Escape from Tarkov downtime today (May 19, 2025): When will servers be back up

There is going to be an Escape from Tarkov downtime on May 19, 2025. This will be on account of a technical update for the title, incorporating certain quality-of-life features into the title, and further fixing any recurring bugs and issues in the game. As expected, players will not be able to access the game during this time period until the servers come back up.

Ad

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the downtime for Escape from Tarkov. Read below to know when the servers will be back up.

Escape from Tarkov downtime start date and time for all regions

The downtime for Escape from Tarkov will go live for all regions on May 19, 2025, at 8 am BST/ 3 am EDT. Here's a detailed look at the downtime start date and time for different regions of the world:

Ad

Trending

Time Zone Date and time Pacific Time (PT) May 19, 2025, at 12 am Mountain Time (MT) May 19, 2025, at 1 am Central Time (CT) May 19, 2025, at 2 pm Eastern Time (ET) May 19, 2025, at 3 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) May 19, 2025, at 7 am Eastern European Time (EET) May 19, 2025, at 9 am Moscow Standard Time (MSK) May 19, 2025, at 10 am Indian Standard Time (IST) May 19, 2025, at 12:30 pm China Standard Time (CST) May 19, 2025, at 3 pm Japan Standard Time (JST) May 19, 2025, at 4 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) May 19, 2025, at 5 pm New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) May 19, 2025, at 7 pm

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

When will servers be back up after Escape from Tarkov downtime?

The latest post from EFT's official X account indicates that servers should be back online 5 hours after the downtime has started. As servers head into maintenance, the game will remain unplayable as the technical update patch gets incorporated into the title.

Read more: Escape From Tarkov update 0.14.6.0 (April 25): Patch notes, downtime, and more

The developers have stated that an installation of 5 hours is to be expected; however, if needed, the downtime may be extended until the infrastructure work for the title is completed. The developers have further stated that the technical patch that is being incorporated into EFT today will play a huge role in improving the game's infrastructure work necessary for future patches.

Ad

That's everything that you need to know about the Escape from Tarkov downtime on May 19, 2025. For more related news and guides, check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.