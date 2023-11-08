Esports & Gaming

Epic Myths event in Monopoly Go: All rewards, schedule, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Nov 08, 2023 16:50 GMT
Epic Myths in Monopoly Go
Find out all the rewards in the Epic Myths event in Monopoly Go and more (Image via Scopely)

The Epic Myths event in Monopoly Go has returned for two days. After this content's first appearance on September 1, 2023, it has again brought plenty of prizes for you. Land on some specific tiles on the board to gather event-exclusive tokens and earn other lucrative rewards.

As fans are curious about the new Epic Myths event in Monopoly Go, this article discusses all its bonuses and more. It also offers some tips for doing better during this occasion.

Earn some of the best in-game assets from the Epic Myths event in Monopoly Go

The Epic Myths event in Monopoly Go features 43 milestones. It went live on November 8 and will end on November 10, 2023. Here are this event's rewards and how many points you need to get each of them:

Milestones

Requisite points

Rewards

1

5

10 free dice rolls

2

10

Cash Rewards

3

15

Green Sticker Pack

4

70

75 free dice rolls

5

15

Cash Rewards

6

20

Green Sticker Pack

7

25

10 mins Rent Frenzy

8

30

Cash Rewards

9

180

225 free dice rolls

10

35

Cash Rewards

11

40

Green Sticker Pack

12

50

Cash Rewards

13

300

400 free dice rolls

14

55

Cash Rewards

15

50

10 Mins Cash Boost

16

60

Cash Rewards

17

70

Yellow Sticker Pack

18

700

850 free dice rolls

19

70

Cash Rewards

20

80

Pink Sticker Pack

21

100

Cash Rewards

22

1.2K

1.4K free dice rolls

23

150

15 Mins High Roller

24

140

Golden Yellow Sticker Pack

25

175

200 free dice rolls

26

1K

Cash Rewards

27

200

Blue Sticker Pack

28

300

250 free dice rolls

29

350

Cash Rewards

30

1.8K

1.9K free dice rolls

31

500

5 Mins Cash Boost

32

750

Cash Rewards

33

800

Blue Sticker Pack

34

900

Cash Rewards

35

2.8K

2.6K free dice rolls

36

1K

Pink Sticker Pack

37

1.1K

25 Mins Rent Frenzy

38

1.2K

Cash Rewards

39

2.5K

Cash Rewards

40

1.3K

1K free dice rolls

41

1.4K

Golden Blue Sticker Pack

42

1.5K

Cash Rewards

43

6K

Golden Blue Sticker Pack and 6K free dice rolls

You can win plenty of in-game assets from this content that will help you progress in this game faster. The Scopely title features many boards, and you need to roll lots of dice to complete them all. Earn free dice rolls and cash rewards from this event to help with that.

Moreover, you should focus on the Sticker Packs you can earn from this event. Collect more stickers to complete your sticker albums for more lucrative rewards.

This event is a reminder for tycoons that the Epic Myths season and its seasonal sticker collection content are coming to an end soon.

How to win the Epic Myths event

Tips to win more in the Epic Myths event in Monopoly GO (Image via Scopely)
Tips to win more in the Epic Myths event in Monopoly GO (Image via Scopely)

You need to accrue points by landing on corner tiles on your board. The GO, Free Parking, and two Jail tiles mostly waste your time. However, these will earn you four points each time you land on them. Collect the requisite points to complete a milestone and win its rewards.

However, as the needed points to hit a milestone rapidly increase as you progress in this event, it sometimes gets frustrating to collect so many points. This is made even more inconvenient when you're earning four points at a time. That is why you should use roll multipliers. This will ensure you yield more points every time.

Landing on the boards’ corner tiles is considered one of the toughest things, and you might waste a lot of dice rolls while trying to achieve that. Therefore, saving up your dice rolls can improve your chances of winning more often in the Epic Myths event in Monopoly Go.

