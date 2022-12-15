Bloons TD 6 is the latest game that is being offered for free in the Epic Games Store. Developed and published by Ninja Kiwi, it is the sixth entry into the popular series of Tower Defense video games.

Originally released for Windows, iOS and Android in 2018, the game has received widespread acclaim from critics and gamers alike, establishing the franchise as a mainstay in this genre of gaming.

Bloons TD 6 is amongst the most commercially successful and popular video games in the Tower Defense genre, and with the holiday season in full swing, fans will finally be able to get their hands on the title at no expense at all, bringing in some additional festive cheer.

Bloons TD 6 will be available for free on Epic Games Store for a short period of time

The world of Bloons TD 6 is an ever-expanding one, replete with new content, strategies, and millions of active players around the globe.

It is an excellent title for fans to immerse themselves in countless hours of entertainment, with a comprehensive 4-player co-op mode, brand new Boss Events, and more trophies than ever to grind for.

With Christmas approaching, the world of video games has been taken over by the festive spirit of the holidays. This is reflected in the wide gallery of sales and discounts available on various gaming platforms, with Epic Games Store being no exception.

How to obtain Bloons TD 6 for free on Epic Games Store?

Epic Games Store is renowned for providing free games to its playerbase over the years, making it extremely easy to avail these offers and enjoy a wide gallery of titles. Bloons TD 6 will be available to download for free for a time span of 24 hours.

To download the game for free, all gamers need to do is create a free Epic Games account and enable two-factor authentication. This will give them access to an expansive list of video games, including the free releases offered on regular occasions.

What's new in Bloons TD 6?

Ninja Kiwi recently released a brand new update for the game, titled the Mega Holidays update, which will surely keep gamers engaged for hours on end. These are the patch notes that the developers have provided regarding the new features:

Battle against the awesome resistances and immunities of The Armored Behemoth, Dreadbloon!

Uncover the tower-buffing placements on the new Beginner map, One Two Tree!

Slay the Bloons in festive spirit with the new Captain Churchill skin, Sleigh Churchill!

Trophy store items, quality-of-life improvements, balance changes, and much more!

With a plethora of brand new content being released in the game, gamers will miss out if they don't get their hands on the title while it is available for free on the Epic Games Store. The franchise is a staple in the Tower Defense genre, and the latest installment does justice to the legacy of the series.

Esports Awards 2022 winners have been revealed. Click here to check out full list.

Poll : 0 votes