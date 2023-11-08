Epic Myths event in Monopoly Go: All rewards, schedule, and more

The Epic Myths event in Monopoly Go has returned for two days. After this content's first appearance on September 1, 2023, it has again brought plenty of prizes for you. Land on some specific tiles on the board to gather event-exclusive tokens and earn other lucrative rewards.
As fans are curious about the new Epic Myths event in Monopoly Go, this article discusses all its bonuses and more. It also offers some tips for doing better during this occasion.
Earn some of the best in-game assets from the Epic Myths event in Monopoly Go
The Epic Myths event in Monopoly Go features 43 milestones. It went live on November 8 and will end on November 10, 2023. Here are this event's rewards and how many points you need to get each of them:
You can win plenty of in-game assets from this content that will help you progress in this game faster. The Scopely title features many boards, and you need to roll lots of dice to complete them all. Earn free dice rolls and cash rewards from this event to help with that.
Moreover, you should focus on the Sticker Packs you can earn from this event. Collect more stickers to complete your sticker albums for more lucrative rewards.
This event is a reminder for tycoons that the Epic Myths season and its seasonal sticker collection content are coming to an end soon.
How to win the Epic Myths event
You need to accrue points by landing on corner tiles on your board. The GO, Free Parking, and two Jail tiles mostly waste your time. However, these will earn you four points each time you land on them. Collect the requisite points to complete a milestone and win its rewards.
However, as the needed points to hit a milestone rapidly increase as you progress in this event, it sometimes gets frustrating to collect so many points. This is made even more inconvenient when you're earning four points at a time. That is why you should use roll multipliers. This will ensure you yield more points every time.
Landing on the boards’ corner tiles is considered one of the toughest things, and you might waste a lot of dice rolls while trying to achieve that. Therefore, saving up your dice rolls can improve your chances of winning more often in the Epic Myths event in Monopoly Go.