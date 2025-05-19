Escape from Tarkov downtime today (May 19, 2025): When will servers be back up

There is going to be an Escape from Tarkov downtime on May 19, 2025. This will be on account of a technical update for the title, incorporating certain quality-of-life features into the title, and further fixing any recurring bugs and issues in the game. As expected, players will not be able to access the game during this time period until the servers come back up.
This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the downtime for Escape from Tarkov. Read below to know when the servers will be back up.
Escape from Tarkov downtime start date and time for all regions
The downtime for Escape from Tarkov will go live for all regions on May 19, 2025, at 8 am BST/ 3 am EDT. Here's a detailed look at the downtime start date and time for different regions of the world:
When will servers be back up after Escape from Tarkov downtime?
The latest post from EFT's official X account indicates that servers should be back online 5 hours after the downtime has started. As servers head into maintenance, the game will remain unplayable as the technical update patch gets incorporated into the title.
The developers have stated that an installation of 5 hours is to be expected; however, if needed, the downtime may be extended until the infrastructure work for the title is completed. The developers have further stated that the technical patch that is being incorporated into EFT today will play a huge role in improving the game's infrastructure work necessary for future patches.
That's everything that you need to know about the Escape from Tarkov downtime on May 19, 2025. For more related news and guides, check out:
