at least five years of support.

Dying Light 2 is one of the best zombie-themed games, offering a vast open world as a bonus.

5) Red Dead Redemption 2 (67% discount)

Very few open-world games come close to Red Dead Redemption 2 in terms of quality and execution. The game swept every award show in the year it was released, and for good reason. It excels as an open-world game and has many things for players to do.

Red Dead Redemption 2 takes players back to the days of the Wild West, where everyone has to survive the desert. The game has single and multiplayer content.

Red Dead Redemption 2 currently has a 67% discount on the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale.

