Erudition character tier list for Honkai Star Rail (December 2023)

Six characters tread on the Path of Erudition in Honkai Star Rail. Each excels in dealing Area of Effect (AoE) damage but wields dissimilar elements. While there are other characters in this title, the Erudition units hail supreme in some scenarios where Trailblazers must constantly damage all opponents.

With the start of a new month, players might wonder what are the best Erudition characters. This article ranks every Honkai Star Rail Path of Erudition unit in a tier list depending on how they perform on the battlefield.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the author's opinion.

Honkai Star Rail Erudition character tier list for December 2023

Every Erudition character of Honkai Star Rail is ranked in a tier list ranging from SS to B, as displayed in the image above. Each unit is analyzed on the basis of their fighting potential and without Eidolons for a fair judgment.

SS tier

Jing Yuan (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail characters in this tier are extraordinary and can conquer every activity in the game without breaking a sweat. The Erudition characters that deserve to be in this tier are,

Jing Yuan

Argenti

As an Erudition unit, Jing Yuan dominates the battlefield with his follow-up attack, Lightning Lord. When paired with another character specializing in follow-up attacks, Jing Yuan is unstoppable and can quickly vaporize his enemies.

Argenti is the newest addition to the Erudition character roster. He possesses a unique kit as he can activate his ultimate with full or little Energy. When he unleashes his ultimate with full Energy, he deals more significant damage to all enemies and hits a random opponent up to six times.

S tier

Himeko (Image via HoYoverse)

The character in this tier is phenomenal but gets overshadowed by those in the SS tier. The character in the S tier is,

Himeko

Himeko, the navigator of the Astral Express, wields the power of the Fire element. Her primary source of damage is her follow-up attacks, which she can unleash whenever she accumulates three points of Charge.

A tier

Serval (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters in this tier are decent but require significant investment to leave a strong impression on the battlefield. The Erudition units in the A tier are,

Serval

Qingque

Both Erudition characters are excellent but fail to shine as a main DPS unit on the battlefield. They require some Eidolons to unleash their full potential and can easily clear various challenging activities that this space odyssey offers.

B tier

Arlan (Image via HoYoverse)

The character in this tier gets overshadowed by the units specializing in the same field. The Honkai Star Rail Erudition character in the B tier is,

Arlan

Arlan can deal significant damage to his opponents, but that costs him his HP. His pick rate has dropped drastically in various activities as other characters require less investment and are more valuable than him.

