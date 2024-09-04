Escape from Tarkov "bad gateway" error: Possible fixes and reason

Players worldwide often experience Escape from Tarkov "bad gateway" error, preventing them from entering the game. While this seems to worry a chunk of players from the community, they must remember that this issue is quite common. However, there’s no permanent fix for this age-old 502 or 504 bad gateway error. Yet, players can follow some straightforward steps that might clear out the problem.

Keeping that in mind, this article will explore a few possible fixes and potential reasons that might cause the "bad gateway" error in Escape from Tarkov.

Possible fixes for Escape from Tarkov "bad gateway" error

Check for a stable internet connection

Troubleshooting your internet connection might fix your Escape from Tarkov: "bad gateway" error. We recommend you navigate to any third-party websites like Speedtest.net to check your internet's stability. If you face any issues, contact your ISP (Internet Service Provider) to get rid of this.

Change in-game server

changing EFT servers through the client (Image via Battlestate Games)

If your internet appears to be fine and you still seem to face the Escape from Tarkov: "bad gateway" error, you might have to change the server you're playing. You can do so from the Battlestate launcher.

Flush and use different DNS

Flushing and using a different DNS might fix your "bad gateway" error in EFT. To flush your DNS, here are the necessary steps:

Open the Command prompt.

Run as the Administrator.

type "ipconfig/flushdns".

This will help you delete your corrupted DNS files and provide a fresh start to the game. On the other hand, be sure to use Public DNS like 8.8.8.8 for better in-game connection.

Disable Firewall and Antivirus software

Disabling Firewall and any Antiviruses including Windows Defender and other third-party software, might let you avoid the "bad gateway" error in Escape from Tarkov. We highly recommend temporarily disabling them first to check if those features are interfering. If yes, keep them off for the whole game session.

Verify the Integrity of the game files

Checking EFT files (Image via Battlestate Games)

Running an integrity check on EFT files might help you avoid Escape from Tarkov: "bad gateway" error. This check will remove all corrupted files and add missing game files inside the title's folder. Here are the steps:

Open Battlestate Games launcher.

Go to Game settings tab.

Click on Integrity check.

Wait for a couple of minutes till the process ends. Upon completion, you might be able to explore the vast dynamics of EFT.

Run as Administrator

If an integrity check doesn't resolve your issue, run the game as administrator. Running the game as an Administrator makes the title a high priority and you'll get an improved performance. It might lead to a potential fix of Escape from Tarkov: "bad gateway" error.

Reinstall the title

If none of the aforementioned standard procedures work, we highly recommend you reinstall the title. A fresh install of all the game files might fix the standard Escape from Tarkov: "bad gateway" error.

Wait for a patch to release

If reinstalling the title also doesn't fix your issue, navigate to Battlestate Games' official forums and check if the problem is developer-sided. Moreover, keep an eye on the EFT server status to ensure everything is working fine.

If the problem appears to be developer-sided, you must wait for some time until the developers release a patch fixing the Escape from Tarkov: "bad gateway" error.

Potential reasons for Escape from Tarkov "bad gateway" error

A handful of reasons might lead players to have Escape from Tarkov: "bad gateway" error in-game. Here’s a quick breakdown of all the potential reasons:

Unstable internet connection

Server Issue

DNS related issue

Corrupted files

Developer-sided issue.

