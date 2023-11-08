Epic Myths event in Monopoly Go: All rewards, schedule, and more

The Epic Myths event in Monopoly Go has returned for two days. After this content's first appearance on September 1, 2023, it has again brought plenty of prizes for you. Land on some specific tiles on the board to gather event-exclusive tokens and earn other lucrative rewards.

As fans are curious about the new Epic Myths event in Monopoly Go, this article discusses all its bonuses and more. It also offers some tips for doing better during this occasion.

Earn some of the best in-game assets from the Epic Myths event in Monopoly Go

The Epic Myths event in Monopoly Go features 43 milestones. It went live on November 8 and will end on November 10, 2023. Here are this event's rewards and how many points you need to get each of them:

Milestones Requisite points Rewards 1 5 10 free dice rolls 2 10 Cash Rewards 3 15 Green Sticker Pack 4 70 75 free dice rolls 5 15 Cash Rewards 6 20 Green Sticker Pack 7 25 10 mins Rent Frenzy 8 30 Cash Rewards 9 180 225 free dice rolls 10 35 Cash Rewards 11 40 Green Sticker Pack 12 50 Cash Rewards 13 300 400 free dice rolls 14 55 Cash Rewards 15 50 10 Mins Cash Boost 16 60 Cash Rewards 17 70 Yellow Sticker Pack 18 700 850 free dice rolls 19 70 Cash Rewards 20 80 Pink Sticker Pack 21 100 Cash Rewards 22 1.2K 1.4K free dice rolls 23 150 15 Mins High Roller 24 140 Golden Yellow Sticker Pack 25 175 200 free dice rolls 26 1K Cash Rewards 27 200 Blue Sticker Pack 28 300 250 free dice rolls 29 350 Cash Rewards 30 1.8K 1.9K free dice rolls 31 500 5 Mins Cash Boost 32 750 Cash Rewards 33 800 Blue Sticker Pack 34 900 Cash Rewards 35 2.8K 2.6K free dice rolls 36 1K Pink Sticker Pack 37 1.1K 25 Mins Rent Frenzy 38 1.2K Cash Rewards 39 2.5K Cash Rewards 40 1.3K 1K free dice rolls 41 1.4K Golden Blue Sticker Pack 42 1.5K Cash Rewards 43 6K Golden Blue Sticker Pack and 6K free dice rolls

You can win plenty of in-game assets from this content that will help you progress in this game faster. The Scopely title features many boards, and you need to roll lots of dice to complete them all. Earn free dice rolls and cash rewards from this event to help with that.

Moreover, you should focus on the Sticker Packs you can earn from this event. Collect more stickers to complete your sticker albums for more lucrative rewards.

This event is a reminder for tycoons that the Epic Myths season and its seasonal sticker collection content are coming to an end soon.

How to win the Epic Myths event

Tips to win more in the Epic Myths event in Monopoly GO (Image via Scopely)

You need to accrue points by landing on corner tiles on your board. The GO, Free Parking, and two Jail tiles mostly waste your time. However, these will earn you four points each time you land on them. Collect the requisite points to complete a milestone and win its rewards.

However, as the needed points to hit a milestone rapidly increase as you progress in this event, it sometimes gets frustrating to collect so many points. This is made even more inconvenient when you're earning four points at a time. That is why you should use roll multipliers. This will ensure you yield more points every time.

Landing on the boards’ corner tiles is considered one of the toughest things, and you might waste a lot of dice rolls while trying to achieve that. Therefore, saving up your dice rolls can improve your chances of winning more often in the Epic Myths event in Monopoly Go.